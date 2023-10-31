POWR Income Stock of the Week: Orange SA (ORAN)

NYSE: ORAN | Orange ADR News, Ratings, and Charts

ORAN – One strategy to use when looking for income stocks is to look to the leaders, industry leaders, business line leaders, companies that provide an essential product. These leading companies are often in the U.S., but many well established long term dividend payers can also be found on the global stage. Orange SA is a historically well run company, a leader in the European market, and pays a great dividend for those seeking diversification.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Oct 31, 2023


Most investors make the mistake of trying to buy the bottom. Wall Street even has a catchy saying to describe this kind of investing, “trying to catch a falling knife”. The preferred strategy used by most professionals is to find a stock moving higher, buy it, and well it even higher. 

When you think about it, this is the much more logical strategy, because a stock moving higher usually means the company is executing its business plan well. One such stock that has done well in 2023, and provides a nice income stream to boot, is Orange SA (ORAN).

Orange trades as an ADR (American Depository Receipt) on the NYSE. The company is a French telecom provider that operates both mobile and internet services for over 287 million customers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. 

In the telecom industry Orange is particularly well known for its ability to lay, maintain and operate submarine cables. The company just commissioned a new cable laying ship, and currently owns over 15% of the global ship capacity for underwater cables. Underwater cables carry 99% of all intercontinental telephone and data traffic. 

As important of a global telecom player as it is, many U.S. investors aren’t particularly familiar with ORAN given its European base of operations.  The company is trading at 9.3x projected earnings and a paltry .67x sales. 

Much of its market outperformance this year, the stock is up 17% at this point, is due to rapid growth in Africa and the Middle East, which drove revenue gains of over 12% YoY in its latest quarter. Business spending is also driving growth as Orange saw 9% revenue growth in its enterprise business with increased spending on internet technology and information services. 

Orange is rewarding shareholders at this point, not only with stock appreciation, but also with a hefty dividend at over 6.5%. This dividend should be supported by continued revenue growth as ORAN is in the middle of a pivot to more profitable digital services, as well as executing an intense cost cutting campaign.

Orange has an overall B rating in our POWR Ratings outperforming over 86% of the companies in our database. Its best rating, where it’s in the top 98% of companies, is in the Stability component, which is great for a dividend stock. 

As I’ve mentioned in previous articles, geographic diversification, especially in a dividend portfolio, provides an extra margin of safety. Orange SA should be on the radar of U.S. income investors as a great way to pick up a non-U.S. focused dividend yield. 

What To Do Next?

Above I featured just 1 of my favorite income stocks. My guess is that you’d like to discover even more attractive income stocks. 

All you need to do is check out my POWR Income Insider portfolio. 

This is backed by a proven quant strategy that has produced an average annual return of +24.3%. It even generated surprising gains in 2022 when the bear market came to town. 

If you would like to learn about this consistently successful income stock approach…then just click the link below:

Discover POWR Income Insider now > 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

ORAN shares were trading at $11.73 per share on Tuesday afternoon, down $0.00 (0.00%). Year-to-date, ORAN has gained 22.11%, versus a 10.57% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ORANGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bull or Bear Market???

Indeed this is what everyone wants to know…are we still in a bull market or have we returned to bear market conditions? Or even crazier…what if the bull market was just a mirage caused by 7 mega cap tech stocks artificially inflating the S&P 500 (SPY)? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his latest insights on the market including a preview of his top 10 picks for the days ahead. Read on below for more…
Oct 28, 2023 | 6:28am
: LX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 China Stocks with Growth Potential to Buy Today

China's economy displayed robust growth in the third quarter, underscoring Beijing's resolute commitment to achieving its annual growth target of 5%. Thus, it could be wise to scoop up shares of resilient China stocks LexinFintech Holdings (LX), X Financial (XYF), and Tarena International (TEDU), which exhibit solid growth potential. Read on...
Oct 27, 2023 | 8:38am
: NICE | News, Ratings, and Charts

Fat Margins are NICE (NICE) in Troubled Times

This market requires flexibility both from investors and from the companies you invest in. When looking for companies that have the ability to be agile as higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions roil markets, keep a close eye on a company’s margins. Companies like NICE (NICE), that continue to grow and sport fat gross margins, have the ability to be nimble in the crosscurrents investors are facing today.
Oct 26, 2023 | 11:49am
: GOOGL | News, Ratings, and Charts

Assessing Alphabet (GOOGL) as a Potential Buy This Week

Alphabet (GOOGL) delivered double-digit revenue growth for the first time in over a year in the last reported quarter. Also, given the rebound in advertising, let’s assess GOOGL as a potential buy...
Oct 27, 2023 | 1:52pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Bear Market Warning from the Bond Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is flirting with a break below the 200 day moving average. Part of the story you already know...that about the recent rapid rise in bond rates. Unfortunately there is an even more ominous part of this story that needs to be told today. That is why 43 year investment veteran tries to simplify the dynamics behind the potentially looming Debt Supercycle. Read on below for the full story...
Oct 25, 2023 | 6:20am

Read More Stories

More Orange ADR (ORAN) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ORAN News