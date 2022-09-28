1 EV Stock Investors Should Leave in the Lot

: FFIE | Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

FFIE – Electric Vehicle (EV) stock Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) has lost more than 80% this year, indicating bearish investors’ sentiments. And considering its bleak fundamentals, the stock could witness further declines. Thus, this EV stock might be best avoided. Keep reading….

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Sep 28, 2022


Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) designs, develops, manufactures, engineers, sells, and distributes electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally.

On August 23, 2022, FFIE announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in creating and developing games.

Page Beermann, FFIE’s Design Director, said, “We’re excited to partner with Gameloft and include our FFZERO1 concept car in one of the most popular mobile racing games, Asphalt, and provide all enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience a glimpse into our design and engineering vision.”

However, recently FFIE and its board members Susan Swenson and Brian Krolicki were sued by a major investor over squandering $4.40 billion in market value.

Over the past month, FFIE has lost 40.7% to close the last trading session at $0.89. It has lost 83.3% year-to-date and 91.3% over the past year.

Here is what could shape FFIE’s performance in the near term:

Weak Financials

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, FFIE’s operating loss came in at $137 million, up 389.3% year-over-year. Its net loss came in at $142 million, up 167.9% year-over-year. Moreover, its total assets came in at $588 million for the period ended June 30, 2022, compared to $706.06 million for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Stretched Valuations

FFIE’s forward EV/Sales of 7.47x is 630.2% higher than the industry average of 1.02x. Its forward Price/Sales of 8.05x is 911.7% higher than the industry average of 0.80x.

Poor Profitability Ratios

FFIE’s trailing-12-month ROTC and ROTA of negative 160.22% and 116.11% are lower than the industry averages of 6.91% and 5.09%, respectively. 

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

FFIE has an overall rating of F, equating to Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.  

FFIE has an F grade for Value and Quality, consistent with its higher-than-industry valuation multiples and poor profitability ratios.

In the 64-stock Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry, FFIE is ranked #57. The industry is rated D.

Click here for the additional POWR Ratings for FFIE (Growth, Momentum, Stability, and Sentiment).  

View all the top stocks in the Auto & Vehicle Manufacturers industry here.

Bottom Line

The company witnessed a declining bottom line in its last reported quarter. Moreover, FFIE’s EPS is estimated to fall 3.8% year-over-year to negative $1.63 in 2022 and is expected to remain negative in 2023. Furthermore, it missed EPS estimates in all four trailing quarters. Given FFIE’s stretched valuations and poor profitability, I think it might be best avoided now.

How Does Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Stack Up Against its Peers? 

While FFIE has an overall POWR Rating of F, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Stellantis N.V. (STLA), Volkswagen AG (VWAGY), and Subaru Corporation (FUJHY), which have an overall A (Strong Buy) rating, and Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF), which has an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

FFIE shares were trading at $0.82 per share on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.08 (-8.43%). Year-to-date, FFIE has declined -84.59%, versus a -21.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FFIEGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
STLAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VWAGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FUJHYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
HYMTFGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Racing to Bottom

The S&P 500 (SPY) has raced 15% lower in just a few short weeks. Sure we might see a short term bounce here or there. Unfortunately most signs still point lower. Why is that the case? How much lower could we go? And what is the best way to trade this market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister provides the answers in his new market outlook below...
Sep 28, 2022 | 6:17am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Stocks Under $50 Worth Snapping up Right Now

With the market volatility and odds of recession perpetually increasing with every interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, investors would be advised to load up on attractively priced stocks of businesses with robust demand and stable growth trajectory. Hence, fundamentally sound stocks Kroger (KR) and APA (APA), currently trading under $50, could be ideal investments. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:27pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Worst Stock to Buy During Times of High Inflation

Rent the Runway (RENT) is slated to cut its workforce by 24% in the face of declining consumer spending amid soaring prices. Its subscriber count dropped in the last quarter. The stock has lost more than 70% year-to-date. Given the stubbornly high inflation, RENT might be best avoided. Keep reading…
Sep 27, 2022 | 4:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks You'll Want to Leave out of Your Retirement Portfolio

The stock market is experiencing wild swings amid the consecutive Federal rate hikes and deteriorating investor sentiments. Moreover, the aggressive rate hikes are raising recession concerns. Therefore, fundamentally weak stocks Uber Technologies (UBER), Workhorse Group (WKHS), and AppHarvest (APPH) might be best avoided for your retirement portfolio. Also, these stocks do not pay dividends. Read on…
Sep 27, 2022 | 12:18pm

Read More Stories

More Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FFIE News