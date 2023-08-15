Are These 3 Food Stocks Good Long-Term Investments?

: NSRGY | Nestle S.A. ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

NSRGY – Thanks to the inelastic demand and growing e-commerce market, the food industry has showcased remarkable resilience and stability over the past year. In this piece, we look at why Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY), Ajinomoto Co. (AJINY), and Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) could be rewarding long-term assets for your portfolio. Read on….

Shweta KumariBy Shweta Kumari

Aug 15, 2023


Regardless of the market tantrums and rising prices, the food industry enjoys high-profit margins due to the inelastic demand for its offerings. In this article, I have assessed three fundamentally sound food stocks, Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINY), and Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP), to substantiate why they are worth buying for the long term.

The food industry is witnessing remarkable growth driven by shifting consumer preferences, the rapid rise of e-commerce, and the surging demand for healthier and more sustainable food choices. According to Statista, the U.S. food market revenue will reach $974.30 billion in 2023 and grow at a 3.8% CAGR until 2028.

With online ordering, home delivery, and take outs becoming the new norm, the market companies have expanded significantly. Online grocery sales in the U.S. are expected to hit $185.60 billion in 2023, registering an 18.7% growth from the previous year.

Moreover, the packaged food market is thriving due to continuous product innovation catering to changing lifestyles and the increasing popularity of plant-based and organic foods. The market is projected to reach $3.69 trillion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

The solid growth prospects of the industry and its defensive nature make the featured food stocks wise additions to your portfolio for above-average long-term returns.

That said, let us now dig deeper into the fundamentals of the featured stocks:

Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY)

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, NSRGY is one of the world’s top food and beverage companies. The company’s products include milk, chocolate, confectionery, bottled water, coffee, creamer, food seasoning, and pet foods. NSRGY’s operational segments include Zone Americas (AMS), Zone Europe, Middle East, and North Africa (EMENA), Zone Asia, Oceania, sub-Saharan Africa (AOA), Nestle Waters, Nestle Nutrition, and Other businesses.

On July 27, based on the solid performance in the first half of the year, the company upgraded its organic sales growth guidance to a range of 7% to 8%. The underlying trading operating profit margin is expected to be between 17.0% and 17.5%, while its underlying EPS is anticipated to increase between 6% and 10%.

On May 3, NSRGY inaugurated the Institute of Agricultural Sciences to advance sustainable food systems by delivering science-based solutions in agriculture.

At the inauguration, Paul Bulcke, NSRGY’s Chairman, said, “To continue providing people with tasty, nutritious and affordable foods, we need to transition together to a more sustainable food system. The new institute will strengthen our expertise and use our global network to support farming communities and protect our planet.”

NSRGY’s sales increased marginally year-over-year to CHF46.29 billion ($52.80 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The underlying trading operating profit (UTOP) grew 2.9% from the year-ago value to CHF 7.90 billion ($9.02 billion). The company’s profit for the period and EPS amounted to CHF5.79 billion ($6.59 billion) and CHF2.12, representing an increase of 7.1% and 10.4% year-over-year, respectively.

Also, its operating cash flow stood at CHF 5.74 billion ($6.55 billion), up 45.9% from the prior-year period. In addition, its free cash flow improved by 132.5% year-over-year to CHF 3.42 billion ($3.90 billion).

Analysts expect NSRGY’s EPS and revenue to increase 10.2% and 6.9% year-over-year to $5.72 and $109.10 billion, respectively, for the fiscal year 2023 (ending December 31). Its EPS is expected to increase by 8.9% over the next five years.

The stock has gained 3.7% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $118.50.

NSRGY’s POWR Ratings reflect this robust outlook. It has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

NSRGY has a B grade for Growth, Stability, and Quality. It is ranked #18 out of 79 stocks in the B-rated Food Makers industry.

Beyond what we stated above, we also have NSRGY’s Value, Momentum, and Sentiment rating. Get all NSRGY ratings here.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (AJINY)

AJINY is a Tokyo-based company engaged in seasonings, processed foods, frozen foods, healthcare, and other businesses globally. Its offerings include sauces, instant noodles, frozen products, coffee beverages, umami seasonings, amino acids for pharmaceuticals and foods, etc.

On June 30, AJINY acquired an additional 25% stake in Ajinomoto Genexine Co. Ltd. (AGX) and became the sole owner of its joint venture company in Korea. The company will serve as the core development and manufacturing base for AJINY’s cell culture media business, further strengthening its global development and manufacturing organization.

Following the acquisition of AGX shares, AJINY and Genexine Inc. would continue to explore potential collaboration in the biopharmaceutical field, leveraging the technologies and expertise of both parties.

AJINY’s sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to ¥339.52 billion ($2.34 billion) in the first quarter (ended June 30, 2023). Its gross profit grew 5.6% from the prior-year quarter to ¥124.09 billion ($854.75 million), while its business profit rose 5.7% from the year-ago value to ¥42.85 billion ($295.18 million). The company’s net profit and EPS increased marginally year-over-year to ¥29.63 billion ($204.11 million) and ¥51.75, respectively.

Street expects AJINY’s revenue to increase 10.2% year-over-year in the current quarter (ending September 2023) to $2.54 billion. For the fiscal year 2023, its revenue is projected to reach $10.28 billion, registering a substantial increase of 403.1% from the prior-year period.

Over the past year, the stock has gained 44.5% to close the last trading session at $40.29.

AJINY’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which translates to a Buy in our proprietary rating system.

It has an A grade for Stability and a B for Quality. Within the Food Makers industry, it is ranked #17. Click here to see the additional ratings for AJINY (Growth, Value, Momentum, and Sentiment).

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP)

FDP is a global distributor of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables across North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

On August 9, the company partnered with Flowspace, a software platform and distribution network powering e-commerce logistics and fulfillment, to add 30 of Tricont Logistics’ temperature-controlled storage facilities to its expansive fulfillment network. Tricont Trucking and Tricont Logistics is FDP’s third-party trucking and logistics company.

Together Tricont and Flowspace would offer brands the full-service fulfillment solution needed to power digital commerce growth and ensure efficient, convenient delivery to their customers.

Commenting on this, Ziad Nabulsi, FDP’s Senior Vice President of North America Operations, said, “We believe Flowspace’s technology designed to facilitate e-commerce and retail fulfillment will help us continue expanding our Tricont Logistics business to be able to offer our best-in-class logistics services to more customers.”

For the fiscal second quarter that ended June 30, 2023, FDP’s net sales amounted to $1.18 billion, while its gross profit increased 44.7% year-over-year to $116.80 million. Its non-GAAP operating income improved 113.3% from the year-ago value to $67.90 million. The company’s adjusted net income and non-GAAP EPS came in at $46.20 million and $0.96, representing an increase of 123.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion for the fiscal year 2023 (ending December 31) represents a marginal increase year-over-year. The consensus EPS estimate of $2.38 for the current year indicates a 20.6% improvement year-over-year. The company has an impressive surprise history, surpassing the consensus EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters.

FDP’s shares have gained 4.9% over the past month and 3.1% year-to-date to close the last trading session at $27.01.

Unsurprisingly, FDP has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. It has a B grade for Value, Stability, and Sentiment. FDP is ranked #19 among 79 stocks in the same industry.

In addition to the POWR Ratings we’ve stated above, we also have FDP’s Growth, Momentum, and Quality ratings. Get all FDP ratings here.

43 Year Investment Pro Shares Top Picks

Steve Reitmeister is best known for his timely market outlooks & unique trading plans to stay on the right side of the market action. Click below to get his latest insights…

Steve Reitmeister’s Trading Plan & Top Picks >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

7 Severely Undervalued Stocks

NSRGY shares fell $0.76 (-0.64%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, NSRGY has gained 5.00%, versus a 17.27% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Shweta Kumari


Shweta's profound interest in financial research and quantitative analysis led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. She uses her knowledge to help retail investors make educated investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
NSRGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AJINYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
FDPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Home on the Trading Range

The nearly 20% bull run for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the March lows is over. Now it’s time to rest up in a trading range for the next run higher. Meaning this is the natural course of things. To relax after a hard run...and then store up the required energy for the next sprint. The best part is how we can use these more range bound periods to buy the dip on some stocks with terrific upside potential. Let’s talk about how we will do just that in this week’s Reitmeister Total Return commentary.
Aug 9, 2023 | 6:19am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks Smart Money is Watching Closely

Despite a subdued and underwhelming outlook for the broader economy, fundamentally strong Chinese stocks Alibaba (BABA), Trip.com (TCOM), and Hello Group (MOMO) represent pockets of sustained growth that have courted the attention of smart money on Wall Street. Continue reading…
Aug 11, 2023 | 4:25pm
: C | News, Ratings, and Charts

Should Citigroup (C) Be on Your Watchlist This Week?

With no rate cuts expected this year, banks’ net interest income (NII) should increase due to the high-interest rates. However, macroeconomic challenges continue to pose a significant risk for banks. Amid this backdrop, will adding Citigroup (C) to your watchlist be wise? Read on to learn my view…
Aug 11, 2023 | 10:08am
: MOG.A | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Air Defense Stocks With STRONG POWR Ratings

The air defense sector’s growth prospects are driven by increased government spending amid rising geopolitical risks and rapid technological advancements. Thus, it could be wise to buy quality air defense stocks Moog (MOG.A), Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR), and Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC). These stocks are rated B (Buy) in our proprietary rating system. Keep reading…
Aug 14, 2023 | 8:49am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stock Market Gets “Fitch Slapped”

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to have hit a wall at 4,600 thanks in part to the surprising downgrade of US debt by the Fitch ratings service. Not only is that taking place, but investors also go served up the 3 key monthly economic reports that have market moving impact. Steve Reitmeister reviews this latest news to update his market outlook, trading plan and preview of 7 top picks. Get full details below...
Aug 5, 2023 | 6:11am

Read More Stories

More Nestle S.A. ADR (NSRGY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All NSRGY News