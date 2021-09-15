QuantumScape vs. Microvast: Which Electric Vehicle Battery Stock is a Better Investment?

: QS | QuantumScape Corp. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

QS – The electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade and the demand for ancillary products, such as EV batteries, are in strong demand. With that in mind, today I’ll analyze QuantumScape (QS) and Microvast (MVST), to determine which ancillary EV stock is the better buy.

Aditya RaghunathBy Aditya Raghunath

Sep 15, 2021


Several governments all around the world have pledged to fight climate change and invest in clean energy solutions. In the United States, Joe Biden’s administration has drafted policies that will accelerate the demand for electric vehicles. The Chinese government is also providing subsidies to drive demand higher. 

Therefore, companies part of the electric vehicle (EV) space are well poised to benefit from this trend.  This includes ancillary infrastructure companies, such as QuantumScape (QS) and Microvast (MVST), interesting potential long-term investments.

However, investors should also note that this is a very nascent industry, and not all companies will succeed.  So let’s see whether QuantumScape or Microvast is a better investment today.

QuantumScape is valued at a market cap of $8.65 billion

A development stage company, QuantumScape is engaged in the production and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for EVs. It’s a pre-revenue company valued at a market cap of $8.65 billion.

QuantumScape believes solid-state batteries are a key component that will accelerate the shift towards EVs. It is currently the only such battery manufacturer with automotive OEM (original equipment manufacturer) validation.

The company ended the quarter with $1.57 billion in cash and has deployed $300 million in capital expenditure to date. It has over 200 patents and patent applications in process and has partnered with Volkswagen via a joint venture.

QuantumScape claims its battery has a higher energy density compared to other lithium-ion batteries. It also explains that these batteries can be charged faster and have a longer range which may be a game-changer for QuantumScape.

Alternatively, it will take a few years before the product is launched. According to QuantumScape, battery testing will begin in 2023 and it will be available for commercial use by 2025. The company’s management also forecasts an adjusted EBITDA loss until 2027.

Microvast Holdings has a market cap of $2.92 billion

Microvast designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The stock is currently valued at a market cap of $2.92 billion.

Microvast’s revenue in Q2 of 2021 grew by 53.8% year over year to $33.4 million. But its net loss also expanded from $7.9 million in the prior-year period to $27 million. Microvast attributed the ongoing shortage in semiconductor chips, supply chain inefficiencies, and rising costs of raw materials to its widening losses in Q2.

The company’s management expects revenue to grow between 35% and 44% in 2021 while Wall Street forecasts sales at $143.53 million this year. Analysts also expect sales to grow by 79% to $257 million in 2022.

Microvast continues to reinvest in business expansion projects that include building new production facilities and allocating funds for research and development. The company claims it has secured over $1.5 billion in contracts through 2027 and forecasts sales to touch $2.3 billion by 2025.

The Verdict

Shares of QS and MVST have lost significant momentum in the last few months. While MVST has fallen over 60% from its 2021 high, QS is down 75% . The two companies carry significant risks but are also poised to derive impressive gains in the upcoming decade. Currently, I believe MVST is the better buy.  That’s because it has strong revenue growth and better visibility than QS, which is still pre-revenue.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks for 2021

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of the Year

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

QS shares . Year-to-date, QS has declined -75.60%, versus a 20.58% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditya Raghunath


Aditya Raghunath is a financial journalist who writes about business, public equities, and personal finance. His work has been published on several digital platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including The Motley Fool, Finscreener, and Market Realist. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
QSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
MVSTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Turn Low Priced Stocks into BIG Winners?

Some investors are into growth stocks...some prefer value stocks while others are into momentum, income, chart patterns, insider trading and more. But one area that most investors agree upon is the great appeal in buying low priced stocks. Like those under $10 given the potential that prices soar and you easily beat the stock market (SPY). Read on to discover our brand new strategy for selecting low priced stocks that has led to a surprising +62.88% average annual return. Get the rest below...
Sep 9, 2021 | 6:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Highly Profitable Tech Stocks to Buy

Aside from a recent fall, tech stocks have shown bullish momentum since May. Whether or not this momentum continues, making sure you're invested in highly profitable tech stocks can provide your portfolio the potential for strong returns. That's why investors should consider high profit tech stocks such as Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), KLA Corporation (KLAC), and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS).
Sep 15, 2021 | 9:16am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How the Delta Variant Peak Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, I discussed why the typical classification system of dividing stocks into growth and value buckets was not sufficient for the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment. Instead, a more accurate system would be dividing stocks into 3 categories –growth, value, and reflation. The tricky part is that right now, reflation stocks have the most earnings growth. And, they have the cheapest valuations. This is certainly a unique development which is fitting given that we are living through a very unique period of time. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss the changing fortunes of these various groups, when the market environment will get friendlier for small and mid caps stocks and some glimmers of optimism in the coronavirus situation. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 14, 2021 | 3:13pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy at a Reasonable Price

Even with growth stocks falling last week, investors are still pouring money into companies with strong growth potential. When you add in a value component, you get the best of both worlds. That's why investors should consider growth at a reasonable price stocks such as Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK), ManpowerGroup (MAN), AutoNation, Inc. (AN).
Sep 13, 2021 | 5:59pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How the Delta Variant Peak Will Impact the Stock Market

Last week, I discussed why the typical classification system of dividing stocks into growth and value buckets was not sufficient for the current S&P 500 (SPY) environment. Instead, a more accurate system would be dividing stocks into 3 categories –growth, value, and reflation. The tricky part is that right now, reflation stocks have the most earnings growth. And, they have the cheapest valuations. This is certainly a unique development which is fitting given that we are living through a very unique period of time. In this week’s commentary, I want to discuss the changing fortunes of these various groups, when the market environment will get friendlier for small and mid caps stocks and some glimmers of optimism in the coronavirus situation. Read on below to find out more…
Sep 14, 2021 | 3:13pm

Read More Stories

More QuantumScape Corp. Cl A (QS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All QS News