Investor Interest Soars in the Top 3 Auto Stocks

: CTTAY | Continental AG ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

CTTAY – Despite macroeconomic concerns, the United States’ auto sales will likely rise due to pent-up demand. Amid this, auto stocks Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY), Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN), and Garrett Motion (GTX) are garnering significant investors’ attention. Read on…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Aug 9, 2023


Despite macroeconomic concerns, auto sales in the US are expected to remain robust due to increased demand. So, quality auto stocks Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY), Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN), and Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) could be wise additions to your portfolio.

According to GlobalData, US Light Vehicle sales totaled 1.30 million units in July. The annualized selling rate increased marginally in July, rising from 15.7 million units per year in June to 15.8 million units per year in July.

Also, in the second quarter, 300,000 new electric vehicles were sold in the United States, a record for any quarter and an increase of 48.4% from a year ago.

Moreover, the auto parts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% until 2027. The market expansion is driven by factors including technological advancement, digitalization of automotive repair and maintenance services, and strong aftermarket demand.

Furthermore, the global automotive market is expected to grow to $28.70 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Take a detailed look at the stocks mentioned above:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAY)

Headquartered in Hanover, Germany, CTTAY is a technology company that offers mobility solutions to the automotive sector globally. It operates through four sectors: Automotive; Tires; ContiTech; and Contract Manufacturing.

CTTAY’s forward EV/Sales multiple of 0.47 is 60.6% lower than the industry average of 1.20. Its forward Price/Sales multiple of 0.34 is 61.8% lower than the industry average of 0.88.

CTTAY’s trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales of 5.42% is 68.6% higher than the industry average of 3.22%. Its trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.07x is 7.1% higher than the industry average of 1x.

CTTAY’s sales increased 11.1% year-over-year to €10.31 billion ($11.05 billion) in the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Its adjusted EBIT grew 35% from the year-ago value to €578.30 million ($619.83 million), while its net income increased 58.1% year-over-year to €392.60 million ($420.79 million). The company’s EPS rose 59.2% from its year-ago value to €1.91.

The consensus revenue estimate of $46.85 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 12.7% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow significantly year-over-year to $0.76 for the same period. CTTAY’s shares have gained 35.4% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $7.65.

CTTAY’s POWR Ratings reflect promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of A, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

CTTAY has a B grade for Growth, Value, Stability and Quality. It is ranked #8 out of 60 stocks in the A-rated Auto Parts industry. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Momentum, and Sentiment for CTTAY.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)

ALSN designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide.

On July 26, 2023, ALSN will provide the Allison eGen ForceTM electric hybrid system for American Rheinmetall Vehicles’ (ARV) Team Lynx prototype. Team Lynx, led by ARV, was recently selected for Phases 3 and 4 of the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle competition, currently known as the XM30 Combat Vehicle program.

Dana Pittard, Vice President Defense Programs, Allison Transmission, said, “Allison Transmission is proud to partner with ARV and all members of Team Lynx—Textron Systems, Raytheon, L3Harris Technologies and Anduril Industries.”

ALSN’s forward EV/EBIT multiple of 8.23 is 46.9% lower than the industry average of 15.48. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.89 is 39.1% lower than the industry average of 11.30.

ALSN’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 69.25% is 401.5% higher than the industry average of 13.81%. Its trailing-12-month net income margin of 21.17% is 239.6% higher than the industry average of 6.23%.

For the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, ALSN’s net sales increased 17.9% year-over-year to $783 million. Its adjusted EBITDA grew 26.9% from the year-ago value to $288 million. Furthermore, the company’s net income rose 43.4% from the prior year’s period to $175 million, while EPS came in at $1.92, up 52.4% year-over-year.

Analysts expect ALSN’s revenue to increase 9.2% year-over-year to $3.02 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow 24.6% year-over-year to $6.89 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 55.6% over the past year to close the last trading session at $59.02.

It’s no surprise that ALSN has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Quality and a B grade for Sentiment. It is ranked #9 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated ALSN for Growth, Value, Momentum and Stability. Get all ALSN ratings here.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

GTX designs, manufactures, and sells turbochargers and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle OEMs globally. The company provides light-vehicle gasoline, light-vehicle diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

GTX’s forward EV/Sales of 0.84x is 30% lower than the industry average of 1.20x. Its forward EV/EBIT of 6.31x is 55% lower than the industry average of 14.02x.

GTX’s trailing-12-month ROTC of 30.26% is 408.3% higher than the industry average of 5.95%, while its trailing-12-month ROTA of 12.76x is 250% higher than the industry average of 3.65x.

In the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, GTX’s net sales increased 17.7% year-over-year to $1.01 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 23.2% year-over-year to $170 million. Also, its gross profit increased 19.5% year-over-year to $202 million.

Street expects GTX’s revenue to increase 11.7% year-over-year to $4.02 billion for the year ending December 2023. Its EPS is expected to grow at 32.3% year-over-year to $0.99 for the same period. Over the past year the stock has gained 13.8% to close the last trading session at $7.60.

GTX’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It is ranked #4 in the same industry. It has a B grade for Growth, Value, Stability and Quality. To see additional GTX ratings for Sentiment and Momentum, click here.

What To Do Next?

Get your hands on this special report with 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential even in today’s volatile markets:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

CTTAY shares were trading at $7.57 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.09 (-1.11%). Year-to-date, CTTAY has gained 28.89%, versus a 17.59% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
CTTAYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALSNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GTXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Home on the Trading Range

The nearly 20% bull run for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the March lows is over. Now it’s time to rest up in a trading range for the next run higher. Meaning this is the natural course of things. To relax after a hard run...and then store up the required energy for the next sprint. The best part is how we can use these more range bound periods to buy the dip on some stocks with terrific upside potential. Let’s talk about how we will do just that in this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.
Aug 9, 2023 | 6:19am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks Smart Money is Watching Closely

Despite a subdued and underwhelming outlook for the broader economy, fundamentally strong Chinese stocks Alibaba (BABA), Trip.com (TCOM), and Hello Group (MOMO) represent pockets of sustained growth that have courted the attention of smart money on Wall Street. Continue reading…
Aug 11, 2023 | 4:25pm
: C | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Citigroup (C) Be on Your Watchlist This Week?

With no rate cuts expected this year, banks’ net interest income (NII) should increase due to the high-interest rates. However, macroeconomic challenges continue to pose a significant risk for banks. Amid this backdrop, will adding Citigroup (C) to your watchlist be wise? Read on to learn my view…
Aug 11, 2023 | 10:08am
: MOG.A | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Air Defense Stocks With STRONG POWR Ratings

The air defense sector’s growth prospects are driven by increased government spending amid rising geopolitical risks and rapid technological advancements. Thus, it could be wise to buy quality air defense stocks Moog (MOG.A), Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR), and Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC). These stocks are rated B (Buy) in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Aug 14, 2023 | 8:49am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Gets “Fitch Slapped”

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to have hit a wall at 4,600 thanks in part to the surprising downgrade of US debt by the Fitch ratings service. Not only is that taking place, but investors also go served up the 3 key monthly economic reports that have market moving impact. Steve Reitmeister reviews this latest news to update his market outlook, trading plan and preview of 7 top picks. Get full details below...
Aug 5, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Continental AG ADR (CTTAY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All CTTAY News