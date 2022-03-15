See Why Huttig Building Products is My Stock of the Week

NASDAQ: HBP | Huttig Building Products, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

HBP – The broader market is firmly in correction territory, while many stocks and sectors are in outright bear market territory, with the best example being high-growth, tech stocks. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 43% YTD and off by 59% from its 52-week high in February 2021. Given this backdrop, investors need to be even more vigilant in terms of buying high-quality stocks with improving fundamentals at attractive valuations. That’s why today I want to talk about Huttig Building Products (HBP) which fits all of these criteria.

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Mar 15, 2022


The news in 2022 has been dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation, and the Fed’s rate hike plans. These factors have dampened investors’ appetites for stocks. 

The broader market is firmly in correction territory, while many stocks and sectors are in outright bear market territory, with the best example being high-growth, tech stocks. For example, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down 43% YTD and off by 59% from its 52-week high in February 2021.

Given this backdrop, investors need to be even more vigilant in terms of buying high-quality stocks with improving fundamentals at attractive valuations. That’s why today I want to talk about Huttig Building Products (HBP) which fits all of these criteria.

Company Background 

HBP is a micro-cap stock with a valuation of $250 million. It was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. 

The company is a building supplier for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, moldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands. 

Given its business, HBP has been a major beneficiary of the housing boom that was triggered by the pandemic. It’s also able to capitalize on the strength in inflation since it’s able to pass on rising costs to its customers. Therefore, HBP is a rare company that is seeing growth in earnings, revenue, and margins. 

Housing’s Bull Market Remains Strong

Of course, the most important factor in determining whether these positive trends continue for HBP is assessing the health of the housing market. Despite recent price appreciation, there’s no reason to expect that the housing bull market is anywhere close to being over. 

The major factor is that inventories remain low. This is due to years of underbuilding following the housing boom and the Great Recession when homebuilders focused on cost-cutting and returning cash to shareholders rather than investing in growth. 

Low inventories are one source of strength for the housing market and are resulting in bidding wars and prices trending higher despite the recent increase in mortgage rates. Further, there’s no reason to expect demand is going to slow given that we have a demographic bulge as Millennials enter their 30s and 40s. Household formation rates have also perked up, while household balance sheets are in good shape, indicating more capacity to take on debt. Both are leading indicators that demand remains strong.

Strong Fundamentals

Strength in housing is reflected in HBP’s recent performance. It reported record revenues and earnings in Q4 and 2021. For the full year, revenues were up 18%, net income went from a slight loss in 2020 to $49 million in 2021, and gross margins expanded from 20.1% to 22.1%. This is especially notable in an inflationary environment when most companies are seeing margins expand. 

Despite this impressive performance, HBP remains quite cheap with a P/E of 5. Even more impressive is that HBP generated about $60 million in cash during the year which equates to just under 25% of its valuation. Such a low valuation can be justified if housing has a downturn, however, this seems unlikely given the bullish supply and demand dynamics. 

POWR Ratings

Given this combination of growth and value, it’s not surprising that HBP is rated an A which translates to a Strong Buy. A-rated stocks have posted an average annual performance of 31.1%.

The POWR Ratings also evaluates stocks by various components to give additional insight to investors. HBP has strong grades across the boards including an A for Growth and Value and a B for Momentum. Click here to see more of HBP’s POWR Ratings including grades for Stability and Sentiment.

Do You Want More Stocks Under $10?

If you liked this article, then you will love our new special report featuring Jaimini Desai’s favorite stocks under $10. Just click the link below to claim your copy now:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HBPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Inflation, Blockchain, and Bitcoin Futures: An Interview with Anthony Scaramucci

SkyBridge Capital Founder, Anthony Scaramucci, joins Melissa Francis in a discussion about inflation, blockchain, and Bitcoin Futures.
Mar 14, 2022 | 1:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

Amid worries regarding the Fed’s tighter monetary policy and other geopolitical issues, the stock market has been experiencing a major downturn of late. However, the recent selloff in growth stocks provides a great opportunity to scoop the shares of strong companies at low prices. Thus, we think it advisable to invest in growth stocks ON Semiconductor (ON), Westlake (WLK), Choice Hotels (CHH), and Ralph Lauren (RL) now. Read on.
Mar 11, 2022 | 12:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth More “Hidden Gem” Stocks?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Fundamentally Strong Stocks to Weather a Bear Market

Growing concerns over high inflation, escalating sanctions on Russia, and a surge in oil and commodity prices have pushed major benchmark indexes to correction territory. And analysts expect this string of concerns to culminate in a bear market. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on Anthem (ANTM), Cigna (CI), América Móvil (AMX), Emcor (EME), and Crane (CR). The companies possess solid fundamentals, but their stocks are trading at discounts to their peers. So, let’s take a closer look.
Mar 9, 2022 | 12:23pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth More “Hidden Gem” Stocks?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am

Read More Stories

More Huttig Building Products, Inc. (HBP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HBP News