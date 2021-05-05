Alphabet Upgraded to Strong Buy

NASDAQ: GOOGL | Alphabet Inc. - News, Ratings, and Charts

GOOGL – Google (GOOGL) was upgraded to a Strong Buy by the POWR Ratings. Some of its recent positive developments include a strong earnings report, analysts hiking earnings estimates, and an improving growth outlook.

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

May 5, 2021


This week Alphabet (GOOGL) was upgraded to an A rating, which translates to a Strong Buy by the POWR Ratings system. This is a result of a strong Q1 earnings reports, increased earnings estimates, improving valuation, and strong growth.

The POWR Ratings is calculated by analyzing 118 different factors – each with its own unique weight. A-rated stocks have an average annual performance of 30.7% which compares favorably to the S&P 500 at 7.3%.

The POWR Ratings also analyze stocks based on different categories to provide additional insight for investors and help them make better decisions. Scores are updated daily, and upgrades and downgrades are often a meaningful signal. Now, let’s look at some of the catalysts driving improvements in GOOGL’s outlook and POWR Ratings score.

Strong Q1 Earnings Report

Earnings reports are one of the most powerful forces impacting a stock price. In Q1, GOOGL’s earnings topped expectations on the top and bottom-line by a significant margin. The company generated $26.29 in earnings per share, topping analysts’ forecast of $15.82 per share. Revenue came in at $55.3 billion, exceeding expectations of $51.7 billion.

Ad revenue makes up a significant portion of the company’s revenue. Its results showed an increase in the number of ads delivered and revenue per ad. It also shows that the company is benefitting from faster economic growth as businesses are spending more on online advertising.

Two of the company’s faster-growing units – YouTube and Google Cloud – also delivered growth above expectations. YouTube ad revenue increased by 49% to generate $6 billion. Google Cloud revenue increased by 46%.

Earnings Estimates Hiked

GOOGL’s earnings estimates have continually trended higher over the past year and have exhibited a sharp uptick in the past couple of months.

Over the last 12 months, 2021 consensus EPS has risen from $55 to $87 and 2022 EPS estimates have risen from $65 to $95. About a quarter of this rise has come following its latest earnings report which caused analysts to hike estimates even more.

The analyst community is also bullish on the stock as 29 out of 30 analysts covering the stock have a Buy rating. Currently, they have a consensus price target of $2,760, implying a 20% upside.

Valuation Improving

Since reporting earnings, Google is up 3.4%. However, its valuation has improved due to its earnings estimates being hiked by 12%. Thus, Google’s forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) has dropped from 28 to 25.

The company also has a considerable moat given the network effects of its business and dominance of large, expanding markets with Google search and YouTube. In search, it has 92% of traffic, and 73% of online videos with YouTube.

Rising Growth Score

Google’s Growth score has increased by 120% since January 15th. This is a meaningful development especially since Google’s revenue growth had trended lower from 25.8% in Q1 2018 to -1.7% in Q2 2020.

However, in the last 3 quarters, it has seen an acceleration to 34.4% growth in the last quarter. It also seems very likely that if forecasts for strong economic growth above 5% are correct then it bodes well for the company in terms of increasing ad sales. Another tailwind will be the return of the travel and tourism industries as the world slowly normalizes.

Conclusion

GOOGL is an A-rated stock which puts it in an elite category. The recent earnings report confirmed that the company’s revenue growth trajectory is intact. Companies like Google with accelerating revenues and high margins can result in multiple expansion – further fueling gains in stock prices. 

Discover Today’s Best Growth Stocks

This article was written by Jaimini Desai, Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com.  Jaimini has been dialed into the hottest trends in investing:

  • Electric Vehicles
  • 5G
  • Internet of Things
  • Cloud Computing
  • Genomics
  • And Much More

If you would like to see more of his best growth stock ideas, then click the link below.

See Jaimini Desai’s Favorite Growth Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Growth Stocks

How to Ride the NEW Stock Bubble?

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

9 "Must Own" Stocks for 2021

GOOGL shares were trading at $2,324.48 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up to $17.65 (+0.77%). Year-to-date, GOOGL has gained 32.63%, versus an 11.90% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of POWR Growth newsletter. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
GOOGLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GOOGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Trading Plan for Growth Investors

There are increasing signs that the stock market's (SPY) rotation is nearing an end. Over the last couple of weeks, we are starting to see quality growth and small caps start to perk up. Underlying economic data and earnings continue to come in strong. As yesterday’s FOMC meeting confirmed, the Fed is keeping the punch bowl full with no intention of stopping the party anytime soon. What does it mean? Read on below to find out why…
Apr 29, 2021 | 12:48pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Solar Stocks to Avoid in May

President Joe Biden’s pledge to put the United States on a path to a clean-energy-based future has supercharged the solar sector. Furthermore, given that people are increasingly keen on solar installations at their homes as the cost of solar panels declines, the industry is expected to get sales a boost going forward. While the solar sector is expected to continue thriving this year and beyond, not all companies in the industry are well positioned to benefit. Specifically, we think Sunnova Energy (NOVA), ReneSola (SOL), and SolarWindow (WNDW) possess weak financials and should be avoided now.
May 4, 2021 | 2:02pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Apple vs. Google: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy?

The COVID-19 pandemic has treated the FAANG stocks quite well thanks to the accelerated pace of digitization and internet adoption worldwide that it triggered. Both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) skyrocketed last year due to the suitability of their offerings. And because remote activities are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, and both the tech giants are constantly innovating to stay ahead of their competitors, we think their stocks are solid long-term investments. However, let’s discuss which stock could perform better this year.
May 4, 2021 | 3:54pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to Buy in May

Investors have been rotating away from expensive growth stocks and into reasonably priced cyclical stocks to capitalize the economic recovery. But we think Goldman Sachs (GS), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Cognex (CGNX), and Manpower (MAN) are established names that possess solid growth attributes and are well positioned to benefit from the economic recovery. So, it’s wise to bet on them now. Read on.
May 4, 2021 | 12:55pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Apple vs. Google: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy?

The COVID-19 pandemic has treated the FAANG stocks quite well thanks to the accelerated pace of digitization and internet adoption worldwide that it triggered. Both Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL) skyrocketed last year due to the suitability of their offerings. And because remote activities are expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world, and both the tech giants are constantly innovating to stay ahead of their competitors, we think their stocks are solid long-term investments. However, let’s discuss which stock could perform better this year.
May 4, 2021 | 3:54pm

Read More Stories

More Alphabet Inc. - (GOOGL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All GOOGL News