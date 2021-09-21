The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to worry investors regarding the pace of economic growth. In addition, according to The Conference Board, its Consumer Confidence Index came in at 113.8 in August, the lowest level since February 2021. U.S. retail sales increased 15.1% year-over-year last month, however. Clothing and accessory stores sales also increased 38.8% year-over-year.

Moreover, according to a ModernRetail report, several apparel retailers are investing in new categories this year to recapture market share, which is expected to drive sales. Also, initiatives to increase the efficacy of vaccines, a rise in consumer spending, growth in e-commerce, and rising foot traffic in retail stores are expected to help boost the apparel industry’s growth.

Given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to scoop up quality apparel stocks H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY) and Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS), which are currently trading at less than $10. In addition, these two stocks have an overall B (Buy) rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (HNNMY)

Based in Sweden, HNNMY provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide, across 51 online markets and approximately 5,000 stores in 74 markets.

On September 10, 2021, HNNMY Home launched its concept store in Paris. Ida Lindahl, General Manager of H&M HOME, said, “This beautiful store is situated in the most stunning building and with its modern and welcoming environment it will become a perfect physical complement to our digital presence through social media and e-commerce.”

HNNMY’s sales came in at SEK46,509 million ($5.37 million) for its fiscal second quarter, ended May 31, 2021, up 62.3% year-over-year. The company’s gross profit was SEK25,049 million ($2.89 million), up 88.6% year-over-year. Its operating profit came in at SEK 3,852 million ($444,790 ) compared to a SEK6,188 million ($714,.530 thousand) loss in the prior-year period. Also, its EPS came in at SEK1.67 compared to a SEK3.02 loss in the year-ago period.

For its fiscal year 2022, analysts expect HNNMY’s revenue to increase 12.1% year-over-year to $25.77 billion. The stock has climbed 11.3% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $3.96.

HNNMY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall B rating, which indicates a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

HNNMY has an A grade for Momentum and Quality, and a B grade for Stability. Within the A-rated Fashion & Luxury industry, it is ranked #29 of 63 stocks.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)