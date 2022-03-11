2 Cybersecurity Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally 35% or More

: CRWD | CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

CRWD – The cybersecurity industry is expected to grow markedly, driven by growing demand and increased government investments amid a perceived heightened cyberattack risk from Russia. Thus, Wall Street analysts expect the stocks of fundamentally solid cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Okta Inc (OKTA) to surge more than 35% in price in the near term. Read on.

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Mar 11, 2022


The cybersecurity industry has been booming over the past few years due to an increased need for companies to shield their businesses from data breaches, identity theft, and other cyber-attacks in the digital age. Because most companies have shifted their operations online and adopted various digital tools since the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of cybercrime has grown dramatically.

As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, economists at Goldman Sachs have alerted Americans to the potential for Russian cyberattacks due to its intensifying standoff with the U.S. and its allies. The governments and major corporations in these countries are spending an increased amount on cybersecurity.

Given these factors, Wall Street analysts expect quality cybersecurity stocks CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Okta, Inc. (OKTA) to rally in price in the coming months.

Click here to checkout our Cybersecurity Industry Report for 2022

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)

CRWD in Sunnyvale, Calif., offers cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection solutions in the U.S. and internationally. The company provides various cloud modules on its Falcon platform via an SaaS model that covers various security markets. CRWD sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team.

On March 2, 2022, CRWD introduced a fully managed identity threat protection solution, powered by Falcon Complete, to provide identity threat prevention and IT policy enforcement with expert management. The  product is expected to expand CRWD’s customer base and boost its revenues.

In its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, ended Jan. 31, 2022, CRWD’s total revenue increased 62.7% year-over-year to $431.01 million. Its  gross profit grew 60.6% year-over-year to $318.39 million.

The $440.75 million consensus revenue estimate for its fiscal 2023 first quarter, ending April 31, 2022, represents 45.5% year-over-year growth. And the $0.18 consensus EPS estimate for the current quarter represents a 78.2% year-over-year rise from the prior-year period. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in each of all the trailing four quarters.

CRWD stock has gained marginally in price over the past month. And among  the 23 Wall Street analysts that rated CRWD, 22 rated it Buy, while one rated it Sell. The 12-month median price target of $264.00 indicates a 38.2% potential upside from yesterday’s crossing price of $191.02. The price targets range from a low of $212.00 to a high of $340.00.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA)

OKTA in San Francisco provides an identity management platform in the U.S. and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, API Access Management, Advanced Server Access, Gateway Access, customer support, and professional services. It serves enterprises, small- and medium-sized businesses, universities, and government agencies.

On March 8, 2022, OKTA and Ingram Micro Inc. expanded their go-to-market relationship to more than 40 countries globally, including Europe and the Asia Pacific. This partnership might allow OKTA to access new markets and boost its business growth.

On Dec. 8, 2021, OKTA and Adaptive Shield, a leading SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) company, announced a tech integration to deliver an integrated solution for SaaS security, Identity and Access Management (IAM). The collaboration might boost the company’s profitability.

OKTA’s total revenue increased 63.2% year-over-year to $383.02 million in its  fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, ended Jan.31, 2022. OKTA’s gross profit rose 51.8% year-over-year to $263.51 million.

Analysts expect OKTA’s revenue for its  fiscal 2023 first quarter, ending April 31, 2022, to come in at $389.11 million, representing a 55% year-over-year increase.

OKTA stock has slumped 25.6% in price year-to-date. However, the 12-month median price target of $233.71 indicates a 41% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $165.72. Among the 24 Wall Street analysts that rated OKTA, 20 rated it Buy, while four rated it Hold. The price targets range from a low of $195.00 to a high of $273.00.

Click here to checkout our Cybersecurity Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

CRWD shares were trading at $195.00 per share on Friday afternoon, up $3.98 (+2.08%). Year-to-date, CRWD has declined -4.76%, versus a -10.83% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CRWDGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OKTAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth More “Hidden Gem” Stocks?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CRWD News