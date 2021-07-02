Is Johnson Controls Stock a Buy for the Second Half of 2021?

NYSE: JCI | Johnson Controls International PLC News, Ratings, and Charts

JCI – The shares of Johnson Controls (JCI) have delivered 48.1% returns so far this year, with the company leveraging its wide portfolio of products and strategic partnerships. However, after closing yesterday’s trading session at its 52-week high of $69.21, does the stock have more room to advance in the second half of 2021? Let’s find out.

Manisha ChatterjeeBy Manisha Chatterjee

Jul 2, 2021


Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, diversified technology and multi-industrial company Johnson Controls International’s (JCI) shares have more than doubled since hitting their $33.33, 52-week low on July 10, 2020. The stock has rallied 69.6% over the past nine months and15.2% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $69.01, after hitting its 52-week high of $69.21. The surge can be attributed in part to increasing demand for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) related products and services amid growing climate change concerns.

JCI and the City of La Crosse launched the next phase of the City’s sustainability initiative last month. The company completed the acquisition of Silent-Aire on May 12, which further expands its portfolio of sustainable and reliable data center solutions.

Given the favorable backdrop, JCI has raised its fiscal 2021 full-year guidance. It now expects its adjusted EPS to come in between $2.58 – $2.65. And the company’s adjusted segment EBITDA margin is expected to be between 70 – 90 basis points.

Here’s what we think could shape JCI’s performance in the near term:

Strategic Partnerships

JCI partnered with DigiCert on May 20 to accelerate smart-building cybersecurity by simplifying deployment and management of public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital identities. Also, JCI company announced a global partnership with the International WELL Building Institute on April 22 to promote global application of the WELL Building Standard.

JCI also partnered with Pelion, a Connected IoT Device service provider and subsidiary of Arm, in April. The partnership is expected to accelerate innovation by removing the complexities of bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to a range  of devices at the edge, enabling smarter buildings that evolve and adapt through JCI’s OpenBlue technology.

Robust Financials

For its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2021, JCI’s net sales were $5.59 billion compared to $5.44 billion in the prior-year quarter. Its gross profit for the quarter increased 7.9% year-over-year to $1.94 billion. The company’s net income came in at $397 million, which represents a 68.2% year-over-year rise. And its adjusted EPS was  $0.52, up 23.8% year-over-year.

Favorable Growth Estimates

Analysts expect JCI’s revenue to increase 7.7% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, 5.6% in fiscal 2021 and 6.6% in fiscal 2022. The company’s EPS is expected to increase 23.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, 14.5% for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, and 17.9% in fiscal 2021. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow at a rate of 17.4% per annum over the next five years.

POWR Ratings Reflect Rosy Prospects

JCI has an overall B rating, which equates to Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. Among these categories, JCI has a B grade for Growth, which is consistent with analysts’ expectations that its revenue and EPS will increase.

The stock also has a B grade for Sentiment. This is justified given that 11 of the 19 covering analysts have rated JCI, Strong Buy or Buy.

JCI is ranked #24 of 53 stocks in the Industrial – Building Materials industry. Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for JCI (Value, Momentum, Stability, and Quality).

Also, click here to access 27 other top-rated stocks in the same industry.

Bottom Line

JCI has generated significant returns over the past few months by leveraging its wide portfolio of products and services and strategic alliances. While the company’s residential business is already strong, its non-residential business is expected to grow with the reopening of economies. So, it could be wise to bet on the stock now.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

Stock Market Outlook for 2nd Half of 2021

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

JCI shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, JCI has gained 49.39%, versus a 15.88% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Manisha Chatterjee


Since she was young, Manisha has had a strong interest in the stock market. She majored in Economics in college and has a passion for writing, which has led to her career as a research analyst. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
JCIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Set to Soar in the Second Half of 2021

With the first half of 2021 almost in the books, it’s time to consider what stocks to hold for the second half. Vale (VALE), ArcelorMittal (MT), and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) are poised to see their shares rise in the weeks ahead.
Jun 28, 2021 | 9:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons That Tesla Could be a Great Short in the Second Half of 2021

Tesla (TSLA) was one of the best performers in 2020. In 2020, the stock has mostly been range-bound. However, the stock remains quite overvalued and there are indications that it could fall back to Earth in the coming months.
Jun 29, 2021 | 11:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 'Strong Buy' Retail Stocks to Own This Summer

With the market breaking out to new highs, it's a good time to rebalance our portfolios. Investors should have exposure to retail due to improving conditions and low valuations. We can use the POWR Ratings to identify ‘Strong Buy’ rated stocks such as Best Buy (BBY), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV), and Foot Locker (FL)
Jun 28, 2021 | 12:49pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Bullish Momentum Drive the Stock Market Higher in July?

The major market indexes continue to hit new closing highs as new catalysts are moving the market forward. While the overall market was mixed in May, bullish momentum has driven stocks higher as we hit the mid-year point. Both the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq ended yesterday at fresh record highs as investors remain positive regarding the bipartisan infrastructure proposal and assurances from the Fed that rates will stay low for the time being. I will dig deeper into what that means for the markets. But first, let's recap the past week. Read on below…
Jun 29, 2021 | 3:41pm

Read More Stories

More Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All JCI News