Sell These 2 Sports Betting Stocks Before They Fumble Further

: DKNG | DraftKings Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

DKNG – The raging inflation and rising recession fears amid the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes are leading people to cut discretionary spending such as sports wagering. And considering declining investors’ confidence in the sports betting sector, we think fundamentally weak DraftKings (DKNG) and Esports Entertainment (GMBL), which have been slumping in price, are best sold off before they fumble further. Read on…

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Oct 12, 2022


Consecutive federal rate hikes have wreaked havoc on the stock market. The CBOE Volatility Index has gained 98.1% year-to-date, and market volatility is expected to persist. Moreover, the rising rates are raising the possibility of the economy tipping into a recession.

According to the research firm Ned Davis, the odds of a recession stand at 98% now. Moreover, Goldman Sachs cut its 2022 S&P 500 outlook by nearly 16%.

Amid the raging inflation, people are cutting discretionary spending such as sports wagering. Investors’ pessimism around the sports betting sector is evident from the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF’s (BETZ) 47% year-to-date losses.

Sports betting stocks DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) and Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) have been declining in price, and we think these stocks are best sold off before they fumble further.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DKNG operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries.

DKNG’s adjusted EBITDA decreased 24% year-over-year to a negative $118.13 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. The company’s current assets came in at $2.14 billion for the period June 30, 2022, compared to $2.75 billion for the period ended December 31, 2021. Also, its total liabilities and stockholder’s equity came in at $4.15 billion, compared to $4.10 billion for the same period.

DKNG’s forward EV/Sales of 2.91x is 179.4% higher than the industry average of 1.04x. Its forward Price/Sales of 2.88x is 278.9% higher than the industry average of 0.76x.

Analysts expect DKNG’s EPS to decrease by 6.8% per annum for the next five years. Over the past year, the stock has lost 70% to close the last trading session at $13.68.

DKNG has an overall rating of F, which equates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

DKNG also has an F grade for Stability and Quality and a D for Value and Sentiment. It is ranked #26 of 27 stocks in the D-rated Entertainment – Casinos/Gambling industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for DKNG (Growth and Momentum).

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)

Headquartered in St. Julian’s, Malta, GMBL operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company is a multi-faceted operator of iGaming, traditional sports betting, and esports businesses.

GMBL’s operating loss came in at $50.63 million for the third quarter that ended March 31, 2022, up 801.9% year-over-year. Its net loss came in at $63.84 million, up 413.1% year-over-year, while its loss per share came in at $2.11, up 189% year-over-year.

GMBL’s forward EV/Sales of 1.11x is 6.2% higher than the industry average of 1.04x.

GMBL’s revenue is expected to decrease 15.1% year-over-year to $48.91 million in 2023. Over the past year, the stock has gained 98.2% to close the last trading session at $0.11.

GMBL’s overall F rating equates to a Strong Sell in our POWR Ratings system. It has an F grade for Stability and Quality and a D grade for Sentiment. The stock is ranked last in the same industry.

We’ve also rated GMBL for Value, Growth, and Sentiment. Get all GMBL ratings here.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

DKNG shares were trading at $13.49 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.19 (-1.39%). Year-to-date, DKNG has declined -50.89%, versus a -24.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DKNGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GMBLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Hidden Reason for Bloodier Bear Market

We all know why stocks are falling at this time. That being a toxic combination of high inflation + hawkish Fed = future recession. So with the S&P 500 (SPY) already down 25% some investors are already talking about buying this as a bottom. RUBBISH! Before you make that fatal move please read this article citing a hidden reason not enough investors are talking about. But once understood you will appreciate why the bottom may be much lower and much further out in the future. Get full details in this timely commentary below...
Oct 12, 2022 | 5:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Stocks to Help You Beat the Market

The recent hotter-than-expected jobs data suggests that the Federal Reserve is on track to implement another massive rate hike in its November meeting. While recession remains a strong possibility, the stock market has already begun testing its depths. Hence, it would be wise to invest in fundamentally strong stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Energy Transfer (ET), Crane Holdings (CR), and J.Jill (JILL) that are well-poised to beat the market’s recent slump. Continue reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 3:06pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks That Could Help You Fund Your Retirement

The stock market is experiencing a broad sell-off due to the Fed’s hawkish rate hikes and rising recession odds. As healthcare stocks are considered safe haven amid market turbulence, we think fundamentally sound Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE), which also have a significant dividend-paying record, could be solid investments for your retirement. Keep reading…
Oct 11, 2022 | 2:07pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks for Investors to 'Buy the Dip'

Energy stocks have dipped along with the rest of the market as recession fears increase. However, the longer-term supply situation continues to be concerning especially with expectations that Russia's oil production will decline due to sanctions. Thus, investors should consider buying high-quality energy stocks like Valero (VLO), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Suncor Energy (SU).
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:25pm

Read More Stories

More DraftKings Inc. Cl A (DKNG) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DKNG News