2 Silver Mining Stocks That Could Rally More Than 60%, According to Wall Street

NYSE: FSM | Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) News, Ratings, and Charts

FSM – In addition to being a long revered precious metal, silver has numerous industrial and manufacturing uses, and analysts expect global silver demand to surge this year. Furthermore, silver prices are on the rise due to rising inflation. Given these bullish factors, Wall Street analysts expect silver mining stocks Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) and Silvercorp (SVM) to rally by more than 60% in price. So, Let’s discuss.

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jan 13, 2022


Silver is used more than any other precious metals in industrial and manufacturing processes, which indicates its attraction to investors. Silver demand is expected to rise substantially this year owing to its myriad industrial and manufacturing uses. Global silver demand is set to reach 1.29 billion ounces for the year, exceeding 1 billion ounces for the first time since 2015.

Yesterday, silver prices rallied for the third consecutive trading day as the Bureau of Labor Statistics posted the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which reflected headline inflation of 7% year-over-year at the consumer level. Furthermore, analysts have predicted that silver might outperform gold once bearish sentiments subside and the anticipated bull market kicks off in 2022.

Given this setting, Wall Street analysts expect silver mining stocks of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) and Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) to rally by more than 60% in price. Hence, we think these stocks might be solid additions to one’s watchlist.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

FSM explores, extracts, and processes precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company’s principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in Southern Peru and the San Jose gold and silver mine in Southern Mexico. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

On December 20, FSM announced that it had been granted a 12-year extension of the environmental impact authorization (EIA) at its San Jose mine in Mexico. The mine has been the subject of 13 environmental audits and has never been cited for pollution or environmental damage. The company works with several neighboring communities to deploy sustainable development initiatives.

On September 29, FSM announced that it had decided to construct an open-pit mine at the Séguéla gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Regarding this development, Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO of FSM, said, “With a nine-year mine life in reserves, 130,000 ounces of annual gold production in the initial six years, and compelling economics, Séguéla is planned to become our fifth operating mine with first gold by mid-2023.” 

For its fiscal third quarter, ended September 30, FSM’s sales increased 95% year-over-year to $162.60 million. Its adjusted net income improved 39.8% from the prior-year quarter to $22.50 million, while its adjusted EBITDA rose 78.4% from the same period prior year to $75.30 million.

The $0.61 consensus EPS estimate for its fiscal year 2022 indicates a 32.6% year-over-year increase. And the $728.40 million consensus revenue estimate for the same period reflects a  25.3% increase from the prior year.

The stock has gained 18.2% in price over the past month and 7.9% over the past five days to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.83.

One of the three Wall Street analysts have rated the stock as Buy. The $6.22 12-month median price target indicates a 62.4% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $5.20 to a high of $7.25.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

SVM engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in China and Mexico and operates primarily mining silver, gold, lead, and zinc. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

On January 12, SVM reported additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program in its HPG mine. The company announced that it has nine rigs drilling the mine currently.

On Nov. 16, SVM announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Henan Found Mining Co. Ltd., initiated construction of a 3,000 ton per day flotation mill and tailings storage facility. The facilities are to increase the company’s operative capacity and enhance its mining operations at the Ying Mining District.

SVM’s revenue increased 3.7% year-over-year to $58.44 million in its second fiscal quarter, ended Sept.30. Its net cash generated from operating activities rose 4.2% from the same period last year to $30.85 million, while working capital went up 14.2% from the prior-year quarter to $193.31 million.

The Street expects SVM’s revenue to come in at $210.13 million for the fiscal year 2023.

SVM’s stock has gained 4% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.68. It has gained 8% over the past five days.

Two of the four Wall Street analysts rating SVM have rated it Buy. The 12-month median price target of $6.04 indicates a 64.1% potential upside. The price targets range from a low of $5.60 to a high of $6.50.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

FSM shares were trading at $3.81 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.02 (-0.52%). Year-to-date, FSM has declined -2.31%, versus a -1.55% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
FSMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SVMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2022 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) continued on its bullish path in 2021. Will that continue in 2022? And what could happen to awaken the bear market from hibernation? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister explores this and more in his “2022 Stock Market Outlook” which includes his top 12 stocks for the year ahead. Read on for full details below...
Jan 12, 2022 | 5:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Healthcare Sector Report for 2022: A Complete Investor's Guide

The healthcare sector is the third-largest in the US and is now accounts for 18% of US GDP. Over the past 10 years, the Healthcare Sector has outperformed the S&P 500 and should continue to gain due to an aging population in the US. To take advantage of this consider adding Cigna Corp. (CI), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), Amgen Inc. (AMGN), and Medtronic (MDT) to your portfolio.
Jan 5, 2022 | 5:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Apple a Good FAANG Stock to Own in 2022?

Tech giant Apple (AAPL) made history this week by becoming the first company in the world to hit a $3 trillion market cap. The company’s latest technological inventions and product updates position it well to dominate the tech industry over the long term. However, with its massive investments in autonomous driving technology, will AAPL successfully penetrate the EV space? Read more to learn our view.
Jan 6, 2022 | 10:08am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm

Read More Stories

More Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (FSM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All FSM News