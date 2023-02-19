ICL Group (ICL): Fertile Soil for Stock Market Profits

NYSE: ICL | ICL Group Ltd. News, Ratings, and Charts

ICL – The best thing about bear markets is that they often crush even the healthiest growth stocks. This provides value seekers a tremendous opportunity to dig through the rubble to find quality stocks trading at ridiculous discounts. Such is the case with ICL Group (ICL). Read on below for the full story…

Steve ReitmeisterBy Steve Reitmeister

Feb 19, 2023


ICL Group (ICL) is an innovative Israeli company providing specialty chemicals…especially those focused on potash and phosphate which are most often used in the agricultural field. They have enjoyed tremendous growth over the past years with the share price rising 4X from the 2020 lows to 2022 highs.

However, since making those highs early in 2022 shares have endured an unnecessary beating thanks to the bear market environment throwing all babies out with the bathwater. This provides value seekers a great opportunity to get on board a thriving growth company with tremendous upside potential.

Let’s dig into the fundamental story.

Yes, commodity prices for potash and phosphate have peaked. Yet that doesn’t mean there is not tremendous demand…or tremendous opportunity to keep growing profits.

As we look out to next year, they are still expected to produce $1.04 in earnings per share. Amazingly at this moment shares are trading just a few ticks above $7. That means shares are being valued at only 7X forward earnings. Very cheap in any market environment.

This explains why ICL sports an A for Value in the POWR Ratings. In fact, it is in the top 1% of all stocks in our ratings universe. And this likely explains why analysts see shares having nearly 100% upside opportunity in the year ahead.

Bear markets provide a great opportunity to stock up on tremendous companies at discounted prices. That is exactly the special opportunity I see unfolding for ICL at this time.

Want to Discover More Value Stocks?

ICL is just 1 of 7 attractive value stocks found in a new special report we just put together. Click the link below to claim your free copy now:

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

What To Do Next?

Discover my brand new “Stock Trading Plan for 2023” covering:

  • Why 2023 is a “Jekyll & Hyde” year for stocks
  • How the Bear Market Should Come Back with a Vengeance
  • 9 Trades to Profit Now
  • 2 Trades with 100%+ Upside Potential as New Bull Emerges
  • And Much More!

Get It Now! Stock Trading Plan for 2023

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister…but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced “Righty”)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Stock Trading Plan for 2023 (includes top 9 picks)

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan

ICL shares were trading at $7.37 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.01 (-0.14%). Year-to-date, ICL has gained 0.82%, versus a 6.51% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ICLGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bears Back in Charge?

The S&P 500 (SPY) has been sloshing around in the trading range between 4,000 and 4,200 for the past month. However, bulls have gotten 3 straight strikes against them that may point to a looming breakout to the downside. Let’s review the growing evidence that bears are likely to come up to bat in the weeks ahead and what that means for our trading plans. Read on below for more...
Feb 19, 2023 | 6:40am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Inflation has slowed from its painful 2022 peak but remains uncomfortably high, making it difficult for the Federal Reserve to wrestle back to its goal. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to invest in quality stocks Walmart (WMT) and Coca-Cola (KO) to buy and hold forever. Read more…
Feb 15, 2023 | 10:22am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Global Tension

Despite supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the defense industry is expected to recover and witness significant growth in 2023, driven by new, advanced technologies, improved business models, and favorable government investments amid growing geopolitical tensions. Since Boeing (BA) is still struggling with supply chain issues and incurring huge losses, one could invest in Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Textron (TXT) instead. Read more…
Feb 14, 2023 | 11:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

1 Semiconductor Stock That Will Be a Big Winner in 2023

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) have gained more than 10% over the past month after the Taiwanese government passed a new law that gives a major tax break to local chipmakers. Moreover, the company is poised for massive growth, driven by its portfolio of innovative process technologies and design enablement solutions. Thus, we think this chip stock will emerge as a big winner this year. Keep reading…
Feb 15, 2023 | 9:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Defense Stocks to Buy Amid Rising Global Tension

Despite supply chain disruptions brought on by the pandemic, the defense industry is expected to recover and witness significant growth in 2023, driven by new, advanced technologies, improved business models, and favorable government investments amid growing geopolitical tensions. Since Boeing (BA) is still struggling with supply chain issues and incurring huge losses, one could invest in Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Textron (TXT) instead. Read more…
Feb 14, 2023 | 11:57am

Read More Stories

More ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ICL News