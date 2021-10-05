Is Roku Headed for a Breakdown?

: ROKU | Roku Inc. Cl A News, Ratings, and Charts

ROKU – Roku Inc. (ROKU) looks to be forming a bearish chart pattern known as a double top. If the stock falls through its support line, a breakdown is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.

Christian TharpBy Christian Tharp

Oct 5, 2021


Roku Inc. (ROKU) is the leading streaming platform in the U.S. by hours watched with over 40 billion hours of content streamed in 2019. The firm’s eponymous operating system is used not only in Roku’s own hardware but in co-branded TVs and soundbars from manufacturers like TCL, Onn, and Hisense.

The company has benefited from increased average revenue per user and user engagement due to social distancing. In addition, The Roku Channel is seeing a surge in premium subscription signups. Plus, growth in streaming hours should boost TV streaming advertising on its platform.

As of the most recent quarter, ROKU had $2.1 billion in cash compared to only $7 million in short term debt. Plus, the stock has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.2. This has led to a Quality Grade of B in our POWR Ratings system.

Over the past three years, sales have grown an average of 52.4% per year. Analysts expect revenue to soar 85.4% year over year in the current quarter. However, the stock looks overvalued with a forward P/E of 200. ROKU has also shown bearish momentum since the end of July as shown in the chart below.

Take a look at the 2-year chart of ROKU below with added notations:

Chart of ROKU provided by TradingView

ROKU may be forming a bearish chart pattern known as a double top. Double tops are reversal patterns and are as simple as they sound: Rallying up to top #1, selling off to a support (green), and then rallying back up again to approximately the same top (#2).

Click Here to Read the Greatest Trading Book Ever Written

As with any price pattern, a confirmation of the double top pattern is needed. ROKU would confirm its pattern by breaking the $275 support that was created.  A short trade could be made on a break below the $275 level.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

What is better than finding the 1 attractive stock in this article?

Discovering 5 timely trades…like the ones in this new special report. Click below to claim your free copy now!

5 Stocks Ready to BREAKOUT!

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

ROKU shares rose $1.84 (+0.62%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, ROKU has declined -9.87%, versus a 16.31% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp


I am an expert stock market coach having helped over 4000 beginner and advanced traders & investors from around the world take control of their financial futures. I also write stock market related articles for the Adam Mesh Trading Group and Yolo Publishing. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
ROKUGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Yet Another “Buy the Dip” Opportunity

The market gods have once again presented us with another juicy “buy the dip” opportunity after the S&P (SPY) tumbled on Tuesday. This all goes back to a false narrative about concerns over the Fed becoming more hawkish. Get the real scoop on why things will remain bullish for quite a bit longer even with rates on the rise. Read on below...
Sep 29, 2021 | 11:45am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

The easy gains that came at the start of this new bull market are fading away fast. In fact the stock market (SPY) has become quite volatile with gains harder to come by. Gladly there are solutions as will be shared in this commentary to get you on the right path to outperform the market through the end of 2021 and beyond. Read the rest below...
Sep 25, 2021 | 10:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Genesco is My Value Stock of the Week

While business was tough for Genesco Inc. (GCO) last year during he pandemic, the apparel and footwear provider bounced back this year with a year to date return of 100%. The best part, though, is that the stock is extremely undervalued, which is why investors should take a look.
Oct 1, 2021 | 4:19pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Week’s Stock Under $10 is TransGlobe Energy

Oil is in a bull market that is just getting started. For investors, there is tremendous opportunity in small-cap energy stocks which remain significantly undervalued. Read more to find out why TransGlobe Energy (TGA) is our featured stock of the week.
Sep 30, 2021 | 9:39am

Read More Stories

More Roku Inc. Cl A (ROKU) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All ROKU News