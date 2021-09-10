Is JetBlue Airways Stock Headed for a Breakdown?

JBLU – A support line has formed in the chart of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU). The stock has tested that level many times over the past year. It appears to be falling back down to that support again. If it falls through, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to profit from this trade.

Sep 10, 2021


JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It carries over millions of customers with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights and serves approximately 99 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The company’s passenger revenues soared 22.4% in the first half of 2021 as air travel demand improved due to more people getting vaccinated. But revenues for the third quarter are expected to be lower than before the pandemic with capacity expected to be flat and fuel prices rising.

JBLU had $3.7 billion in cash as of the most recent quarter which compares favorably to only $432 million in short-term debt. However, the company has a negative profit margin of -28%. Total revenue is forecasted to rise 297% year over year in the current quarter leading to a Growth Grade of B in the POWR Ratings system.

The stock appears undervalued with a trailing P/E of 13.78 and a forward P/E of 16.75. The stock started the year strong in an uptrend, but has shown negative momentum since May. This is evident in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of JBLU below with added notations:

Chart of JBLU provided by TradingView

JBLU has tested the $14 level (green) many times over the past year. The stock may be falling back down to that support again, and a break below $14 could mean much lower prices for the stock.

If the stock were to break below the $14 support level, a short position could be entered.

JBLU shares were trading at $15.15 per share on Friday morning, down $0.15 (-0.98%). Year-to-date, JBLU has gained 4.20%, versus a 21.04% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
