Buy, Hold, or Sell These 3 Entertainment Stocks

NYSE: EDR | Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

EDR – Rapid urbanization and demand for smart entertainment should bolster long-term growth in the entertainment industry. While the industry outlook may seem promising, should one buy, hold or sell Endeavor Group (EDR), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), and fuboTV (FUBO)? Read more to find out…

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Aug 10, 2023


The entertainment sector has experienced reduced consumer spending amidst macroeconomic issues. Nevertheless, the industry seems to be poised for substantial growth in the foreseeable future, thanks to the swift pace of urbanization and the escalating desire for immersive entertainment experiences.

However, while quality entertainment stock Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) might be a solid buy now, I think Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) might be best kept on hold, and fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) might be best avoided, given its grim fundamentals.

Rapid urbanization and significant growth in the travel and tourism industry are key factors creating a positive outlook for the Amusement Park market. The global Amusement Parks market is expected to reach $68.80 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.91%.

Moreover, other factors, including rising disposable incomes, consumer expenditure capacities on entertainment, increasing investments in themed amusement parks, and the development of 4D rides and giant roller coasters and rides, are expected to drive the market further.

Moreover, the growing demand for virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) entertainment experiences is another recent trend in the smart entertainment systems industry. The global smart entertainment systems market is expected to reach $479.57 billion by 2033, expanding at 5.8% CAGR.

However, with the cost of living rising, many consumers are trying to cut back on spending. Younger people are feeling especially stretched. This is expected to be seen throughout 2023. It could result in consumers canceling some subscription services to save money, negatively affecting the entertainment industry.

Take a look at the stocks mentioned above:

Stock to Buy:

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR)

EDR is a global sports and entertainment company. It owns and operates premium sports properties, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). It also produces and distributes sports and entertainment content. The company operates through three segments, Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; and Representation.

EDR’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 10.63% is 24.6% higher than the industry average of 8.53%. Its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 61.13% is 23.8% higher than the industry average of 49.37%.

EDR’s revenue increased 9.4% year-over-year for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, to $1.44 billion. Also, its net income and earnings per share of Class A common stock increased significantly year-over-year to $666.54 million and $1.29.

The consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion for the year ending December 2023 represents a 6.6% increase year-over-year. Its EPS is expected to grow 10.3% to $1.16 for the same year.

EDR’s shares have gained 14% over the past year to close the last trading session at $25.03.

EDR’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

EDR also has a B for Growth and Momentum. It is ranked first among 14 stocks in the Entertainment – Sports & Theme Parks industry.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for Value, Stability, Quality, and Sentiment for EDR.

Stock to Hold:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

LYV operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts; Ticketing; and Sponsorship & Advertising segments.

LYV’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 8.40% is 10.2% higher than the 7.62% industry average. However, its 25.64% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 48.1% lower than the 49.37% industry average.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, LYV’s revenues rose 27% year-over-year to $5.63 billion. Its net income rose 45.1% year-over-year to $331.34 million. Net income per common share available to common stockholders of LYV rose 54.5% year-over-year to $1.02. However, its net income attributable to noncontrolling interests narrowed 7.2% year-over-year to $37.66 million.

Street expects LYV’s EPS for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023, to decline 10.4% year-over-year to $1.25. On the other hand, its revenue for the same quarter is expected to increase 12.5% year-over-year to $6.92 billion. It surpassed the revenue estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, which is impressive.

Over the past nine months, the stock has gained 18.4% and declined 9.3% over the past year to close the last trading session at $86.30.

The stock has an overall C rating, equating to a Neutral in our proprietary rating system.

It has a C grade for Growth, Value, and Quality. It is ranked #5 in the same industry.

To access additional ratings for LYV’s Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment, click here.

Stock to Sell:

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO)

FUBO operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally.

FUBO’s trailing-12-month CAPEX/Sales of 0.04% is 99.1% lower than the industry average of 4.02% and its trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 1.96% is 96% lower than the industry average of 49.37%.

FUBO’s subscription revenue came in at $288.99 million and total revenue came in at $303.91 million. Its net loss from continuing operations came in at $54.21 million and adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $30.55 million.

FUBO’s EPS is expected to come in at $0.26 for the fiscal third quarter ending September 2023. Its revenue is expected to be $284.33 million for the same quarter.

Over the past nine months, the stock has lost 29.8% to close the last trading session at $2.40.

FUBO’s grim prospects are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall D rating, translating to a Sell in our POWR Ratings system.

It also has an F grade for Stability and a D grade for Momentum and Quality. It is ranked #11 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated FUBO for Value, Sentiment, and Growth. Get all FUBO ratings here.

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

EDR shares were trading at $24.58 per share on Thursday morning, down $0.45 (-1.80%). Year-to-date, EDR has gained 9.05%, versus a 18.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
EDRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
LYVGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FUBOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Home on the Trading Range

The nearly 20% bull run for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the March lows is over. Now it’s time to rest up in a trading range for the next run higher. Meaning this is the natural course of things. To relax after a hard run...and then store up the required energy for the next sprint. The best part is how we can use these more range bound periods to buy the dip on some stocks with terrific upside potential. Let’s talk about how we will do just that in this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.
Aug 9, 2023 | 6:19am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks Smart Money is Watching Closely

Despite a subdued and underwhelming outlook for the broader economy, fundamentally strong Chinese stocks Alibaba (BABA), Trip.com (TCOM), and Hello Group (MOMO) represent pockets of sustained growth that have courted the attention of smart money on Wall Street. Continue reading…
Aug 11, 2023 | 4:25pm
: C | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Citigroup (C) Be on Your Watchlist This Week?

With no rate cuts expected this year, banks’ net interest income (NII) should increase due to the high-interest rates. However, macroeconomic challenges continue to pose a significant risk for banks. Amid this backdrop, will adding Citigroup (C) to your watchlist be wise? Read on to learn my view…
Aug 11, 2023 | 10:08am
: MOG.A | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Air Defense Stocks With STRONG POWR Ratings

The air defense sector’s growth prospects are driven by increased government spending amid rising geopolitical risks and rapid technological advancements. Thus, it could be wise to buy quality air defense stocks Moog (MOG.A), Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR), and Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC). These stocks are rated B (Buy) in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Aug 14, 2023 | 8:49am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Gets “Fitch Slapped”

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to have hit a wall at 4,600 thanks in part to the surprising downgrade of US debt by the Fitch ratings service. Not only is that taking place, but investors also go served up the 3 key monthly economic reports that have market moving impact. Steve Reitmeister reviews this latest news to update his market outlook, trading plan and preview of 7 top picks. Get full details below...
Aug 5, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (EDR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All EDR News