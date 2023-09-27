Income Stock of the Week: Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

NASDAQ: LOAN | Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc News, Ratings, and Charts

LOAN – In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Sep 27, 2023


Have you ever come across a mortgage lender that has been in business for over a decade, and never foreclosed on a property? Well, now you have. Due to the conservative lending policies of Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN), the company has never foreclosed on a property in its over 15-year history.

Manhattan Bridge is what is known as a “Hard Money Lender”. The company provides capital to those who need it quickly AND have the means to provide high quality collateral for the short-term loan. 

Classified as a REIT, the company is a mortgage lender, lending to a mix of borrowers in the fix and flip market, single family (or small number of units) new construction, and those owning income producing properties.

Manhattan Bridge operates in NYC, NJ, CT and FL, and is searching for “unique and time sensitive opportunities that are underserved by existing lenders”. The company increased revenue 13% YoY in its latest quarter, due to, you guessed it, higher interest rates. 

As CEO Assaf Ran pointed out in the earnings release, “[T]he balance between paying a higher interest to our bank and charging a higher interest to our borrowers is working in our favor, due to the fact that our debt to equity ratio is extraordinarily low.”

LOAN is actually the number 1 rated stock in our POWR Ratings in the Financial Services – Enterprise industry. With an overall rating of B, the company has high marks in both Stability and Sentiment, where it outperforms over 90% of the stocks in our database. 

LOAN trades at just 10.4x earnings and has a generous dividend of close to 10%. Its PE ratio is just over 10, and it has operating margins of over right at 82%. (In general, for a REIT passing through income, operating margins should be very high.)

In a hard money lender I’m looking for extreme discipline, and a higher dividend yield than from a traditional mortgage lender. Manhattan Bridge, with its history of very solid financial management and conservative approach to hard money lending, fits the bill perfectly. 

What To Do Next?

Above I featured just 1 of my favorite income stocks. My guess is that you’d like to discover even more attractive income stocks. 

All you need to do is check out my POWR Income Insider portfolio. 

This is backed by a proven quant strategy that has produced an average annual return of +24.3%. It even generated surprising gains in 2022 when the bear market came to town. 

If you would like to learn about this consistently successful income stock approach…then just click the link below:

Discover POWR Income Insider now > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

LOAN shares . Year-to-date, LOAN has declined -10.60%, versus a 12.64% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LOANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: META | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Stocks Bringing AI to the Masses

Like it or not, large companies with a combination of cash and massive databases do have an advantage in the new AI world. These three companies are wielding that advantage to get a leg up in the rapidly changing AI landscape. Keep a close eye on how these companies, Meta (META), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Yelp (YELP) continue to take advantage of their respective incumbencies to shape the consumer’s interaction with AI.
Sep 28, 2023 | 12:22pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How Low Will Stocks Go?

The Fed threw some gasoline on the stock sell off fire last week. With that stocks are exploring new lows with the 200 day moving average in play at 4,195 for the S&P 500 (SPY). Is it time to buy stocks...or run for cover? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights including how low he expects stocks to go. Plus information on his top 11 picks for today’s volatile market. Read on below for more...
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:15am
: BTE | News, Ratings, and Charts

With Oil Soaring, My Under $10 Stock of the Week

The number of oil rigs in the U.S. and Canada has decreased by 170 over the past year. International oil suppliers are cutting output. This opens the door to small oil and gas exploration and development companies like Baytex Energy (BTE).
Sep 28, 2023 | 6:17pm
: LOAN | News, Ratings, and Charts

Income Stock of the Week: Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)

In the current high mortgage rate environment, and with financial instability growing in the commercial real estate market, you want to be extra diligent when investing in mortgage lenders. This lender has a sterling track record of providing short term loans to those needing some quick extra cash. And Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is rewarding investors with a hefty dividend.
Sep 27, 2023 | 6:46pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Alert: Just Another BUY THE DIP Opportunity

Traders threw a tantrum after the Fed shared details on their rate hike plans. This has the S&P 500 (SPY) hitting the lowest level in quite a while. Gladly, things are not as dire as they seem. That is why Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights to explain why a bull market is still in place...and how to target the best stocks and ETFs for the days ahead. Read on for the full story below...
Sep 23, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (LOAN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LOAN News