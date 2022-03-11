Wall Street is Bullish on These 2 Crypto Stocks: CleanSpark and Riot Blockchain

: RIOT | Riot Blockchain Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RIOT – Cryptocurrencies have experienced tremendous volatility since the beginning of the year, dragging crypto-related stocks down in price. However, President Biden’s executive order this week to examine the risks and scope of cryptocurrencies could renew investors’ attention on crypto-related stocks. Wall Street analysts are bullish on Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and CleanSpark (CLSK). So, these stocks could be good additions to one’s watchlist. Let’s discuss.

Dipanjan BanchurBy Dipanjan Banchur

Mar 11, 2022


Cryptocurrencies have been exhibiting significant volatility since the beginning of the year. The Fed’s forthcoming interest rate increases, and multi-year-high inflation are the primary reasons behind this volatility. Furthermore, the Russia-Ukraine war has also fostered volatility in cryptocurrencies. This, along with the stock market sell-offs, has led to many crypto-related stocks suffering a downtrend.

Last year was a breakout year for cryptocurrencies, which experienced significant volatility and delivered strong returns. Popular cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), steered several investors to massive profits. Due to the growing popularity and acceptability of cryptocurrencies, President Biden this week signed an executive order to examine the risks and benefits of cryptocurrencies. The order has called on Federal agencies to take a unified approach in regulating and overseeing digital assets.

While the near-term prospects for digital currencies look uncertain, the executive order could renew investors’ attention on crypto stocks. Indeed, Wall Street analysts are bullish on crypto stocks Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) and CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK). So, it could be wise to add these stocks to one’s watchlist.

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)

RIOT is involved in cryptocurrency mining and the overall blockchain system through various investments. The Castle Rock, Colo.-based company has deployed approximately 8,000 application-specific integrated circuit miners at its cryptocurrency mining facility in Oklahoma. In addition, its subsidiary Tess Inc. seeks to develop a blockchain-based escrow service for wholesale telecom carriers.

On Dec. 1, 2021, RIOT announced that it had acquired Ferrie Franzmann Industries, LLC (ESS Metron) for roughly $50 million. ESS Metron designs and produces highly engineered electrical equipment solutions that are highly useful for deploying bitcoin mining operations at scale. This acquisition is vital for RIOT because it will likely complement its ongoing infrastructure expansion to 700 MW and significantly improve its internal engineering capabilities.

RIOT’s total revenue for its fiscal third quarter, ended Sept.30, 2021, increased 2,532.3% year-over-year to $64.80 million. The company’s mining revenue grew 2,099% year-over-year to $53.60 million. In addition, its adjusted EBITDA came in at $37.57 million compared to a $0.40 million loss in the year-ago period.

Analysts expect RIOT’s EPS and revenue for its fiscal year 2021 to increase 233.3% and 1,644.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $0.40 and $210.75 million. The stock surpassed the Street’s EPS estimates in three of the trailing four quarters. And over the past year, the stock has declined 70.7% in price to close the last trading session at $16.51. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $44.75 in the near term, indicating a potential 171% upside.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)

CLSK in Woods Cross, Utah, provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. The company provides software and technology solutions that are focused on solving modern energy challenges. It operates in the Digital Currency Mining and Energy segments. The Digital Currency Mining segment mines for bitcoin, while the Energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, and other solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers.

On Oct. 12, 2021, CLSK announced the purchase of 4,500 units of Antminer S19 bitcoin mining machine, partially funded through its bitcoin holdings. According to CLSK, its sustainable bitcoin mining capacity will increase by a computing power of 450 PH/S, equivalent to its current capacity, after the new machines are operational. New mining machines should help the company increase its revenues. CEO of CLSK Zach Bradford said, “By making a conscious effort to reinvest in additional production, we are taking a market-based approach to our mining operations and maximizing value for our shareholders.”

For its fiscal first quarter, ended Dec. 31, 2021, CLSK’s revenues increased 1,726.8% year-over-year to $41.24 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $24.10 million, compared to a $2.74 million adjusted EBITDA loss in the year-ago period. Also, its net income came in at $14.48 million, compared to a $7.16 million net loss in the year-ago period.

For its fiscal year 2022, CLSK’s EPS and revenue are expected to increase 277.3% and 269.5%, respectively, year-over-year to $1.33 and $182.65 million. And over the past year, the stock has gained 58.8% in price to close the last trading session at $11.09. However, Wall Street analysts expect the stock to hit $23 in the near term, indicating a potential 107.4% upside.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for 2022

2022 Stock Market Outlook

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

RIOT shares were trading at $15.87 per share on Friday morning, down $0.64 (-3.88%). Year-to-date, RIOT has declined -28.93%, versus a -10.34% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Dipanjan Banchur


Since he was in grade school, Dipanjan was interested in the stock market. This led to him obtaining a master’s degree in Finance and Accounting. Currently, as an investment analyst and financial journalist, Dipanjan has a strong interest in reading and analyzing emerging trends in financial markets. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RIOTGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
CLSKGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Unearth “Hidden Gem” Stocks During this FUD Market?

The S&P 500 (SPY) is in full blown correction territory while many popular growth stocks are in bear market territory with losses of 20% or greater. Discover why this is a time “to be greedy when others are fearful”. Even better, which stocks in particular are the true hidden gems to select at this time. Read on below for more…
Mar 11, 2022 | 11:03am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Oversold Computer Hardware Stocks Too Cheap to Ignore

The computer hardware industry has been under pressure so far this year due to the Fed's hawkish tilt and geopolitical tensions, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Nonetheless, we think it could be profitable to invest in fundamentally solid computer hardware companies HP (HPQ), Western Digital (WDC), and Lenovo Group (LNVGY) on the dip in their stock prices. So, let’s discuss.
Mar 8, 2022 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Industrial Sector in 2022: The Complete Investors Guide

The industrial sector is a segment of the economy that is made up of companies that manufacture and distribute goods, transportation services, or the provision of commercial services and supplies. In 2021, the industrial sector rallied 21%, underperforming the S&P 500’s 26.89% gains.  In 2022, the economy and stock market are facing some headwinds from heightened geopolitical tensions and a hawkish Fed, overall trends still remain supportive of growth as business spending will increase, which will drive the need for equipment, machinery, and supplies. This is why investors should consider the top stocks in the sector such as ABB Ltd. (ABB), Union Pacific (UNP), Atkore (ATKR), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), and Crane (CR).
Mar 7, 2022 | 6:05pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

20% Bear Market Threshold in Sight

The 2022 stock market (SPY) is not for the faint of heart. It’s not just the losses, but the bucking bronco wild ride that is getting us there is unsettling. At this stage there are signs that indeed stocks could approach the feared 20% sell off mark that denotes bear market. Let’s talk about that possibility and recommended trading strategies to stay one step ahead of the pack. Get the full story below...
Mar 9, 2022 | 10:47am

Read More Stories

More Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RIOT News