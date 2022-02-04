Should You Buy the Dip in EV Battery Makers QuantumScape, Solid Power, and Romeo Power?

: QS | QuantumScape Corp. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

QS – Certain EV battery stocks have been foundering of late due to broader market weakness and bleak analyst sentiment. As such, we believe it could be wise to avoid unstable EV battery makers QuantumScape (QS), Solid Power (SLDP), and Romeo Power (RMO) for now. In our proprietary rating system, they are rated ‘Strong Sell’ or ‘Sell.’ Read on.

Riddhima ChakrabortyBy Riddhima Chakraborty

Feb 4, 2022


Given the continuing supply chain gridlock and robust consumer demand, the global semiconductor chip shortage is expected to last through 2023. Because lithium cobalt and nickel prices continue to surge, the EV battery industry is projected to witness soaring prices in the coming months.

However, optimistic investor sentiment has caused EV stocks to become significantly overvalued over the past two years.

So, given this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid fundamentally weak EV battery makers QuantumScape Corporation (QS), Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP), and Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) for now. These stocks are rated F (Strong Sell) or D (Sell) in our POWR Ratings system.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

San Jose, Calif.-based QS is a development stage company that develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. It aims to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future.

QS’ total operating expenses were $53.83 million for the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021, up 160.2% year-over-year. Its total current liabilities were $36.28 million for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, compared to $12.35 million for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020. Also, its other income decreased 99.6% year-over-year to $3,000.

Analysts expect QS’ EPS to remain negative in its fiscal year 2022. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to decline at a 19% rate in 2022. It also missed the EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The stock has declined 31.1% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $15.99. It is currently trading 77.8% below its 52-week high of $71.97, which it hit on Feb. 18, 2021.

QS’ POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 distinct factors, each with its own weighting.

It has an F grade for Value and Sentiment and a D grade for Stability, Momentum, and Quality. Click here to access the additional POWR Ratings for QS (Growth). QS is ranked last in the 64-stock Auto Parts industry.

Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP)

SLDP develops all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets in the United States. The Louisville, Colo., company recently went public and commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Dec. 9, 2021.

Analysts expect SLDP’s EPS to remain negative in fiscal 2022. Over the past month, the stock has declined 33% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $6.00. It is currently trading 59.6% below its 52-week high of $14.85, which it hit on Dec. 9, 2021.

SLDP’s POWR Ratings are consistent with this bleak outlook. The stock has an overall D rating, which equates to a Sell in our proprietary rating system. In addition, the stock has a D grade for Momentum and Stability.

We also have graded SLDP for Growth, Value, Sentiment, and Quality. Click here to access all SLDP ratings. SLDP is ranked #69 of 94 stocks in the Industrial – Equipment industry.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO)

RMO is an energy storage technology company that designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The Vernon, Calif.-based concern operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America, and Joint Venture Support.

RMO’s total revenues increased 753.2% year-over-year to $5.76 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021. However, its net loss came in at $17.95 million, compared to an $8.92 million loss in the year-ago period. Also, its gross loss was $4.71 million, versus a $1.12 million year-ago loss, and its loss per share came in at $0.13, compared to $0.11 in the previous period.

RMO’s EPS is expected to remain negative in 2022. Its EPS is expected to decrease 900% in fiscal 2022. Over the past month the stock has declined 45.4% in price to close yesterday’s trading session at $2.06. It is currently trading 89.7% below its 52-week high of $20.00, which it hit on Feb. 8, 2021.

RMO’s POWR Ratings reflect its poor prospects. The stock has an overall F rating, which equates to a Strong Sell in our proprietary rating system.

In addition, it has an F rating for Stability and a D grade for Growth, Value, Momentum and Quality. We have also rated it for Sentiment. Click here to access all RMO ratings. RMO is ranked #63 of 64 stocks in the Auto Parts industry.

Click here to checkout our Electric Vehicle Industry Report for 2022

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

QS shares were trading at $16.03 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.04 (+0.25%). Year-to-date, QS has declined -27.76%, versus a -5.80% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Riddhima Chakraborty


Riddhima is a financial journalist with a passion for analyzing financial instruments. With a master's degree in economics, she helps investors make informed investment decisions through her insightful commentaries. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
QSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SLDPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RMOGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Steps to AVOID Dangerous Growth Stocks

Finding the right growth stocks to add to your portfolio is no easy task. But if you know how to find these hidden gems, they can become some of the most profitable stocks you will ever own. In today's commentary, I'll discuss what makes growth stocks so exciting and appealing, and how to avoid the all too common pitfalls of investing in these types of companies. Read on below to find out more...
Feb 4, 2022 | 9:56am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Steer Clear of These 3 Meme Stocks in February

Meme stocks rose in popularity last year, with several fundamentally bleak stocks vaulting to sky-high valuations, due primarily to retail trading. However, their gains have not been sustained. So, we think popular meme stocks from the last year, AMC Entertainment (AMC), BlackBerry (BB), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), are now best avoided. Read on.
Feb 1, 2022 | 1:04pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5G Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

5G technology is going to become the standard over the next decade, and it will facilitate an era where everyone and every device is always connected. Of course, this upgrade cycle will lead to many opportunities for investors. Some stocks to consider are Apple (AAPL), Qualcomm (QCOM), Ericcson (ERIC), Analog Devices (ADI), and Skyworks Solutions (SWKS).
Feb 1, 2022 | 1:50pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is the Stock Market Correction Over?

January was brutal for investors as the stock market (SPY) endured the first real correction in nearly 2 years. Now with stocks bouncing back from bottom we have to wonder if it is truly safe yet. Meaning is the correction over? And what happens next for the stock market? 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views in the commentary below…
Feb 2, 2022 | 11:45am

Read More Stories

More QuantumScape Corp. Cl A (QS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All QS News