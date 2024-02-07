3 Chemical Stocks to Watch for Weekly Profits

NYSE: RPM | RPM International Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

RPM – The chemical industry is expected to grow as a result of rising demand and the integration of emerging technologies. Given the industry’s growth prospects, chemical stocks RPM International (RPM), Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) and Nitto Denko (NDEKY) might be worth keeping track of. Read on…

Rashmi KumariBy Rashmi Kumari

Feb 7, 2024


The chemical industry is well-positioned for long-term growth due to the strong demand for specialized chemicals and the integration of digital technology. Given the industry’s growth prospects, fundamentally strong chemical stocks RPM International Inc. (RPM), Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY) and Nitto Denko Corporation (NDEKY) might be ideal additions to your watchlists.

Before delving deeper into their fundamentals, let’s discuss what’s happening in the chemical industry.

According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the Global Chemical Production Regional Index (Global CPRI) rose 0.1% in December, following a revised 0.5% increase in November. In the United States, the Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) increased 0.4% in December.

Martha Moore, ACC’s chief economist, said, “The gain in December was led by North America and Asia-Pacific. Even though global production was higher on a year-over-year basis, Europe continued to see weakness as production remained below last year’s level.”

He further added, “In the U.S., chemical output rose in all regions except the Gulf Coast. There were signs of recovery in the output volumes of agricultural and coatings and other specialty chemicals that offset ongoing weakness in basic industrial chemicals and synthetic materials.”

The global chemicals market is expected to be worth $7.79 trillion by 2028, with a CAGR of 8.7%. The rising demand for inorganic chemicals in the fertilizer industry is expected to propel the chemicals market forward, as these chemicals improve plant growth and productivity.

Furthermore, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in the chemical market is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2030, with a 31.9% CAGR. Government investments and the incorporation of modern technologies such as IoT and VR are also fueling this expansion.

Considering these conducive trends, let’s take a look at the fundamentals of the three above-mentioned Chemicals stocks, starting with the third stock.

Stock #3: RPM International Inc. (RPM)

RPM manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide.

RPM’s trailing-12-month ROCE of 23.48% is 224.3% higher than the industry average of 7.24%. Its trailing-12-month ROTA of 8.03% is 133.3% higher than the industry average of 3.44%.

For the fiscal second quarter ended November 30, 2023, RPM’s net sales increased marginally from the year-ago quarter to $1.79 billion. Also, adjusted EBIT increased 10.4% year-over-year to $236.89 million and adjusted EPS increased 10.9% year-over-year to $1.22.

Analysts expect RPM’s revenue to increase 2% year-over-year to $7.40 billion for the year ending May 2024. Its EPS is expected to grow 15.5% year-over-year to $4.97 for the same period. It surpassed EPS estimates in three of four trailing quarters. The stock has gained 29.1% over the past nine months to close the last trading session at $104.87.

RPM’s POWR Ratings reflect this promising outlook. The stock has an overall rating of B, equating to a Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings assess stocks by 118 different factors, each with its own weighting.

RPM has a B grade for Growth and Quality. Within the Chemicals industry, it is ranked #9 out of 84 stocks. To see additional POWR Ratings for Value, Stability, Momentum and Sentiment for RPM, click here.

Stock #2: Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZOY)

Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, AKZOY engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings internationally. It provides decorative paints, lacquers, and varnishes, and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for building, renovation, and specialty coatings segments. It also offers performance coatings for ships, cars, aircraft, and yachts.

AKZOY’s trailing-12-month gross profit margin of 38.54% is 35% higher than the industry average of 28.55%. Its 6.67% trailing-12-month levered FCF margin is 43.9% higher than the 4.63% industry average.

During the third quarter that ended September 30, 2023, AKZOY’s gross profit grew at 14.7% year-over-year to €1.12 billion ($1.22 billion). The company’s adjusted operating income rose 76.1% from the year-ago value to €324 million ($353.31 million). Its adjusted EBITDA grew 46.3% from the prior year’s quarter to €414 million ($451.45 million).

Also, the company’s net income attributable to shareholders increased 125% year-over-year to €189 million ($206.01 million). Its adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were €0.99, up 73.7% from the previous year’s quarter.

Street expects AKZOY’s revenue to increase marginally year-over-year to $11.76 billion for the year ending December 2024. Its EPS is expected to grow 11.9% year-over-year to $1.53 for the same period. AKZOY’s shares have gained 12.5% over past three months to close the last trading session at $25.59.

It’s no surprise that AKZOY has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system. It has an A grade for Growth and a B for Stability and Quality. It is ranked #8 in the same industry.

Beyond what is stated above, we’ve also rated AKZOY for Value, Sentiment and Momentum. Get all AKZOY ratings here.

Stock #1: Nitto Denko Corporation (NDEKY)

Headquartered in Osaka, Japan, NDEKY mainly engages in the industrial tape, optronics, and life science businesses. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, medical products, electrical and electronic equipment tapes, dust removal products, fluoroplastic sheets, tapes, porous films, and materials.

NDEKY’s trailing-12-month levered FCF margin of 6.62% is 42.8% higher than the industry average of 4.63%. Its trailing-12-month ROTA of 7.93% is 130.3% higher than the industry average of 3.44%.

For the nine-month ended on December 31, 2023, NDEKY’s revenue came in at ¥693.90 billion ($4.69 billion). Net income and earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent company amounted to ¥81.60 billion ($551.08 million) and ¥570.62.

The company reported total current assets of ¥693.57 billion ($4.68 billion) as of December 31, 2023, compared to total current assets of ¥677.19 billion ($4.70 billion) as of March 31, 2023.

The consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion for the year ending March 2024 reflects a 53.4% rise year-over-year. The stock has gained 36.2% over the past year to close the last trading session at $43.01.

NDEKY has an overall B rating, equating to a Buy in our POWR Ratings system.

NDEKY’s is ranked #4 in the same industry. It has an A grade for Quality and a B for Stability. To see additional NDEKY’s ratings for Momentum, Growth, Sentiment and Value, click here.

What To Do Next?

Discover 10 widely held stocks that our proprietary model shows have tremendous downside potential. Please make sure none of these “death trap” stocks are lurking in your portfolio:

10 Stocks to SELL NOW! >

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

RPM shares were trading at $105.66 per share on Wednesday morning, up $0.79 (+0.75%). Year-to-date, RPM has declined -4.94%, versus a 4.65% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Rashmi Kumari


Rashmi is passionate about capital markets, wealth management, and financial regulatory issues, which led her to pursue a career as an investment analyst. With a master's degree in commerce, she aspires to make complex financial matters understandable for individual investors and help them make appropriate investment decisions. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
RPMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
AKZOYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
NDEKYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Stocks Stuck til Summer?

How high can the S&P 500 (SPY) go without the Fed lowering rates? Steve Reitmeister says that 5,000 is a lid on stock prices with likely pullback, trading range and sector rotation to follow. Why is that? Read on below for more...
Feb 7, 2024 | 6:16am
: GILD | News, Ratings, and Charts

Gilead (GILD) Quarterly Earnings: Buy or Sell Signal?

Biotech major Gilead Sciences (GILD) will release its fourth-quarter results on February 6. The company is expected to report growth in earnings over the prior-year quarter, but its revenue is expected to decline. Given the expected decline in its revenue, how should investors play this stock? Read on to learn my view…
Feb 5, 2024 | 9:05am
: MPLX | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Smart Oil & Gas Stocks Serving Gains

Growing energy demand globally combined with supply disruptions aggravated by an uncertain geopolitical backdrop could drive crude oil prices higher. Thus, fundamentally sound oil & gas stocks MPLX (MPLX), Repsol (REPYY), and Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) could be smart investments now for substantial gains. Read on…
Feb 5, 2024 | 8:40am
: BABA | News, Ratings, and Charts

BABA and SOHU - Why These 2 China Stocks Are Hot Picks for 2024

The rise in online services and e-commerce bodes well for China's economic outlook in 2024 and beyond. Many experts are optimistic about this trend. Moreover, the potential fiscal reform in the country should bode well for its technology companies. In this context, let's explore the fundamentals of Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) to understand why these stocks are worth considering for investment now…
Feb 5, 2024 | 7:57am
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

5,000 or Bust! is New Stock Market Slogan

The S&P 500 (SPY) is adding to the gains from 2023 early in the new year. However, not every group is participating. In fact, small and mid caps are in the red at this stage. So at this stage there is little question the large cap index will reach new heights of 5,000 in coming days. The bigger question is what happens afterwards? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views along with this top 13 trades in the commentary that follows below...
Jan 31, 2024 | 6:21am

Read More Stories

More RPM International Inc. (RPM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All RPM News