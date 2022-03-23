Is Coeur Mining a Smart Gold Stock to Buy?

NYSE: CDE | Coeur Mining, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CDE – Precious metals producer Coeur Mining’s (CDE) shares have plunged more than 50% in price over the past year. However, the stock has been gaining momentum lately on soaring metal prices. But, considering unfavorable analysts’ sentiment concerning the stock, will it be wise to bet on CDE now? Continue reading to learn our view.

Subhasree KarBy Subhasree Kar

Mar 23, 2022


Precious metals producer Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) in Chicago, has five wholly owned operations in North America, which include the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. The company’s gold and silver production increased 2% and 6% respectively, quarter-over-quarter in its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, to 88,946 ounces and 2.6 million ounces, respectively, but declined from the year-ago values of 96,377 ounces and 2.8 million ounces.

However, Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) has placed CDE’s ratings (B2 CFR) under review for downgrade. Moody’s outlook represents a change from stable, due mainly to CDE’s announcement of an increase in its estimated capital cost and a delay in the completion of its  Rochester mine expansion project, along with a substantial increase in its  estimated operating costs at several mines in 2021 and 2022.

CDE shares have slumped 51.9% in price over the past year and 7.9% year-to-date. However, the stock has been gaining momentum lately, surging 10.2% over the past month. The stock’s price gain is likely due to the surging metal prices amid the Russia-Ukraine war because  Russia being a key exporter of metals.

Click here to check out our Gold and Silver Industry Report for 2022

Here’s what could shape CDE’s performance in the near term:

Poor Profitability

CDE’s  8.32% EBIT margin is 40.6% lower than the 14.00% industry average. Also, its net income margin and levered FCF margin of negative 3.76% and 22.07%, respectively, are substantially lower than the 8.71% and 5.89% industry averages.

CDE’s ROE and ROA of negative 4.19% and 1.81%, respectively, compare with the 12.86% and 5.52% industry averages. And its  ROTC is 50.6% lower than the 7.53% industry average.

Declining Financials

CDE’s revenues have declined 9% year-over-year to $207.80 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. Also, its adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share came in at negative $11.60 million and $0.05, respectively, compared to the year-ago values of $19.10 million and $0.08. And CDE’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 42% year-over-year to $48.70 million. In addition, its free cash flow stood at a negative $65.90 million, substantially down from its $29.80 million prior-year quarter value.

Unfavorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect CDE’s revenue to be $204.76 million in its fiscal first quarter, ending March 31, 2022, indicating a 1.1% decline year-over-year. Its  revenue is expected to decrease 3.6% year-over-year to $802.72 million. And the $0.05 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter indicates a 183.3% decline from its year-ago value. Also, its EPS is expected to decline 600% in the current  year and 54.6% per annum over the next five years.

POWR Ratings Reflect This Bleak Prospects

CDE has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

The stock has a D grade for Quality, which is consistent with its bleak profit margins.

CDE has an F grade for Sentiment. Unfavorable analyst sentiment about the stock justifies this grade.

Among the 45 stocks in the D-rated  Miners – Diversified group, CDE is ranked #30.

Beyond what I have stated above, one can also view CDE’s grades for Stability, Growth, Momentum, and Value here.

Bottom Line

Rising metal prices are expected to benefit the company. However, its bleak financial position and lean margins are concerning. Also, considering unfavorable analyst estimates concerning its near-term financial performance, the stock looks less attractive than its peers. Thus, we think it could be best to avoid the stock now.

How Does Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While CDE has an overall POWR Rating of D, one might want to consider investing in the following Miners – Diversified stocks with an A (Strong Buy) rating: Lundin Mining (LUNMF), South32 Limited (SOUHY), and Glencore plc (GLNCY).

Click here to check out our Gold and Silver Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CDE shares rose $0.06 (+1.29%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, CDE has declined -7.14%, versus a -5.57% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Subhasree Kar


Subhasree’s keen interest in financial instruments led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. After earning a Master’s degree in Economics, she gained knowledge of equity research and portfolio management at Finlatics. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CDEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LUNMFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SOUHYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GLNCYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is a Recession Coming?

More and more economists and respected market commentators are coming forward talking about fears of a looming recession. And yes, recessions and bear markets go hand in hand. Let’s discuss the odds of recession, what this means for the stock market (SPY) and how this should affect your trading strategy at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 23, 2022 | 9:43am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy During This Market Correction

One characteristic of a high-quality stock is a consistent track record of hiking dividends. This indicates a strong business that can thrive in all types of economic conditions, and a management team focused on returning capital to shareholders. Here are 3 such ‘dividend growth’ stocks that investors should consider: Microsoft (MSFT), Costco (COST), and AbbVie (ABBV). 
Mar 21, 2022 | 9:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: “REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook”. Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today...
Mar 17, 2022 | 6:22pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Best Micro-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Increasing supply chain disruptions due to the war between Russia and Ukraine and surging COVID-19 cases in China could affect the performance of large-cap companies that have substantial exposure to global markets. Therefore, budding micro-cap stocks USA Truck (USAK), Manning & Napier (MN), ARC Document (ARC), Lifeway Foods (LWAY), and Core Molding (CMT), which are trading at discounts to their peers, could be safer bets now. Let’s discuss.
Mar 21, 2022 | 3:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook

Bulls and Bears alike need to take a step back and assess where things stand with the stock market (SPY). On the one hand high inflation, hawkish Fed and the Russia/Ukraine crisis are casting a dark cloud over the market. On the other hand, there is still many reasons to believe that this is just a temporary detour before the bull market gets back on track. To help explore these conflicting idea, 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has put together a timely new presentation: “REVISED: 2022 Stock Market Outlook”. Read on for full details below plus link to see the presentation today...
Mar 17, 2022 | 6:22pm

Read More Stories

More Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CDE News