Luminar vs. Velodyne: Which Autonomous Driving Stock is a Better Buy?

: LAZR | Luminar Technologies Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

LAZR – Today I’ll analyze and compare Luminar Technologies (LAZR) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) to determine which lidar stock is currently a better buy.

Oleksandr PylypenkoBy Oleksandr Pylypenko

Jan 25, 2022


With the rapid development of light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology, the automotive industry is becoming closer to releasing next-generation self-driving vehicles. LiDAR utilizes fast laser pulses to create a three-dimensional visual image. The LiDAR system enables autonomous vehicles to collect information about a vehicle’s surroundings, thus taking over from the driver. 

Besides, the global autonomous cars market is estimated to reach $64.88 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period, Facts & Factors report. So, companies from the given industry should benefit in forthcoming years. 

Therefore, today I’ll analyze and compare two autonomous driving stocks: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) and Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR). Founded in 2012, Luminar Technologies develops and sells lidar sensors and other software solutions related to autonomous vehicles. Velodyne Lidar is a California-based technology company that produces a real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems.

Over the past six months,‌ ‌LAZR stock‌ ‌has decreased about 27%,‌ ‌outperforming its rival‌ ‌VLDR,‌ ‌which‌ dropped around 54%‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌same‌ ‌period.‌ ‌ 

Recent Developments 

On January 20th, Luminar announced that it had partnered up with Mercedes-Benz to speed up the development of autonomous technologies for Mercedes’ vehicles. Luminar’s Iris LiDAR sensors should enhance vehicle safety and autonomous driving capabilities. This partnership is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to move in the direction of series production. As a result, shares of Luminar soared 13% following the announcement.

On January 11th, Velodyne Lidar revealed that it had signed a five-year sales agreement for its LiDAR technology with QinetiQ Inc. Velodyne’s sensors that provide mapping and autonomy capabilities should strengthen QinetiQ’s unmanned ground vehicles. This announcement added bullish momentum to VLDR, pushing its shares over 4% during the pre-market trading session. 

Financial Overview & Analysts Estimates

Luminar Technologies last issued its earnings report on Thursday, November 11th. In Q3, the company’s revenue increased by 89.1% year-over-year to $7.98 million, driven by increased sales from its Autonomy Solutions segment. However, LAZR slightly missed Wall Street estimates by $0.92 million.

Although Luminar’s net loss grew 64% year-over-year to $51.34 million, its Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.10), in line with analysts’ consensus. Besides, LAZR maintained its FY2021 guidance, planning to recognize revenue in the range between $30 and $33 million. 

For the fourth quarter, Wall Street expects Luminar’s EPS to grow 5.85% year-over-year to ($0.11). Moreover, its revenues should lift 384.35% to $11.78 million in the current quarter.

In the third quarter of 2021, Velodyne Lidar’s revenue decreased 59.3% on a year-over-year basis, coming in at $13.06 million. This decrease was due to the absence of a non-recurring stocking fee and a lower average selling price in Q3. Not unexpectedly, the company missed the revenue consensus by $7.7 million. Its Non-GAAP EPS stood at ($0.19), missing estimates by $0.04.

The company delivered 4,400 LiDAR sensors during the third quarter. Velodyne ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $324.5 million. So, its liquidity position remained strong, considering a nine-month cash burn rate of $90.24 million. 

For the next quarter, analysts expect VLDR’s bottom line to decelerate 45.47% YoY, standing at ($0.17) per share. Furthermore, analysts forecast that its 4Q2021 revenue will remain flat YoY at $17.84 million. 

Comparing Options Market Sentiment

Looking at the March 18th, 2022 option chain for both LAZR and VLDR, we can determine options market sentiment by analyzing the calls/puts ratio. In LAZR’s case, the open calls/open puts ratio at the $15.00 strike price comes in at 1.48x, implying a bullish options market sentiment. When it comes to VLDR, the open calls/open puts ratio at the $5.00 strike price is 1.26x, indicating a relatively weaker bullish options market sentiment.  

Conclusion

I believe LAZR is currently a better investment than VLDR. LAZR’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz could potentially bring a lot of long-term benefits, thus improving its operating metrics. Furthermore, the company has better financials, forward growth rates, and options market sentiment. 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2022 Stock Market Outlook

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

LAZR shares fell $0.40 (-3.14%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, LAZR has declined -26.67%, versus a -8.75% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Oleksandr Pylypenko


Oleksandr Pylypenko has more than 5 years of experience as an investment analyst and financial journalist. He has previously been a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha, Talks Market, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LAZRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VLDRGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Bear Market Here?

We are witnessing the nastiest stock market (SPY) correction since Covid first came on the scene. That has some pondering if the next bear market is upon us. 40 year veteran investor Steve Reitmeister gives his clear eyed view on the market outlook and trading plan in this timely commentary. Get the full story below...
Jan 21, 2022 | 6:10pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Looking for Value in the Tech Sector? Check Out These 4 Stocks

Tech stocks stumbled in the first trading week of this year over investors’ concerns about the looming interest rate hikes. Although a rising interest-rate environment does not bode well for technology companies, experts believe high demand for tech solutions will more than offset the negatives. So, we think it could be wise to bet on undervalued tech stocks International Business Machines (IBM), HP (HPQ), NortonLifeLock (NLOK), and Cirrus Logic (CRUS). Read on for more details.
Jan 14, 2022 | 11:49am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons to LOVE Stocks Under $10

The stock market can be a brutal place. Far too often, today’s winners will turn into tomorrow’s losers. Just think of all the excitement generated by stocks like Peleton, Zoom, and Teladoc. These stocks soared higher in 2020 and the early parts of 2021 only to crumble in recent months, punishing those who were greedy and overstayed their welcome. But, the opposite is also true. Read on below to find out more...
Jan 21, 2022 | 10:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

SoFi vs. Affirm: Which Fintech Stock is a Better Buy?

Today I will analyze and compare SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) and Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) to determine which fintech stock is a better buy,
Jan 20, 2022 | 11:01am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Reasons to LOVE Stocks Under $10

The stock market can be a brutal place. Far too often, today’s winners will turn into tomorrow’s losers. Just think of all the excitement generated by stocks like Peleton, Zoom, and Teladoc. These stocks soared higher in 2020 and the early parts of 2021 only to crumble in recent months, punishing those who were greedy and overstayed their welcome. But, the opposite is also true. Read on below to find out more...
Jan 21, 2022 | 10:00am

Read More Stories

More Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LAZR News