DLX – Picks and shovels plays are always a great go to area for income because they provide the necessary means for any business to operate. And business operations management is a great way to gain leverage, using a software-based platform that can scale your proverbial picks and shovels. Deluxe Corp (DLX) is a great example of a company executing this model and generating high margins in return.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Oct 3, 2023


Despite economic fears in the U.S., business continues to hum along. And at the heart of many businesses, both large and small, is the payment processor and business operations service provider, which is where Deluxe Corporation (DLX) comes in. 

Deluxe delivers a broad range of business services, from payment processing (they processed over $2.8 trillion in transactions last year), to data driven marketing, to managing and optimizing customer websites. 

One of the things I like about the Deluxe business model is that once the process is in place, the business itself is very scalable and can grow into a very high margin endeavor. 

The company is hitting on all cylinders as pointed out by CEO Barry McCarthy in the latest earnings release. McCarthy noted, “Our momentum continues, as comparable adjusted revenue increases in all four segments put us on a solid trajectory for our third consecutive year of comparable adjusted revenue growth…[and] we are raising our full-year 2023 guidance for revenue and earnings.”

I also like the fact that Deluxe sold off its lower margin web hosting business, the sale of which closed in the most recent quarter. 

Currently DLX is posting gross margins close to 54% and trades at 5.7x projected earnings. The company pays a dividend of over 6%, and only trades at 0.37x sales. 

Deluxe has an overall B rating in our POWR Ratings, where it scores 93% higher than all the stocks in our database. Its strongest component rating is in the Growth component where it is in the top 95.78% of companies. 

DLX shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, DLX has gained 13.20%, versus a 11.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


When is the Stock Bounce Coming?

When is the Stock Bounce Coming?

Higher bond rates have been the main catalyst behind lower stock prices. Yet with the S&P 500 (SPY) pressing down towards the 200 day moving average we are all wondering when stocks will finally bounce. Steve Reitmeister reviews the facts in hand to help investors navigate the choppy investment waters. Read on below for the full story...
Oct 4, 2023 | 6:27am
These 2 Stocks are Both Clean and Green

These 2 Stocks are Both Clean and Green

Recession is imminent, no recession on the horizon, a soft landing…or small recession…has been the constant and contradictory litany flowing from Wall Street the past year. The combination of interest rates and oil both spiking recently certainly lends credence to some form of recession in 2024. Stocks that have some recession proofing built in, like Clean Harbors (CLH) and Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) definitely deserve a look at this point.
Oct 3, 2023 | 11:58am
With Oil Soaring, My Under $10 Stock of the Week

With Oil Soaring, My Under $10 Stock of the Week

The number of oil rigs in the U.S. and Canada has decreased by 170 over the past year. International oil suppliers are cutting output. This opens the door to small oil and gas exploration and development companies like Baytex Energy (BTE).
Sep 28, 2023 | 6:17pm
2024 Stock Market Outlook

2024 Stock Market Outlook

The time to think about the 2024 stock market is now. Will it be a bull or bear? Where does the S&P 500 (SPY) end the year? And what are the top picks to outperform? Investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does his level best to answer all these questions. Just read on below...
Sep 30, 2023 | 6:27am

