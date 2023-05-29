Is QuantumScape (QS) a Buy This Week?

: QS | QuantumScape Corp. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

QS – The transition to electric vehicles is driving the demand for batteries that will last longer, provide fast charging, and have a more extended range. QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) solid-state batteries hold immense promise to change the EV industry forever. So, will it be wise to buy the stock this week? Read on to learn my view. Keep reading…

Malaika AlphonsusBy Malaika Alphonsus

May 29, 2023


Automotive startup QuantumScape Corporation (QS) sought to revolutionize the electric vehicle industry by bringing solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. However, the stock has declined 42.4% in price over the past nine months and 48.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $6.32.

In this piece, I have discussed why it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

QS is developing a solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that is believed to be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry. These batteries are highly efficient, long-lasting, provide fast charging, and possess a longer range.

The company scaled its breakthrough battery technology from a single-layer to 24-layer cell prototype. Recently, the company admitted that the company still has “work to do to improve reliability.”

The breakthrough in technology has earned QS partnerships with six automobile companies, the biggest being Volkswagen AG (VWAGY), which has also invested in the company. The company is still in its pre-revenue stage as it has yet to commercialize its product. Moreover, it is yet to provide a timeline for the transition from prototype to commercialization.

Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $5.60 in the near term, indicating a potential downside of 11.4%.

Here are some factors that could influence QS’ performance in the upcoming months:

Disappointing Financials

For the fiscal first quarter that ended March 31, 2023, QS’ loss from operations widened 21.3% year-over-year to $109.98 million. The company’s net loss attributable to common stockholders widened 15.8% over the prior-year quarter to $104.65 million. In addition, its net loss per share widened 14.3% year-over-year to $0.24.

Poor Profitability

In terms of the trailing-12-month Return on Common Equity, QS’ negative 30.53% compares to the industry average of 10.21%. Its trailing-12-month Return on Total Capital of negative 18.33% compares to the industry average of 6.14%. Likewise, its negative 30.20% trailing-12-month Return on Total Assets compares to the 3.65% industry average.

Unfavorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect QS’ EPS for fiscal 2023 and 2024 to remain negative. Its revenue for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, is expected to remain negative.

POWR Ratings Show Weakness

QS has an overall F rating, equating to a Strong Sell in our proprietary POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated considering 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. QS has a D grade for Quality, consistent with its poor profitability.

It has a D grade for Sentiment, in sync with its unfavorable analyst estimates.

Within the A-rated Auto Parts industry, QS is ranked #57 out of 58 stocks. Click here to access QS’ Growth, Value, Momentum, and Stability ratings.

Bottom Line

QS’ stock is trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $7.06 and $8.13, respectively, indicating a downtrend. As the world moves away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs), the need for long-lasting, efficient, fast-charging batteries is vital.

QS’ solid-state batteries aim to have the potential to solve this problem, but the company is yet to commercialize its products. It is not generating any revenues and looks far from achieving profitability.

Given its disappointing financials, unfavorable analyst estimates, and poor profitability, it could be wise to avoid the stock now.

Stocks to Consider Instead of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

QS has an overall POWR Rating of F, equating to a Strong Sell rating. However, investors could check out these other stocks within the Auto Parts industry with an A (Strong Buy) or B (Buy) rating: Gates Industrial Corporation plc Ordinary Shares (GTES), JTEKT Corporation (JTEKY), and Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN).

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

QS shares were trading at $6.32 per share on Monday afternoon, up $0.08 (+1.28%). Year-to-date, QS has gained 11.46%, versus a 10.25% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Malaika Alphonsus


Malaika's passion for writing and interest in financial markets led her to pursue a career in investment research. With a degree in Economics and Psychology, she intends to assist investors in making informed investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
QSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
GTESGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
JTEKYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALSNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
VWAGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Fallacy of the Bullish Argument

40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister does not buy the bullish argument that is gaining speed as the S&P 500 (SPY) closes above 4,200. In fact, he says the set up for a serious correction and thus warns investors not to get SUCKED into this rally as the rug is about to get pulled out. Discover why along with a timely trading plan in the fresh commentary below...
May 27, 2023 | 6:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Hyper-Growth Stocks That Could Soar

Coupled with the macroeconomic headwinds, the U.S. debt default crisis and consequent recessionary fears have triggered market volatility. Against this backdrop, quality growth stocks Boston Scientific (BSX), Cardinal Health (CAH), Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX), and Geospace Technologies (GEOS) could be solid buys now. Read on…
May 24, 2023 | 12:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Now the Time to Add Meta Platforms (META) to Your Portfolio?

Tech giant Meta Platforms (META) witnessed steady growth in its fiscal first quarter, and its dominance in the social media sphere remains unparalleled. Moreover, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. So, is now the time to buy the stock? Read more to find out...
May 24, 2023 | 10:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Financial Services Stocks to Maximize Your Returns

The growing adoption of digital financial services is expected to drive the long-term growth of the financial services industry. Amid this backdrop, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong financial services stocks Fiserv (FISV), Navient (NAVI), and Medallion Financial (MFIN). Read more…
May 24, 2023 | 9:44am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Now the Time to Add Meta Platforms (META) to Your Portfolio?

Tech giant Meta Platforms (META) witnessed steady growth in its fiscal first quarter, and its dominance in the social media sphere remains unparalleled. Moreover, the stock is currently trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. So, is now the time to buy the stock? Read more to find out...
May 24, 2023 | 10:28am

Read More Stories

More QuantumScape Corp. Cl A (QS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All QS News