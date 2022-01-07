Is Reliance Global Group a Good Insurance Broker Stock to Buy?

: RELI | Reliance Global Group Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RELI – The shares of insurance broker Reliance Global (RELI) have soared in price thanks to the company’s expanding product offerings and market reach. However, since RELI has yet to turn a profit, is it wise to bet on the stock now? Read on to learn our view.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Jan 7, 2022


Advanced insurance agency Reliance Global Group, Inc. (RELI) in Lakewood, N.J., is making progress by rapidly adding new states to the nationwide rollout of its 5MinuteInsure.com platform. 

Simultaneously, RELI is exploring opportunistic acquisitions of cash-flow-positive agencies at attractive multiples to expand its national footprint further and enhance its operating efficiency. The stock has a consensus rating of ‘Buy.’

In terms of the trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio, RELI’s 0.41% is 93.8% higher than the 0.21% industry average. In addition, the stock has gained 249.7% in price over the past month and 153.9% over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $6.75. And its revenues are expected to increase with the reopening of the economy. So, RELI’s near-term prospects look bright.

So, here is what I think could influence RELI’s performance in the coming months:

Improving Financials

RELI’s revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $2.58 million in the third quarter, ended Sept. 30, 2021. The company’s EBITDA loss declined 88% year-over-year to $87,000, while its net loss came in at $595,233, representing a 51.7% year-over-year decrease. Also, its loss per share was  $0.05, down 83.3% year-over-year.

Growth Initiatives

On Dec.22, 2021, RELI announced a definitive agreement to acquire Medigap Health Insurance Company. Ezra Beyman, RELI’s CEO, said, “This planned acquisition would expand our capabilities within the Medicare supplement market, which we believe would be a perfect complement and highly synergistic with our existing portfolio companies. In addition to bolstering our revenue by more than 70%, we believe this transaction has the potential to be highly accretive.”

Selling Shares to Fund Growth Activities

On Dec.23, 2021, RELI priced a private placement of preferred stock, common stock, and warrants for gross proceeds of $20 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund its planned acquisition of Medigap, to support expanded marketing activities around 5MinuteInsure.com, and for general working capital and administrative purposes.

Bottom Line

RELI has been showing continued revenue growth and scalability of its business model. Also, we think it is well-positioned to benefit from the expected rise in interest rates. So, it could be wise to add the stock to one’s watch list.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

100 Best Stocks for 2022

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

How to Trade Options with the POWR Ratings

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

RELI shares were trading at $5.88 per share on Friday afternoon, down $0.87 (-12.89%). Year-to-date, RELI has declined -8.70%, versus a -1.67% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RELIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

100 Best Stocks for 2022

2022 is a key year for investors. The easy money from the start of the current bull market via the S&P 500 (SPY) has already come and gone. Now gains for the average investor will slow down...but who wants to be average? The path to outperformance just became easier with our listing of the 100 best stocks for 2022. Get full details below...
Jan 6, 2022 | 6:44pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The Semiconductor Industry in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

As the digital age continues to advance, so too does our reliance on semiconductors. This increased demand should drive semiconductor stocks, such as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), Amkor Technology (AMKR), Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Intel (INTC) higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 1:43pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy as We Enter 2022

In the face of high inflation, low-interest rates, and heightened market volatility, investors are focusing on dividend aristocrats with long histories of solid dividend payouts to hedge their portfolios against an anticipated market correction. Thus, we think relatively stable industry leaders AbbVie (ABBV), PepsiCo (PEP), Caterpillar (CAT), Target (TGT), and Cardinal Health (CAH) are poised to deliver stable returns over the long run. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.
Dec 30, 2021 | 2:14pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

DXLG: Undervalued Retailer With ‘Big’ Potential in 2022

DXLG (DXLG) is a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer athletic apparel and dress clothes, in addition to formalwear, for purchase or rental. It sells its products in its locations and through other retailers. Read on to find out why it's poised to move higher in 2022.
Dec 30, 2021 | 10:15am

Read More Stories

More Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RELI News