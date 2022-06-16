2 Compelling Stocks in the Entertainment Industry to Invest In

NYSE: EDR | Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EDR – The entertainment industry’s prospects look bright amid significant investments in new content, easing of pandemic-related restrictions, and pent-up consumer demand. Given this backdrop, we think investing in compelling stocks in the entertainment industry, Endeavor (EDR), and Comcast (CMCSA) could be wise.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Jun 16, 2022


The entertainment industry has evolved dramatically over the past few years. The digital entertainment industry witnessed massive growth amid the pandemic, with soaring consumer demand for creative digital content. And the demand is expected to remain strong despite rising prices. According to The Motion Picture Association (MPA), the U.S. entertainment industry reached $36.80 billion in 2021, up 14% year-over-year.

The entertainment industry is expected to thrive given robust consumer demand and the resumption of several halted projects. In addition, according to Statista, over-the-top (OTT) media revenue is projected to reach over $224 billion by 2027, nearly double that of 2021.

Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks in the entertainment industry, Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) could be ideal additions to one’s portfolio.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)

EDR operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It works in three segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events; Experiences & Rights; and Representation. 

On May 12, 2022, Ariel Emanuel, EDR’s CEO, said, “We feel great about where we sit relative to the secular tailwinds across all of our businesses, and we’ve raised our guidance for the fourth quarter in a row to reflect our positive outlook for the balance of the year.”

EDR’s revenue came in at $1.47 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, up 37.8% year-over-year. Its adjusted net income came in at $129.21 million, up 122.4% year-over-year. Also, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $314.45 million, up 57.6% year-over-year.

Analysts expect EDR’s revenue to increase 5.9% year-over-year to $5.38 billion in 2022. Its EPS is estimated to increase 152.9% to $1.29 in 2022. It surpassed the EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. Over the past month, the stock has gained 5.5% to close yesterday’s trading session at $20.37.

EDR’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

EDR has a B grade for Growth and Sentiment. Within the Entertainment – Sports & Theme Parks industry, it is ranked first out of 16 stocks. Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality for EDR.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

CMCSA operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications; Media; Studios; Theme Parks; and Sky segments. The company connects and streams 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe.

On June 7, 2022, Comcast NBCUniversal launched its “Jurassic World Rule Your Future STEAM Initiative,” a program aimed at strengthening STEAM preparation and digital skills among low-income and first generation-to-college students. This program stands on a staggering $1.50 million investment and is expected to be a profitable endeavor for the company. It is devoted to bolstering confidence in advanced digital work among underprivileged youth.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, CMCSA’s revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $31.01 billion. Its adjusted net income came in at $3.90 billion, up 10.5% year-over-year, while its adjusted EPS came in at $0.86, up 13.2% year-over-year. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $9.15 billion, up 8.8% year-over-year.

CMCSA’s revenue is expected to come in at $122.67 billion in 2022, representing a 5.4% year-over-year rise. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 13.5% per annum for the next five years. It surpassed EPS estimates in each of the four trailing quarters. The stock closed yesterday’s trading session at $40.13.

It’s no surprise that CMCSA has an overall A rating, equating to a Strong Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has a B grade for Growth, Stability, and Quality.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for CMCSA (Value, Momentum, and Sentiment). CMCSA is ranked first out of 9 stocks in the Entertainment – TV & Internet Providers industry.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

EDR shares were trading at $19.70 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.67 (-3.29%). Year-to-date, EDR has declined -43.54%, versus a -22.69% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EDRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CMCSAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The bear market is here. Let there be no doubt about that. Now we need to explore how low the S&P 500 (SPY) will go in the months ahead along with a trading plan to outperform. (Hint: Shorting stocks is #1 on the list of things to do). 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister will share his trading plan in the fresh commentary below…
Jun 15, 2022 | 6:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 2 Tech Stocks Stocks Under $10 Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Despite the Tech sell-off due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the increased adoption of advanced technologies should help fundamentally sound stocks rebound soon. So, Wall Street analysts believe tech stocks Similarweb (SMWB) and Taboola.com (TBLA), trading under $10, could double in price from their recent dips.
Jun 11, 2022 | 2:51pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Odds of a Bear Market Are Increasing by the Day

Last week I was a "Doubting Thomas" when it came to the staying power of the recent S&P 500 (SPY) rally. It just looked like yet another in a long line of failed bounces in 2022 before the next leg lower. Gladly this recent bounce gave us the opportunity to take more profits off the table while moving the POWR Value portfolio down to only 69.5% long the stock market (and created a hedge in Reitmeister Total Return where there is more of a market timing element to the trades. And yes, that portfolio actually rallied this week as the market tanked). The point is that the odds of bear market are increasing by the day. And right now we are amassing a 3rd assault on a break into bear market territory (below 3,855). The reasons why that probably takes places is shared in this week's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 11, 2022 | 1:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defensive Stocks to Outperform in this Bear Market

While the stock market has entered a bear phase following the release of multi-decade high inflation data, the health insurance industry could survive the downturn because of the near-inelastic demand for health coverage. Therefore, investors looking to dodge a market downturn could bet on fundamentally sound health insurance stocks Anthem (ANTM), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Humana (HUM).
Jun 14, 2022 | 2:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why the Odds of a Bear Market Are Increasing by the Day

Last week I was a "Doubting Thomas" when it came to the staying power of the recent S&P 500 (SPY) rally. It just looked like yet another in a long line of failed bounces in 2022 before the next leg lower. Gladly this recent bounce gave us the opportunity to take more profits off the table while moving the POWR Value portfolio down to only 69.5% long the stock market (and created a hedge in Reitmeister Total Return where there is more of a market timing element to the trades. And yes, that portfolio actually rallied this week as the market tanked). The point is that the odds of bear market are increasing by the day. And right now we are amassing a 3rd assault on a break into bear market territory (below 3,855). The reasons why that probably takes places is shared in this week's POWR Value commentary. Read on below for more…
Jun 11, 2022 | 1:05pm

Read More Stories

More Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EDR News