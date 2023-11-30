POWR Stock of the Week Under $10: Himax Technologies (HIMX)

NASDAQ: HIMX | Himax Technologies Inc. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

HIMX – The semiconductor market is made up of a number of companies that produce products in a wide range of applications. You’re probably most familiar with Nvidia and Intel, makers of AI and computer chips. But a variety of other players make products that ensure the semiconductor landscape operates as designed. One of those companies, a maker of very important imaging drivers, is Himax Technologies.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Nov 30, 2023


This doesn’t happen as often as it did even a few years ago (because it’s done automatically in the background now), but do you remember when you would get an alert on your computer that you needed to “Update Drivers”? Did you ever wonder exactly what a driver was and why they always seemed to need updating?

Lets dive into that in our under $10 stock this week, with Himax Technologies (HIMX). Himax is what is known as a fabless semiconductor developer that focuses on digital imaging technology. They are a smaller player in the overall imaging drivers market with about 8% of market share. 

So, what are these imaging drivers? You can think of them as a language interpreter, just like the ones you see when world leaders meet, or a foreign athlete who doesn’t speak english is interviewed on TV. The drivers are interpreters between the computer operating system and the graphics hardware. 

Every piece of graphics hardware speaks a foreign language when it comes to your computer’s operating system, and the drivers are there to tell the graphics hardware what to display given the commands coming from your computer’s operating system. 

And Himax makes the driver software that lets things like your laptop, cellphone, and even car display be able to work and show you the appropriate picture or video. The company is seeing growing demand, especially in the automotive market where it is a larger player, as new displays are added in even lower end automobiles. 

In its latest earnings report, Himax beat expectations for both revenue and earnings. As Jordan Wu, President and CEO stated, “[O]our longer-term outlook for the automotive business, our largest revenue contributor, remains positive, as we maintain a dominant position in the sector. The majority of our design-wins…both relatively new technologies for [the] automotive sector, are slated to commence mass production during the next two years, thereby further fortifying our market share leadership amidst growing competition.” 

The stock was recently upgraded to outperform by Credit Suisse with an $8 price target. That is well above its current price of just under $6, but also just back to where the stock was trading in the early part of this year. 

Himax trades at just 1.7x its cash holdings, and currently pays a 4.4% dividend, which is a good sign of stability for a semiconductor company. Semiconductors are very cyclical, and that dividend provides a nice base for any downturn.

Not surprisingly, Himax has its highest component rating in our POWR Ratings in the Value area, where it has an A rating. It also has a B rating in the Momentum component. 

At these prices Himax definitely deserves a look, especially if, as the market is expecting, we’re in the tail end of the rate cycle and about to see a resurgence in smaller stocks as rates move lower. 

What To Do Next?

If you like the stock shared above…then you will love this new special report sharing 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential.

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

HIMX shares were trading at $5.76 per share on Thursday afternoon, down $0.12 (-2.04%). Year-to-date, HIMX has declined -0.77%, versus a 20.06% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
HIMXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Upside Potential for This Bull Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is flirting with new highs once again. Thus a good time to ponder the upside potential for stocks into year end and then what is likely on tap in 2024. That is exactly what investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares in the commentary below including a preview of his 11 favorite picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Nov 29, 2023 | 6:15am
: IFNNY | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Performing Chip Stocks to Secure Today

The semiconductor industry is poised to thrive due to the extensive use of chips for applications across multiple sectors and favorable government initiatives. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in high-performing chip stocks Nikon Corporation (NINOY), Infineon Technologies (IFNNY), and Everspin Technologies (MRAM) now. Continue reading…
Nov 29, 2023 | 11:05am
: HII | News, Ratings, and Charts

Rising Defense Demands Will Be a Boon for These 3 Industry Leaders

As year end approaches, we’ve seen a major change in the geopolitical conflict picture as larger scale confrontations draw out, and new confrontations involve larger, and more, players than over the past few decades. This uptick in real and potential nation state conflicts means the weapons of war and defense become larger, and demand for “big ticket” defense items is growing. Huntington Ingalls, BAE Systems, and Lockheed Martin are three very large defense contractors that should see benefits from increasing global instability as nation states hike defense spending.
Nov 28, 2023 | 12:15pm
: PATH | News, Ratings, and Charts

UiPath (PATH) Earnings Unveiled: Software Stock Opportunity?

UiPath (PATH) is growing with continuous investments in AI. Moreover, PATH boasts an impressive earnings surprise record. So, is the stock worth buying as the company prepares to release third-quarter earnings? Read on...
Nov 29, 2023 | 2:31pm
: BIDU | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Profit Using The Probabilistic POWR Pairs Process

An example of grabbing gains from comparative performance with a lower risk China pairs trade on BIDU/PDD.
Nov 26, 2023 | 9:17am

Read More Stories

More Himax Technologies Inc. ADR (HIMX) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All HIMX News