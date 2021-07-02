CIT Group is Setting Up for a Big Move

CIT – A rectangle pattern has formed in the chart of CIT Group, Inc. (CIT). This means that CIT is trading in a sideways range and that there is currently a level of support and a level resistance at key levels. If these levels are surpassed, a trader could a breakout or breakdown.

Christian Tharp

Jul 2, 2021


CIT Group, Inc. (CIT) is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of CIT below with added notations:

Chart of CIT provided by TradingView

 

After moving higher for the better part of 6 months, CIT has now moved into a sideways trading range. While in its range, the stock has formed a resistance level at $55 (red) and a level of support at $50 (green). 

CIT is sitting in the middle of that range now, but at some point the stock will have to either break the resistance or the support. 

The possible long position in the stock is on a breakout above $55. The ideal short opportunity would be on a break below $50.

Good luck!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

 

CIT shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, CIT has gained 47.43%, versus a 16.24% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


