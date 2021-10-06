September was the worst month of the year for the major stock market indexes due to concerns over the resurging COVID-19 cases, struggles related to the U.S. debt ceiling, the Federal Reserve’s indication to taper its bond-buying, and high inflation projection.

As the rising Treasury yields and high inflation are expected to keep the market highly volatile in the near term, betting on the recent winners possessing sound fundamentals could be a smart strategy.

Shares of Onion Global Limited (OG), Helbiz, Inc. (HLBZ), Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI), Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS), and Paltalk, Inc. (PALT) surged more than 95% in September. Therefore, it could be wise to add these stocks to your watchlist now for identifying appropriate entry opportunities.

Onion Global Limited (OG)

With a market capitalization of $847.86 million, OG is a China-based lifestyle brand platform principally engaged in marketing and distributing fresh, fashionable, and future (3F) brand products internationally. The platform includes brand partners that offer various lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

In its 2021 Beauty Carnival shopping festival, OG generated a total of Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) and settled on all of its e-commerce and offline channels of RMB222 million during the first three days with orders over 440,000. The participation of 4,239 brands in this event should enable OG to gain expanding market reach.

On August 27, 2021, OG announced the launch of ZIPLAB, its first New Retail showroom in Guangzhou. ZIPLAB will create a completely fresh offline shopping experience to lead the “New Retail, New Way and New Consumption” concept. As the company witnessed new online users gradually fade due to the rise in China’s online traffic, having an offline presence would lower the cost of acquiring traffic and monetization pressures for e-commerce platforms and provide a good brick-and-mortar marketing channel.

For its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021, OG’s net income came in at $7.49 million, representing a 17.8% year-over-year rise. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $67.14 million as of June 30, 2021.

Analysts expect OG’s EPS to improve 39.1% year-over-year in the next year to $0.71. The consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion for the next year represents a 36% improvement year-over-year.

The stock has gained 161.8% over the past three months and 191.8% in September. It closed yesterday’s trading session at $9.58.

Helbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)

HLBZ is engaged in providing shared micro-mobility solutions for urban areas. The company offers e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds and utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, AI, and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Its urban lifestyle products and services include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services, and others accessible within its mobile app. It has a market capitalization of $369.97 million.

In an announcement dated October 1, 2021, HLBZ will retrofit its fleet of e-scooters with lock-to technology to meet the new regulations required by Washington D.C. to reduce e-scooter clutter on sidewalks and streets. The Helbiz app activates lock-to once a ride is completed and enables monitoring of the location of each parked e-scooter. As this technology should raise the demand for its e-scooters in the upcoming months, HLBZ plans to expand into other markets that adopt similar requirements.

HLBZ announced the pre-order availability of its first electric scooter, Helbiz One, on September 30, 2021. Designed by international design house Pininfarina to embody the Italian design culture and underscore its core values of sustainability, efficiency, and safety, each e-scooter has front and rear shock absorbers, LED indicator lights and display, a smartphone app, and a bluetooth system. These offerings should enable HLBZ to witness rising demand and expanding reach in the fast-paced mobility market.

The company had $20,089 in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021. In September, the stock gained 96.5% and closed yesterday’s trading session at $13.10.

Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI)

CEI is an independent oil and natural gas company that engages in acquiring, developing, and selling crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL). The company also provides custom energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients. It owns 145 conventional oil and gas wells that produce hydrocarbons from known reservoirs/sands in the on-shore Gulf Coast region. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 million.

On August 24, 2021, Viking Energy Group, Inc., CEI’s majority-owned subsidiary, entered into an Exclusive Intellectual Property License Agreement with ESG Clean Energy, LLC, regarding the patent rights of its ESG Clean Energy System, which generates clean electricity from internal combustion engines and utilizes waste heat to capture 100% of CO2 emitted from the engine without loss of efficiency.

On August 9, 2021, CEI’s Viking Energy Group, Inc. acquired 60.5% interest in Simson-Maxwell Ltd., a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial engines, power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions. Simson-Maxwell integrates innovative technology with superior products to contribute to global energy sustainability. This enables CEI to assist with Simson-Maxwell in satisfying the energy and power-solution demands of the company’s entire customer base.

For its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021, Viking Energy Group’s total revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $10.70 million. The company’s income from operations came in at $1.70 million, up 69.8% from the prior-year period. The company had $2.11 million in cash as of June 30, 2021.

CEI has gained 127.2% over the past three months and 594.6% in September. It ended yesterday’s trading session at $1.53.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS)

With a market capitalization of $200.17 million, CRVS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine and activates various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

CRVS is developing mupadolimab, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73, with a proposed dual mechanism of activating B cells to generate immune responses to viruses and tumor antigens. On September 22, 2021, CRVS announced results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of mupadolimab for COVID-19, which suggested improvement in the primary and key secondary endpoints in patients treated with single doses of mupadolimab. CRVS expects to witness widespread recognition across the industry in the near term.

An IND application submitted by CRVS’ partner in China, Angel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., for the initiation of a Phase 1/1b clinical trial of small molecule ITK inhibitor CPI-818 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T cell lymphomas has been accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on August 16, 2021. In vitro studies have shown that CPI-818 potently inhibited T cell receptor signal transduction. This should enable both companies to expand the market reach of CPI-818 in greater China.

As of June 30, 2021, CRVS had $66.46 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The stock has gained 74.2% over the past three months and 124.1% in September. It closed yesterday’s trading session at $4.72.

Paltalk, Inc. (PALT)

Having a market capitalization of $60.48 million, PALT operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services.

On September 30, 2021, PALT retained ClearThink Capital, a strategic advisory firm, to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program. With a strong balance sheet and continuing focus on software development and sales growth, the company expects itself fit to enter the next growth phase of its business.

For its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021, PALT’s total revenues increased 44% year-over-year to $3.42 million. The company’s income from operations came in at $577,001, representing an 8.7% year-over-year improvement. While its net income increased 54.6% year-over-year to $821,684, its EPS increased 50% to $0.12. The company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.50 million as of June 30, 2021.

PALT has gained 148.3% over the past three months and 187.2% in September. It ended yesterday’s trading session at $8.20.

OG shares fell $0.02 (-0.21%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, OG has gained 34.29%, versus a 17.46% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Sweta Vijayan

Sweta is an investment analyst and journalist with a special interest in finding market inefficiencies. She’s passionate about educating investors, so that they may find success in the stock market. More...

More Resources for the Stocks in this Article