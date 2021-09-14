Is Norwegian Cruise Line Setting Up for a Big Move?

NCLH – An ascending triangle has formed in the chart of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH). If the stock breaks through its resistance line, a breakout is expected to occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Sep 14, 2021


Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is the world’s third- largest cruise company by berths, operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company is growing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally.

The company has been benefiting from strong demand and growth in booking volume. Its overall cumulative bookings for 2022 are ahead of 2019 levels. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business results is uncertain as the Delta variant remains a concern.

NCLH’s balance sheet looks good with $2.8 billion in cash as of the most recent quarter compared with only $361 million in short-term debt. While sales are down 99.5% year over the past year, they are expected to rise 3,232% year over year in the current quarter.

The stock appears overvalued based on its forward P/E of 35.09. From June to August NCLH’s stock was trending down. Performance has been mixed since as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of NCLH below with my added notations:

Chart of NCLH provided by TradingView

NCLH has formed resistance around the $26 (red) area over the past month or two. In addition, the stock has also started an up-trending support line (green). These two lines have NCLH stuck within a common pattern known as an ascending triangle.

A long trade could be made on a break through the triangle resistance level with a protective stop place under the entry point.

NCLH shares were trading at $25.24 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.06 (-0.24%). Year-to-date, NCLH has declined -0.75%, versus a 20.14% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures.


How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
How Reflation Stocks Outperform the Stock Market

Typically, stocks are divided into two broad categories – growth and value. For the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment, I don’t think that is sufficient. Instead, I believe a better way is to classify stocks into three categories – growth, value, and reflation. Reflation stocks outperform when optimism about economic growth and the economy returning to normal increase. Think of energy, materials, and travel stocks. Value stocks are comprised of industries like utilities, defense, and consumer staples that deliver steady returns and perform best when interest rates and growth expectations decline. They are the best bet in an environment of low-growth and low rates. In recent months, growth stocks have underperformed after leading in 2020. For the sake of clarity, I define them as stocks with exposure to industries that are expected to rapidly expand in the coming years (independent of the broader economy) and tend to have high multiples and are riskier in the event of a market sell-off or poor earnings results. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss why the environment is improving for this group and the reflation stocks, plus how we will take advantage. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 9, 2021 | 3:00pm
Signet: A Jewel of a Value Stock

With valuations sky high on many stocks, you might think it would be hard to find a great value stock. But that's not the case if you use our POWR Ratings service. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is not only trading at a low valuation, but is also growing, giving you the best of both worlds.
Sep 8, 2021 | 2:41pm
Growth Stock of the Week: Integra Lifesciences

Integra Lifescience Holdings (IART) is our growth stock of the week. The company has shown an ability to consistently grow by entering new markets and raise margins. Further, the stock is quite attractive from a value perspective.
Sep 7, 2021 | 12:26pm
