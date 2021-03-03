Meritor: An Under the Radar Stock Driving Electric Vehicles Forward

NYSE: MTOR | Meritor, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

MTOR – Meritor (MTOR) is a mid-cap vehicle parts stock that recently announced a deal to supply the Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Mar 3, 2021


Meritor (MTOR), is a Michigan- based global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and aftermarket solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets.  The company’s customer base includes AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Navistar International Corporation, Oshkosh, PACCAR, and Ford.

Now MTOR can add an electric vehicle manufacturer to its list of customers.  Last month, Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, disclosed it selected Meritor as the strategic drivetrain component supplier. This partnership will help support the delivery of Volta Zero vehicles for customer trials this year. Here, Meritor will supply the “single unit, containing the electric motor, transmission, and rear axle of the Volta Zero, with its Blue HorizionTM 14XeTM integrated ePowertrain.”

Ken Hogan, Meritor’s senior vice president and president, Truck, Europe and Asia Pacific, said, “Meritor is excited to work with Volta Trucks on bringing electric commercial vehicles to the European market. Our expertise and investment in advanced technologies has made it possible to offer customers like Volta Trucks, solutions to meet their electrification needs,”

In fiscal 2020, its total sales stood at $3 billion.  Sales from operations outside North America accounted for 35% of revenue. In the fiscal first quarter of 2021 (ended in December), Meritor reported sales of $889 million, while adjusted net income stood at $44 million or $0.60 per share, which was significantly higher than the prior-year figure of $19 million. The company said, “The increase in operating cash flow year over year was driven primarily by the impact of accounts receivable factoring as a result of higher balances available under the factoring programs and lower incentive compensation payments.”

In fiscal 2021, Meritor expects sales between $3.65 billion and $3.8 billion, higher than its previous guidance of sales between $3.1 billion and $3.35 billion. It has forecast EBITDA margin between 10.6% and 10.8%, higher than the previous estimates of 9.2% and 10.2%.

The company also expects earnings per share between $2.25 and $2.50 compared to its previous earnings forecast between $1.10 and $1.75.

It’s evident that Meritor aims to grow via strategic partnerships and gain traction in major international markets in order to drive revenue growth. The company is valued at a market cap of $2.22 billion, indicating a forward price to sales multiple of 0.6x and a price to earnings ratio of 13.2x.

Wall Street expects the company to grow sales by 22.1% to $3.72 billion in fiscal 2021 and by 11% to $4.12 billion in fiscal 2022. Further, analysts expect the company to grow earnings at an annual rate of 64% in the next five years, indicating the stock is undervalued.

Meritor’s rising sales and profit margins, coupled with its cheap valuation and diversified revenue base, make it one of the top vehicle parts stocks to consider owning in 2021 and beyond.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

K.I.S.S. for the March Stock Market

MTOR shares were trading at $31.58 per share on Wednesday afternoon, up $0.96 (+3.14%). Year-to-date, MTOR has gained 13.15%, versus a 2.84% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
MTORGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

K.I.S.S. for the March Stock Market

K.I.S.S. is one of the all-time great acronyms as it implores people to stop overcomplicating things. Instead you need to “Keep It Simple, Stupid”. And yes, that is the case with the stock market (SPY) at this moment. It is bullish. Quite bullish in fact. The key is where to find outperformance. That will be our main focus today including details on the top 11 stocks and 3 ETFs for today’s market. Read on for more…
Mar 3, 2021 | 9:04am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why is Activision the Stock of the Week?

Video gaming is massively popular with an estimated 2.7 billion gamers who spend an average of 6 hours per week. Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the premier videogame makers which has produced some of the most popular games. Surprisingly, the stock is undervalued by many metrics. Add it together and you understand why ATVI is our Stock of the Week.
Mar 2, 2021 | 8:13am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Accelerate Your Portfolio by Investing in These 4 Auto Parts Stocks

The global auto parts industry has been banking on the new-vehicle sales slump since last year. With a slow macroeconomic recovery and increased use of old and used cars for personal transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we think auto parts companies Magna International (MGA), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Gates (GTES), and Modine (MOD) should perform well in the coming months.
Mar 2, 2021 | 4:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Avoid in March

The electric vehicle (EV) industry has been unstoppable over the past year. The industry’s attractive growth prospects have lured in several new industry participants. But absent adequate fundamental strength and/or products in the market, the stocks of many of these companies have run up in price based solely on investor optimism. Nikola (NKLA), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and GreenPower Motor (GP) are three such stocks. They are currently trading at sky-high valuations, though we believe they lack the requisite fundamental strength to justify those valuations. So, these stocks are best avoided now.
Mar 1, 2021 | 4:34pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Accelerate Your Portfolio by Investing in These 4 Auto Parts Stocks

The global auto parts industry has been banking on the new-vehicle sales slump since last year. With a slow macroeconomic recovery and increased use of old and used cars for personal transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we think auto parts companies Magna International (MGA), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Gates (GTES), and Modine (MOD) should perform well in the coming months.
Mar 2, 2021 | 4:04pm

Read More Stories

More Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All MTOR News