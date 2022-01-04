2 Energy Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally by More Than 40%

NYSE: HES | Hess Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

HES – The rising demand for energy with the reopening of the global economy, and supply disruptions due to unfavorable weather conditions, are driving up the prices of energy commodities. Given the industry’s solid growth prospects, Wall Street analysts expect shares of Hess (HES) and Coterra Energy (CTRA) to rally by more than 40% in price in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.

Priyanka MandalBy Priyanka Mandal

Jan 4, 2022


With a surge in demand driven by the global economic recovery, energy prices in the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index (GSCI) ended 2021 59% higher than the first trading day of the year. According to the Winter Fuels Outlook 2021 from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, nearly half of households that heat with natural gas are projected to spend 30% more than they did last winter on average.

While governments worldwide have undertaken various steps to transition to a renewable-energy-driven sustainable future, crude oil and natural gas companies continue to witness increasing demand. Furthermore, according to the International Energy Agency, the coal demand could reach an all-time high in 2022 due to the rebound in the global economy.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be worth adding shares of energy stocks Hess Corporation (HES) and Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) to one’s watchlist because Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 40% in price in the near term.

Hess Corporation (HES)

Incorporated in 1920, New York City-based HES  is a global independent energy company that explores for crude oil and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing and Refining. HES’ segments offer crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. As of Dec. 31, 2020, the company had total proved reserves of 1,077 million barrels of oil equivalent.

For the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, HES’ net income came in at $115 million, compared to a  $243 million net loss in the prior-year quarter. The company’s EPS amounted to $0.37, compared to an$0.8 loss per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Analysts expect HES’ revenue to increase 16.8% year-over-year to $7.73 billion in its fiscal 2022. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it beat the consensus EPS in each of the trailing four quarters. Its EPS is estimated to grow 168.6% in fiscal 2021 and 132.8% in fiscal 2022. HES has gained 45.5% in price over the past year.

Closing the last trading session at $76.79, the $107.58 average analyst price target represents a 40.1% potential upside.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)

CTRA is a Houston, Tex.-based diversified energy company that explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Anadarko Basin. CTRA sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities.

During the third quarter, ended Sept.30, 2021, CTRA’s operating revenues increased 51.3% year-over-year to $440.4 million. The company’s income from operations came in at $95.84 million, compared to a $7.53 million loss from operations in the prior-year quarter. Its net income amounted to $62.71 million, compared to a  $14.96 million net loss in the third quarter of 2020.

CTRA’s revenue for fiscal 2022 is expected to increase 99.8% year-over-year to $6.6 billion. The company’s EPS is estimated to grow 438.9% in fiscal 2021 and 23% in fiscal 2022. Furthermore,  CTRA has surged 20.2% in price over the past year.

The consensus price target of $19.57 represents a 43.7% potential gain from CTRA’s last closing price of $28.13.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

HES shares were trading at $81.16 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $4.37 (+5.69%). Year-to-date, HES has gained 9.63%, versus a 0.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Priyanka Mandal


Priyanka is a passionate investment analyst and financial journalist. After earning a master's degree in economics, her interest in financial markets motivated her to begin her career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HESGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CTRAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Key Investing Lessons Learned from the 2021 Stock Market

Investors who do not properly face the problems of the past are doomed to repeat those same mistakes. That is why I so strongly believe in doing this annual “Lessons Learned” commentary to discover strategies that will allow us to beat the stock market (SPY) in the years ahead. Enjoy!
Dec 30, 2021 | 3:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Meme Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in January

The meme stock frenzy powered by retail investors has dominated this year's investing world. Several WallStreetBets (WSB) stocks have risen solely based on investors’ sentiment irrespective of their fundamentals and growth prospects. So, it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak meme stocks Snap (SNAP), Archaea Energy (LFG), and Allakos (ALLK).
Dec 27, 2021 | 4:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Insurance Stocks Rated ‘Buy’ According to the POWR Ratings

Because the insurance industry is expected to benefit from the Fed’s now more hawkish stance, we think it could be wise to add fundamentally sound insurance stocks UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Humana (HUM), and Molina Healthcare (MOH) to one’s portfolio. They are also rated ‘Buy’ in our POWR Ratings system. Read on.
Dec 27, 2021 | 9:21am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) have been skyrocketing and forecasts predict that sales will exponentially grow over the next decade. As a result, EV stocks, such as NIO (NIO) and Tesla(TSLA) have been soaring. Legacy car manufacturers, such as General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), are also getting in on the action, And now tech companies, like Rivian (RIVN) and Baidu (BIDU) are joining the fray.
Dec 28, 2021 | 6:20pm

Read More Stories

More Hess Corporation (HES) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HES News