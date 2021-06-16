Should You Buy the Dip in Livent Corp.?

: LTHM | Livent Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

LTHM – Because governments worldwide are supporting the electrification of vehicles to accelerate a transition to clean energy, the demand for key EV battery component lithium has been soaring. Capitalizing on this trend, Livent (LTHM) saw its revenues surge in the first quarter. However, the stock’s price has declined 2.6% year-to-date. So, given the company’s operational challenges, coupled with its higher valuation and weak profit margin, would it be wise to buy the dip in LTHM? Read more to find out.

Imon GhoshBy Imon Ghosh

Jun 16, 2021


Incorporated in 2018, Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a manufacturer and seller of performance lithium compounds mainly used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications. Because  governments around the world are focused on increasing the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce carbon emissions, the demand for lithium, which is a key component for EV batteries, is surging. This positive backdrop has helped LTHM gain 138.3% over the past year.

However, LTHM’s stock has lost 2.6% so far this year and is currently trading 26.3% below its all-time high of $23.99, which it hit on January 20.

Although the resumption of its capacity expansion plans in Argentina and the United States should bode well for the stock, some of its projects are not expected to reach their commercialization stage anytime soon. In fact, LTHM’s current valuation is not justified given the company’s high losses and expenses. Consequently, we think LTHM’s stock price could suffer  a further pullback in the near term.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2021

Here is what we think could influence LTHM’s performance in the coming months:

Delay in Commercial Production

LTHM’s 5,000 metric ton hydroxide addition to its Bessemer City project was halted in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its 10,000-metric ton carbonate expansion project in Argentina was paused for the same reason. Although the company has resumed those operations, its carbonate expansion in Argentina is not expected to begin before the end of 2023. Furthermore,  its Bessemer City project is also not expected to begin production before the third quarter of 2022. This means that it could be  months before LTHM starts generating meaningful profits from these operations.

Weak Financials and Profitability

LTHM’s total revenue for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2021, came in at $91.7 million, increasing 33.9% year-over-year. However, the company’s net loss came in at $0.8 billion, and it reported a $0.01 loss per share. Its  gross margin declined 8.9% year-over-year to $13.3 million over this period. The company incurred $90 million in total costs and expenses, representing a 27.5% increase  year-over-year. Its non-GAAP net debt stood at $277.4 million, as of March 31, 2021. This compares to a $263 million in non-GAAP net debt  as of December 31, 2020.

The company’s 12.7% trailing-12-month gross profit margin is 56% lower than the 28.9% industry average. The  company’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin and asset turnover ratio of 4.7% and 0.4%, respectively, are 73.8% and 45.6% lower than their industry averages. LTHM’s  trailing-12-month ROA and ROE are negative 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Stretched Valuation

Currently, LTHM looks extremely expensive. In terms of non-GAAP forward P/E, LTHM is currently trading at 148.19x, which is 824.9% higher than the 16.02x industry average. Its 21.17 non-GAAP forward PEG ratio  is 1,309.1% higher than the 1.50 industry average. Furthermore, the stock’s 50.76 forward Price/Cash Flow multiple  compares with the 10.12 industry average. And LTHM’s 227.03 trailing-12-month EV/EBITDA ratio is significantly higher than the 11.58 industry average.

Consensus Price Target Indicates Potential Downside

Currently trading at $17.67, analysts expect the stock to hit $11.7 in the near term, indicating a 33.8% potential decline. The price targets range from a low of $7 to a high of $16.5.

Unfavorable POWR Ratings

LTHM has an overall D rating, which translates to Sell in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight different categories. LTHM has a D grade for Quality. This justifies the stock’s negative ROA and ROE.

The company has an F  Value grade, reflective of its premium valuation. Also, it has a C grade for Growth. LTHM’s revenue has declined at a 6.5% CAGR  over the past three years. This justifies its  Growth grade.

In addition to what we’ve stated above, one can check out additional LTHM ratings for Sentiment, Stability and Momentum here. LTHM is ranked #32 of 42 stocks in the D-rated Industrial – Metals industry.

Click here to view the top-rated stocks in the Industrial – Metals industry.

Bottom Line

Amid an escalating demand for lithium, LTHM’s supply challenges because of delays in commercial production could mar its growth. Furthermore,  given that the stock is currently overvalued, we think it is best avoided now.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2021

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Trade The NEW Stock Market Bubble?

5 Ways to Beat the S&P 500

LTHM shares were trading at $17.58 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.09 (-0.51%). Year-to-date, LTHM has declined -6.69%, versus a 13.87% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Imon Ghosh


Imon is an investment analyst and journalist with an enthusiasm for financial research and writing. She began her career at Kantar IMRB, a leading market research and consumer consulting organization. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
LTHMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2nd Half of 2021 Stock Market Outlook

The stock market (SPY) has continued on a bullish path to start 2021. Yet it is not quite the same glorious bull run we enjoyed from the lows of last year. This market has become more volatile and with less upside potential. However, there is still plenty of money to be made if you look in the right places. That is the very nature of the new presentation I put together. So read on for more info…
Jun 11, 2021 | 7:16pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Better Meme Stock: Wendy's or Palantir Technologies?

2021 has been the year of the meme stock. Meme stocks have risen higher and faster than many of the traditional big name high flyers this year. These stocks are being pushed higher by traders on social media. Wendy's Company (WEN) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) are two stocks that have recently generated a lot of attention, but which is a better buy? Read more to find out.
Jun 14, 2021 | 9:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fenway Park and JetBlue Park are now a part of the Applied UV air purifier revolution

Developed by NASA, company's patented disinfection technology will protect baseball players and fans.
Jun 16, 2021 | 8:00am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 ETFs to Buy if Inflation is Transitory

Recently, we've seen the biggest inflation reading since 2008. However, the current consensus is that inflation may be peaking. If this is the case, then the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ), US Global Jets ETF (JETS), Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), and the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) are 4 ETFs worth buying. 
Jun 14, 2021 | 8:59am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fenway Park and JetBlue Park are now a part of the Applied UV air purifier revolution

Developed by NASA, company's patented disinfection technology will protect baseball players and fans.
Jun 16, 2021 | 8:00am

Read More Stories

More Livent Corporation (LTHM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All LTHM News