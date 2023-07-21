DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) vs. Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI): Which Stock Should You Buy Now?

NASDAQ: MCRI | Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MCRI – The entertainment industry is poised for long-term growth supported by continuous technological advancements. While entertainment stocks DraftKings (DKNG) and Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) should benefit from rising interest in online gambling and sports betting, let us determine which could be a wise investment now…

Nidhi AgarwalBy Nidhi Agarwal

Jul 21, 2023


In this piece, I have evaluated entertainment stocks, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) and Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI), to determine which could generate better returns. After thoroughly evaluating the fundamentals of these stocks, I think MCRI could be a better choice.

Before discussing the reason behind my bullishness about MCRI, let’s look into what’s happening in the entertainment space.

Continuous advancements in technology have played a pivotal role in driving the growth of the entertainment industry market. Innovations in streaming platforms, virtual reality, augmented reality, and high-definition displays are expected to revolutionize how content or services are consumed.

According to a Custom Market Insights study, the global entertainment industry market size and share revenue are expected to reach $49.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of about 11%.

Technological advancements have driven unprecedented growth of online gambling activities, such as online casinos and betting. The global online gambling market is expected to reach $213.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.56%.

DKNG is a clear winner in terms of price performance, with 25.9% gains over the past month compared to MCRI’s 4.8% returns. Also, DKNG gained 134.8% over the past nine months compared to MCRI’s 27.7% returns.

However, here are the reasons why I think MCRI might perform better in the near term:

Recent Developments

On June 28, 2023, DKNG announced that the company is no longer pursuing the acquisition of the U.S. business of PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (PointsBet). The company thanks PointsBet for their time and access over recent weeks.

Conversely, during the recent quarter, DKNG unveiled that it went live with mobile sports betting in 21 states that collectively represent approximately 44% of the U.S. population following its online Sportsbook product launch in Massachusetts on March 10, 2023.

Moreover, in the same quarter, DKNG also unveiled that it is live with iGaming in 5 states, representing approximately 11% of the U.S. population.

Recent Financial Results

During the fiscal first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, DKNG’s revenue came in at $769.65 billion. Adjusted EBITDA came in at negative $221.61 million. Also, its net loss attributable to common stockholders came in at $397.15 million, and the loss per share attributable to common stockholders came in at $0.87.

On the contrary, MCRI’s net revenue increased 7.3% year-over-year to $123.68 million for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Its adjusted EBITDA rose 6.8% from the previous-year quarter to $42.13 million. Its EPS increased 15.2% year-over-year to $1.14.

Past And Expected Financial Performance

Over the past three years, DKNG’s revenue grew at an 84.6% CAGR. Analysts expect DKNG’s revenue to grow by 27% in the current quarter ending September 2023. However, its EPS is expected to be negative $1.82 this year and negative $0.25 in –to-be-reported quarter ended June 2023.

Conversely, MCRI’s revenue increased at a CAGR of 36.7% over the past three years. Its revenue is expected to increase 4.1% this year and 1.1% in the current quarter. Its EPS is expected to increase 3.6% in the current quarter ending September 2023.

Valuation

DKNG’s forward P/B multiple of 13.85 is higher than MCRI’s 2.69. DKNG’s forward P/S of 4.40x is also higher than MCRI’s 2.83x.

Thus, MCRI is relatively affordable.

Profitability

DKNG’s trailing-12-month EBIT margin of negative 52.78% compared to MCRI’s 24.59%. In addition, DKNG’s trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of negative 45.64% compares to MCRI’s 33.67%.

Furthermore, DKNG’s trailing-12-month ROCE, ROTC, and ROTA of negative 108.80%, 33.93%, and 34.97% are lower as compared to MCRI’s 18.74%, 13.76%, and 13.11%, respectively.

Thus, MCRI is more profitable.

POWR Ratings

DKNG has an overall rating of D, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. Conversely, MCRI has an overall rating of B, translating to a Buy. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. DKNG has a D grade for Quality. DKNG’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin and CAPEX/Sales of 34.72 and 1.19 are 1.3% and 63.3% lower than the 35.19% and 3.24% industry averages, respectively.

On the other hand, MCRI has an A grade for Quality. MCRI’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin and CAPEX/Sales of 65.99% and 8.11% are 87.5% and 150.3% higher than the 35.19% and 3.24% industry averages, respectively.

Among the 27 stocks in the Entertainment – Casinos/Gambling industry, DKNG is ranked #25, while MCRI is ranked #3.

Beyond what we’ve stated above, we have also rated both stocks for Growth and Sentiment. Get all DKNG ratings here. Click here to view MCRI ratings.

The Winner

Gambling and live casinos are highly sensitive and responsive to new technologies and innovations. With the industry gaining popularity, DKNG and MCRI are well-positioned to benefit.

However, given DKNG’s relatively weak financials, low profitability, and elevated valuation multiples, MCRI could be a better investment now.

Our research shows that the odds of success increase when one invests in stocks with an Overall Rating of Strong Buy or Buy. View all the top-rated stocks in the Entertainment – Casinos/Gambling here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

MCRI shares were trading at $71.28 per share on Friday morning, up $1.34 (+1.92%). Year-to-date, MCRI has declined -6.87%, versus a 19.30% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nidhi Agarwal


Nidhi is passionate about the capital market and wealth management, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing and is pursuing the CFA program. Her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks helps investors identify the best investment opportunities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MCRIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DKNGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

2023 Investing Lessons Learned: Mid-Year Edition

43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister admits to some investing missteps in 2023 by not acknowledging the new bull market for the S&P 500 (SPY) at an earlier stage. Full disclosure on his mistakes as well as a much better, and simpler, way to time the stock market is shared in this vital commentary. Read on below for the full story...
Jul 19, 2023 | 6:32am
: DAL | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Soaring Airline Stocks

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) raised its global airline profit outlook to $9.8 billion by year-end, more than double the previous forecast of $4.7 billion. No wonder then that the The MSCI All World Stock Index for airlines is at the highest level since June 2021, up about 20% from the end of 2022. Among the gainers are U.S. carriers like Delta Air Lines (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), and United Airlines (UAL), with gains of about 45% each. Many signs point to more gains to come. Read on for more…
Jul 19, 2023 | 2:45pm
: BAC | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bank of America (BAC): What Should Investors Do With the Stock?

Bank of America (BAC), the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, beat Street revenue and earnings estimates in the second quarter but is stuck with more than $105 billion in unrealized losses. Moreover, the bank was slapped with refunds and fines worth $250 million earlier this month. In this piece, I have discussed what investors should do with the stock now. Keep reading…
Jul 19, 2023 | 9:21am
: WFRD | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Energy Stocks with Massive Growth Opportunities

With a resurgent global energy demand amid increased summer travel and constrained supplies, fundamentally strong energy stocks Weatherford International (WFRD), North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT), and Euronav (EURN) could generate solid returns given their impressive growth prospects. Read on…
Jul 19, 2023 | 11:45am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

A Bearish Investor Ponders the Bull Case for Stocks

Steve Reitmeister is by no means a permabear...but its hard for him to give up his economics background and turn away from the bearish evidence in hand. However, with the S&P 500 (SPY) up more than 20% from the October lows its time for some honest reflection of the current bull vs. bear case. That is what you will find below along with a trading plan for the weeks and months ahead.
Jul 12, 2023 | 5:31am

Read More Stories

More Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MCRI News