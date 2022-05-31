Is GameStop Stock a Buy After Its Recent Launch of a Digital Wallet for Cryptos and NFTs?

GME – Popular meme stock GameStop (GME) has been gaining momentum again on its latest digital crypto and NFT wallet launch last week. However, given the company’s bleak earnings growth prospects and bearish analyst sentiment, will GME be able to maintain this upward price trajectory in the near term? Read on to find out.

Aditi Ganguly

May 31, 2022


Gaming and entertainment products retailer GameStop Corp. (GME) in Grapevine, Tex., entered the limelight in January last year as one of the top meme stocks. GME garnered retail investor attention due to its high short interest volume, triggering a massive buying spree. The stock’s price gained in triple digits during early 2021, pioneering meme investing. However, GME has since lost momentum, given its poor financials and growth prospects amid a bearish market. Shares of GME have slumped 46.1% over the past year and 10.2% year-to-date.

On May 23, GME launched its self-custodial Ethereum digital asset wallet that allows users to exchange and store cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across decentralized apps. GME’s wallet extension will enable gamers and other users to send, receive and store cryptocurrencies without leaving their web browsers. Also, the company’s NFT marketplace is set to be launched in the current  quarter.

Following this announcement, GME shares soared 43.2% in price to close Friday’s trading session at $137.21. However, given the volatile cryptocurrency market, most analysts have an ‘Underperform’ or ‘Sell’ rating on the stock.

Here is what could shape GME’s performance in the near term:

Bleak Financials

GME’s net sales have increased 6.2% year-over-year to $2.25 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan.29, 2022. However, the company’s cost of sales rose 12.1% from the same period last year to $1.88 billion. Consequently, its gross profit slumped 15.7% from the prior-year quarter to $378.20 million. Its operating loss amounted to $166.80 million, compared to $18.80 million in earnings reported in the same period last year. And its net loss came in at $147.50 million, translating to a $1.94 loss per share.

Negative Profit Margins

GME’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin is negative 4.36%, while its trailing-12-month net income margin stands at negative 6.34%. In addition, the company’s negative 4.93% trailing-12-month levered free cash flow margin  compares with the 3.58% industry average.Furthermore, GME’s trailing-12-month ROE, ROA, and ROTC are negative 37.4%, 10.9%, and 11.35%, respectively.

However, GME’s 22.42% trailing-12-month profit margin is 38% lower than the 36.18% industry average. Also, the company’s 1.03% trailing-12-month Capex/Sales ratio is 64.1% lower than the 2.87% industry average.

Poor Earnings Growth Prospects

Analysts expect GME’s revenues to grow marginally in the coming quarters. However, the company’s bottom line is likely to worsen in the near term. GME’s EPS is expected to remain negative until at least its fiscal year ending January 2024. Furthermore, the consensus EPS estimates indicate a 170% year-over-year decline in the fiscal 2023 first quarter (ended April) and a 66.1% decline in the current quarter. In addition, the Street expects GME’s loss per share to worsen 15.8% year-over-year to $5.28 in the current year (ending January 2023).

POWR Ratings Reflect Bleak Prospects

GME has an overall F rating, which translates to Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

GME has an F grade for Value and Stability. The stock’s 6.16 forward Price/Book multiple is 147% higher than the 2.50 industry average, which is in sync with the Value grade. In addition, GME’s negative 1.01 beta justifies the Stability grade.

Among the 44 stocks in the Specialty Retailers industry, GME is ranked last.

Beyond what I have stated above, view GME Ratings for Growth, Sentiment, Momentum, and Quality here.

Bottom Line

Michael Patcher, a Wedbush Securities analyst, has maintained an Underperform (Sell) rating on GME. He stated that he is hard-pressed to find any potential drivers of revenue growth in the near term. Ascendiant Capital analysts have also maintained a Sell rating on GME. Also, the company’s profit margins are expected to remain negative in the near term. Thus, we think GME is best avoided now.  

How Does GameStop (GME) Stack Up Against its Peers?

While GME has an F rating in our proprietary rating system, one might want to consider looking at its industry peers, ODP Corp. (ODP) and Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (CDNAF), which have an A (Strong Buy) rating.  

GME shares rose $1.85 (+1.35%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, GME has declined -7.53%, versus a -12.30% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


Bullish vs. Bearish Market Perspectives

Markets finally enjoyed some uninterrupted buying into Memorial Day weekend. Some of the major factors in this rise are the successful defense of the 3,850 level and better-than-expected inflation data. From last Monday's close to Friday's close, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up by 4.7%, while the POWR Growth portfolio is up 5.8%. What I am more proud of is that from May 5 to May 20 when the S&P 500 dropped by 10.2%, the POWR Growth portfolio was down only 3.8%. In today's commentary, I want to examine the bullish and bearish perspectives and then make the case for why the near-term setup and newsflow are slightly favoring the bulls. I also want to add some follow-on thoughts from last week's recession discussion. Read on below to find out more…
May 31, 2022
3 Outperforming Dogs of the Dow with Yields Over 4%

The major market indexes ended last week in the green after a several-weeks-long selloff. The 'Dogs of the Dow' investment strategy is known for its ability to offer high and stable dividend yields in uncertain market conditions. High-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average constituents Dow (DOW), Verizon Communications (VZ), and International Business Machines (IBM) have outperformed the benchmark index during the recent market correction. Thus, we think it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022
5 Travel & Tourism Stocks to Buy This Summer

Travel and tourism is expected to gain much traction this year, with most of the population now vaccinated for COVID-19. So, with analysts expecting robust travel demand this summer, we think it could be wise to bet now on the shares of Expedia Group (EXPE), InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Travelzoo (TZOO), Travel + Leisure (TNL), and Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Let’s discuss.
May 31, 2022
