Is Dow Inc. (DOW) a Top Value Stock in 2023?

NYSE: DOW | Dow Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

DOW – PE of 6.6 + 5% dividend yield is a pretty good equation for an attractive stock. And that is the equation for Dow Incorporated (DOW) at this time. Find out why it is one of our favorite value stocks in 2023 in the article below…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Jan 22, 2023


The answer to the headline is YES!…Dow Inc (DOW) is one of the most attractive value stocks for the year ahead.

Why?

Let me spell it out for you now…

As you know, DOW is a diversified chemical manufacturing company combining science and technology to develop innovative solutions that are essential to human progress. It’s well diversified portfolio includes Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings.

This selection is in many ways the antithesis of the previous top value pick, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) which was quite conservative. Here we are selecting a leading materials company to enjoy tremendous growth as the economy gets back on track later in 2023. Likely those good times continue for another 5-10 years just like the previous bullish cycle pushing EPS and share price higher.

An interesting part of the DOW story is their surprisingly low-cost structure that has allowed the company to withstand inflationary pressures better than most companies. It’s also in a position to pass on price increases given that its products are essential for so many industries. This combination points to healthy profit margins ahead.

The company has a Value Grade of A, which certainly makes sense with a P/E of only 6.6. It also has a Quality Grade of B which points to superior operational efficiency.

If that was not attractive enough, the company also provides tremendous income thanks to a 5% dividend yield. As rates start to come down later in 2023 it will make income stocks like DOW all the more attractive boosting its already impressive upside potential.

Want to Discover More Value Stocks?

DOW is just 1 of 7 attractive value stocks found in a new special report we just put together. Click the link below to claim your free copy now:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

What To Do Next?

Watch my brand new presentation: “2023 Stock Market Outlook” covering:

  • Why 2023 is a “Jekyll & Hyde” year for stocks
  • 5 Warnings Signs the Bear Returns in Early 2023
  • 8 Trades to Profit on the Way Down
  • Plan to Bottom Fish @ Market Bottom
  • 2 Trades with 100%+ Upside Potential as New Bull Emerges
  • And Much More!

Watch Now: “2023 Stock Market Outlook” > 

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2023 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

DOW shares were trading at $56.01 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.83 (-1.46%). Year-to-date, DOW has gained 11.15%, versus a 1.53% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
DOWGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Trading Plan for 2023

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his most complete and up to the minute analysis of what lies ahead in 2023. First a return of the bear market with the S&P 500 (SPY) making news lows. Yet just at the darkest hour the new bull market will emerge ushering in tremendous gains to investors who time it right. Steve shares his trading plan along with top 9 picks to profit on the way to bear market bottom. Next he shares a plan to buy the market bottom with 2 top picks set to rally 100%+. Get the full story below....
Jan 22, 2023 | 6:53am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Despite the recent retreat in oil and gas prices from their peaks, analysts expect energy prices to rise, driven by substantial demand and restricted supply. A surge in demand due to the reopening of China’s economy could significantly boost oil and gas prices. Given the industry tailwinds, we think it could be opportune to invest in fundamentally sound energy stocks PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG), Epsilon Energy (EPSN), and Adams Resources (AE). Read on…
Jan 20, 2023 | 4:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks You'll Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying Now

Given the inflationary environment, the Fed’s committed efforts in bringing inflation down to its 2% target will likely keep the market volatile in the near term. Therefore, Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and Adams Resources & Energy (AE), which have maintained strong momentum despite market fluctuations, could be ideal buys now. Read more…
Jan 20, 2023 | 10:36am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The #1 Stock to Buy for 2023

Cisco (CSCO) surpassed revenue estimates by more than $300 million in its last reported quarter. Despite the broad market sell-off, it has gained 6% over the past six months. Moreover, Wall Street analysts see an upside potential of nearly 17% for the near term. Therefore, CSCO might be a quality stock to own in 2023. Let’s discuss this in detail…
Jan 23, 2023 | 11:58am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks You'll Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying Now

Given the inflationary environment, the Fed’s committed efforts in bringing inflation down to its 2% target will likely keep the market volatile in the near term. Therefore, Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and Adams Resources & Energy (AE), which have maintained strong momentum despite market fluctuations, could be ideal buys now. Read more…
Jan 20, 2023 | 10:36am

Read More Stories

More Dow Inc. (DOW) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All DOW News