2 Green Energy ETFs to Buy for a Cleaner Future

NYSE: FAN | First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF News, Ratings, and Charts

FAN – The green energy market is expected to grow significantly with the increasing focus of governments worldwide on decarbonization and on reducing solar and wind energy costs. So, we think investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s growth in a relatively less risky way could bet on popular green energy ETFs — First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) and Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG). So, read on for some details on these funds.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Sep 10, 2021


Considering the growing intensity of climate change, governments worldwide have been implementing strict policy measures to transition to a green-energy-based sustainable future. The green energy industry is also expected to grow in the near term because the cost of producing and storing solar and wind energy has declined considerably over the past few years.

According to The International Energy Agency (IEA), the renewable energy capacity is set to expand 50% between 2019 – 2024. Furthermore, according to a Facts & Factors report, the global renewable energy market is expected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR between 2021 – 2026.

While it could be challenging to select the best stock in the green energy industry because many highflying stocks don’t possess fundamental strength, we think investors looking to capitalize on the industry’s growth in a less risky way could bet on quality green energy ETFs — First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) and Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG).

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN)

FAN is an exchange-traded fund that was launched and is managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It invests in global public equity markets and in companies that directly promote environmental responsibility. In addition, the fund seeks to track the performance of the ISE Clean Edge Global Wind Energy Index by using a full replication technique.

With $411.20 million in AUM, FAN’s top holding is China Longyuan Power Group Corp. Ltd. Class H, with an 8.83% weighting in the fund, followed by Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY) at 8.47% and Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) at 7.46%. Its 0.62% expense ratio equals the category average.

FAN pays a $0.23 annual dividend, which yields 1.03% at the prevailing share price. The ETF’s average four-year dividend yield stands at 2.39%. FAN has gained 26.7% over the past year and nearly 5.6% over the past nine months.

FAN’s POWR Ratings are consistent with its growth outlook. It has an overall B rating, which equates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has an A grade for Trade.

FAN is ranked #51 of 132 ETFs in the B-rated Global Equities ETFs group. Click here to see FAN’s Peer and Buy & Hold grade.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG)

Launched and managed by Global X Management Company LLC, RNRG invests in companies that operate across utilities, hydroelectric power generation, solar energy, wind alternative energy resources, biofuels, and renewable electricity sectors.

VERBUND AG Class A (OEZVY) has a 6.75% weighting in the fund as its top holding, followed by EDP Renovaveis SA at 6.39% and Orsted at 6.09%. RNRG has $145.10 million in AUM. Its 0.65% expense ratio compares to the 0.62% category average.

RNRG pays $0.45 annually in dividends, which yields 2.73%. Its average four-year dividend yield stands at 3.80%. Over the past year, the fund has gained 11.8%. It has gained 6.4% over the past six months.

It’s no surprise that RNRG has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. In addition, it has an A grade for Trade and Peer.

Click here to access RNRG’s Buy & Hold grade as well. In addition, RNRG is ranked #10 of 44 ETFs in the Energy Equities ETFs group.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

FAN shares were trading at $21.80 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.19 (-0.86%). Year-to-date, FAN has declined -5.71%, versus a 20.68% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RNRGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm

Read More Stories

More First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FAN News