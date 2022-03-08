2 Homebuilding Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Rally 50% or More

NYSE: KBH | KB Home News, Ratings, and Charts

KBH – The homebuilding industry has achieved immense growth over the past two years, driven by the rising demand and ultra-low interest rates. And despite several macroeconomic headwinds, Wall Street analysts are bullish on the homebuilding industry and are currently betting on KB Home (KBH) and M.D.C. Holdings (MDC). Read on.

Mangeet Kaur BounsBy Mangeet Kaur Bouns

Mar 8, 2022


The home building industry is expected to grow significantly this year amid sustained demand and tight housing inventory. As a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, mortgage rates are declining. This is expected to increase the purchasing power of homebuyers.

According to a CoreLogic report, home price growth in January has been the highest in 45 years. This trend will likely continue, thanks to declining mortgage rates and increased seasonal demand this spring. The bullish sentiment surrounding the homebuilding industry is evident in the Hoya Capital Housing ETF’s (HOMZ) 9.3% rise over the past year.

Given these factors, Wall Street analysts expect quality homebuilding stocks KB Home (KBH) and M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) to rally in price in the coming months.

KB Home (KBH)

Los Angeles-based KBH is an American homebuilding company. It operates through four segments: West Coast; Southwest; Central; and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes and offers financial services. It has operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, Nevada, Texas, and Washington.

On March 5, 2022, KBH opened Lotus at the Seasons, a new single-family home community in Chino, California. The opening is expected to boost the company’s revenue streams.

On Feb.25, 2022, KBH announced the opening of Allegro, a new single-family home community in Elk Grove, California, and Bartlett and Cortland at Mason Trails, new home communities situated in Roseville, Calif. These openings might expand the company’s customer base and boost its home sales.

In its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter, ended Nov. 30, 2021, KBH’s total revenues increased 40.3% year-over-year to $1.68 billion. KBH’s total pretax income grew 77.6% year-over-year to $223.93 million. And the company’s net income rose 64.2% from the same period last year to $174.23 million. KBH’s earnings per share increased 70.5% year-over-year to $1.91.

The $1.48 billion consensus revenue estimate for its  fiscal year 2022 first quarter, ending Feb. 28,  2022 represents 30% year-over-year growth. The $1.54 consensus EPS estimate for the to-be-reported quarter represents 50.9% year-over-year growth. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

KBH stock has declined 17.2% in price year-to-date. However, the 12-month median price target of $59.60 indicates a 60.8% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $37.06. Among  11 Wall Street analysts that rated KBH, nine rated it Buy, one rated it Hold, while one rated it Sell. The price targets range from a low of $38.00 to a high of $73.00.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)

MDC in Denver, Colo., is in the homebuilding and financial services businesses. The company’s homebuilding operations include purchasing finished or developing lots for the construction and sale of single-family detached homes to homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. MDC’s financial services operations include mortgage loans, insurance products, and title agency services.

This month, Richmond American Homes of Texas, Inc., a subsidiary of MDC, announced that Seasons at Carillon in the Austin area had opened for sales. This introduction of a new community is expected to boost the company’s sales.

MDC’s home sale revenues increased 21.5% year-over-year to $1.44 billion in its fiscal year 2021 fourth quarter, ended December 31, 2021. Its gross profit from home sales improved 29.5% year-over-year to $336.58 million. MDC’s income before income taxes increased 22.1% year-over-year to $209.15 million. And the company’s net income grew 10.3% year-over-year to $162.66 million. Its earnings per share rose 8.9% year-over-year to $2.21.

Analysts expect MDC’s revenue for its  fiscal year 2022 first quarter, ending March 31, 2022, to come in at $1.22 billion, representing a 12.5% rise year-over-year. The Street expects the company’s EPS for the current  quarter to be $1.90, representing a 26.1% increase year-over-year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history; it surpassed the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

Over the past year, MDC stock has slumped 23.4% in price. However, the 12-month median price target of $65.00 indicates a 54.7% potential upside from yesterday’s closing price of $42.01. Among the three Wall Street analysts that rated MDC, one rated it Buy, while two rated it Hold. The price targets range from a low of $56.00 to a high of $73.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

KBH shares were trading at $38.55 per share on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.49 (+4.02%). Year-to-date, KBH has declined -13.50%, versus a -10.65% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
KBHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MDCGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Investors: Stop the Insanity!

The conflict in Ukraine, coupled with concerns about inflation has many investors spooked. This has led to a 'Wait and See' mentality with many investors opting to sit on the sidelines. In my commentary below I'll explain the dangers of this investing approach, share my outlook for the S&P 500 (SPY) in the coming weeks and provide the solution to achieving outperformance in this volatile market. Read on below for more...
Mar 5, 2022 | 10:14am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 High-Quality Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

Anticipated oil and gas supply disruptions due to Western and EU sanctions on Russia is causing immense volatility in stock markets. So, it could be wise to bet on high-quality stocks Equinor (EQNR), Hugo Boss (BOSSY), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), and Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP). We think these names are well-positioned to survive the gloomy market sentiment. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 2:26pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Low-Beta Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from Market Volatility

Multi-decade high inflation, Ukraine-Russia hostilities, and forthcoming interest rate increases by the Fed are fueling serious stock market volatility. To avoid the wild price swings, we think investors could consider adding low-beta stocks ResMed (RMD), AMN Healthcare Services (AMN), and Quidel (QDEL) to their watchlists. Let’s discuss.
Mar 4, 2022 | 12:58pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stocks Just Did a Full 360: What Comes Next?

The stock market (SPY) was up, down and all around the past week. Yet oddly it ended exactly where it started. Why did this happen? And what does it tell us about what lies ahead? Get the rest of the story below...
Mar 2, 2022 | 6:21pm

Read More Stories

More KB Home (KBH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All KBH News