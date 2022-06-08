Better Lidar Stock: Luminar vs. MicroVision

: LAZR | Luminar Technologies Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

LAZR – In this article I will analyze and compare Luminar Technologies ‌(LAZR) and MicroVision (MVIS) to determine which LiDar stock is currently a better investment.

Oleksandr PylypenkoBy Oleksandr Pylypenko

Jun 8, 2022


Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology creates a three-dimensional visual image, utilizing a high-intensity laser tool, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS), and GPS transceiver. This game-changing technology is expected to face strong demand across different industries, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, IT, and others.

Fortune Business Insights report shows that the global LiDAR market should grow at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2019 and 2026, reaching $6.71 billion in the terminal year, driven by the increasing demand for Lidar from Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and autonomous vehicles. 

With this in mind, I intend to analyze and compare two LiDAR stocks, Luminar Technologies, Inc. ‌(LAZR) and MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS), to determine which company presents a better buying opportunity at current levels. 

Founded in 2012, Luminar Technologies develops and sells lidar sensors and other software solutions related to autonomous vehicles. Headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision is a laser technology company that concentrates on developing lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications.

Year-To-Date (YTD),‌ ‌LAZR has dropped about 43%,‌ ‌underperforming its rival‌ MVIS,‌ ‌which‌ ‌lost 22.3%‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌same‌ ‌period.‌

Recent Developments 

On May 25th, Luminar announced that it had strengthened its leadership, hiring former top tech and auto industry executives. With that, Luminar hired CJ Moore, who had previously worked for such well-known companies as Tesla and Apple, to lead the company’s software team, developing autonomous safety features integrated with Luminar’s lidar. Luminar also hired other prominent candidates. This move was welcomed by investors, who pushed Luminar shares up over 4% after the announcement.

Financial Overview & Analysts’ Estimates

On May 5th, Luminar Technologies revealed its first-quarter earnings report. In Q1, the company’s revenue increased by 29.2% year-over-year to $6.86 million amid increased sales from its Autonomy Solutions segment, driven by higher revenue from customization / non-recurring engineering services and an increase in sales of sensors. However, Luminar missed Wall Street’s revenue consensus by $1.5 million.

The company’s net loss advanced 16% year-over-year to $88.33 million, leading to a Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.16), which was below the analysts’ estimates of ($0.13). Notably, Luminar ended the quarter with $706.9 million of cash on hand, with a cash burn rate of $32.84 million in Q1. Besides, Luminar Technologies kept its FY2022 guidance unchanged, planning to generate $40 million in revenues. 

For the second quarter, Wall Street analysts anticipate LAZR’s EPS to decrease 105.08% year-over-year to ($0.16). However, the company’s top line should lift 39.23% YoY to $8.78 million in the current quarter.

MicroVision last issued its earnings report on April 27th. The company’s first-quarter revenue decreased 30.0% on a year-over-year basis, standing at $0.35 million. This decrease was due to the lower license and royalty revenues under its PicoP scanning technology agreement. Not surprisingly, Microvision missed the revenue consensus by $0.35 million. Its Q1 GAAP EPS has been reported at ($0.08), missing estimates by $0.02.

MVIS’ Adjusted EBITDA loss came in at ($9.0 million), compared to a year-ago value of ($4.3 million). The company finished the quarter with $103.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment securities, but its first-quarter cash burn rate increased 142% YoY to $10.9 million. However, MVIS’ liquidity position looks convincing, with no need for capital raising in the near term.

Currently, Wall Street expects MicroVision’s EPS to grow 22.22% YoY to ($0.07) in the second quarter of 2022. But, its FQ2 revenue is estimated to drop 6.17% YoY to $0.7 million.

Bullish Options Bets On LAZR Stock

During the June 6th trading session, there was a purchase of about 27,759 $11.50 June 17th, 2022, call options for $0.17 per contract. Moreover, this transaction brings the total number of open contracts to 30,962 (source: barchart.com). A buyer of those calls needs Luminar stock to rise to $11.67 by the expiration date to break even. That’s an upside potential of about 21% from Luminar’s current price. 

The Bottom Line 

While Luminar Technologies and MicroVision should capitalize on the LiDAR industry’s growth in the long term, I believe Luminar is presently a better pick based on its superior financials, recent strategic appointments, promising forward growth rates, and bullish options market sentiment, backed by bullish bets from the options traders.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Here We Come?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

LAZR shares fell $0.09 (-0.93%) in premarket trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, LAZR has declined -43.70%, versus a -12.63% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Oleksandr Pylypenko


Oleksandr Pylypenko has more than 5 years of experience as an investment analyst and financial journalist. He has previously been a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha, Talks Market, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LAZRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MVISGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Here We Come?

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister is not a permabear by any stretch of the imagination. Thus, when he becomes cautious on the stock market’s (SPY) outlook it pays to listen. Read on below for Steve’s current market outlook and trading plan to outperform even as a bear market unfolds in the days ahead.
Jun 8, 2022 | 6:30am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Buy the Dip: 3 Oversold Stocks Rated 'Strong Buy'

The stock market sell-offs triggered by investor concerns over macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties this year have driven many quality stocks into oversold territory. So, it could be wise to invest in oversold stocks Agilent (A), Hillenbrand (HI), and TriNet (TNET), which have immense upside potential. Also, these stocks are rated ‘Strong Buy’ in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s discuss.
Jun 7, 2022 | 12:45pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 High-Quality Large-Cap Stocks to Buy This Month

The better-than-expected May employment report indicates that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates aggressively this year. Since the fears of an economic slowdown are expected to keep the stock market extremely volatile, it could be wise to bet on high-quality large-cap stocks McKesson (MCK), Novo Nordisk (NVO), and Waste Management, Inc. (WM), given their ability to perform steadily.
Jun 6, 2022 | 3:35pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Dogs of the Dow: 4 Stocks to Buy Now

Market sentiment was mostly unchanged on Monday, as investors await the May inflation report. Given the market uncertainties, we think investing in high-yielding dividend stocks that are part of the Dow Jones index—commonly known as the Dogs of the Dow—might the ideal strategy now. And our top choices among these Dogs of the Dow stocks are Merck (MRK), Amgen (AMGN), Coca-Cola (KO), and Intel (INTC). Read on.
Jun 7, 2022 | 10:51am

Read More Stories

More Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LAZR News