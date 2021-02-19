Is Sanmina Stock a Buy?

NASDAQ: SANM | Sanmina Corporation News, Ratings, and Charts

SANM – Manufacturing services provider Sanmina (SANM) has been gaining momentum over the past year despite a slump in its sales volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The question is, with the slow revival of the U.S. manufacturing sector, will SANM be able to deliver decent returns in the near term? Read on to find out.

Aditi GangulyBy Aditi Ganguly

Feb 19, 2021


Manufacturing services provider Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has demonstrated impressive resilience over the past year despite the slump in the broader manufacturing sector. The stock has gained 28.9% over the past nine months. While the company’s operations were severely affected by the coronavirus-driven economic slump, the company retained investor confidence by making key changes in its corporate governance policies.

On January 6,  SANM announced the re-appointment of  Hari Pillai as president of Components Technology. With more than 25 years’ experience, Pillai’s re-appointment to SANM’s leadership structure should help the company to emerge as a leading supplier to OEMs and other companies.

However, with the slow revival of the U.S. manufacturing sector raising concerns, SANM has gained just 9.7% over the past three months.

Here’s what we think could drive SANM’s performance in the upcoming months:

Favorable Government Policies Amid Global Macroeconomic Recovery

After witnessing a pullback between March and May 2020, the U.S. manufacturing sector has been growing over the past eight months. The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing Index stood at 58.70 in January. This indicated that  manufacturing activity is increasing. Also, the  IHS Markit Manufacturing Survey index rose 210 basis points to 59.2. With a dovish Federal Reserve monetary policy and a gradual resumption of industrial and economic activities, the country’s manufacturing prospects look bright, which bodes well for SANM.

Relative Undervaluation

SANM’s non-GAAP forward p/e of 9.76x is 65.3% lower than the industry average  28.10x. In terms of non-GAAP forward PEG, SANM is currently trading at 0.76x, 63.4% lower than the category average  2.08x.

The company’s forward price/sales and price/cash flow ratios of 0.33 and 7.65 compare favorably with  respective industry averages.

Consensus Ratings and Price Target Indicate Potential Upside

SANM has gained 94.2% to hit its 52-week high of $35.61 on January 13, 2021, since hitting its 52-week low of $18.34 in March. Analysts expect the stock to hit  a fresh high of $39.67 soon, indicating a potential upside of 13.1%.

SANM has an average broker rating of 1.62, indicating favorable analyst sentiment. Of four  Wall Street analysts that rated the stock, one rated it Strong Buy and one rated it Buy.

Favorable POWR Ratings

SANM has an overall rating of A, which equates to Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system evaluates each stock on a total eight different categories. SANM  has a B grade for Growth, Value and Quality. This is justified, given the stock’s impressive financials and discounted valuation.

SANM’s trailing 12-month ROE, ROA and return on total capital of 8.9%, 3.95% and 8.08%, respectively, compare favorably with the respective industry averages. Moreover, the company’s asset turnover ratio of 1.81 is 177.5% higher than the industry average  0.65%.

In the 81-stock Technology – Services industry, SANM is ranked #2. In addition to the grades I’ve highlighted, check out POWR Ratings for Momentum, Stability and Sentiment here.

Click here to check out other top-rated stocks in the Technology – Services industry.

Bottom Line

We think SANM is well-positioned to make a strong comeback in tandem with the economy. Moreover, with President Biden’s desire  to make the United States the leading contender in the global economy as well as protect America’s middle class, home-based companies are expected to be favored. Moreover, with Biden’s plans to crack down on China, which is the biggest rival of the U.S.’ manufacturing sector, SANM should witness a surge in  demand in the near future.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

“MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market

5 WINNING Stocks Chart Patterns

 

SANM shares were trading at $35.01 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.14 (+0.40%). Year-to-date, SANM has gained 9.78%, versus a 4.29% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Aditi Ganguly


Aditi is an experienced content developer and financial writer who is passionate about helping investors understand the do’s and don'ts of investing. She has a keen interest in the stock market and has a fundamental approach when analyzing equities. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SANMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

How to Ride the 2021 Stock Market Bubble

Value investors are besides themselves pointing out that the stock market (SPY) is already in bubble territory not unlike 1999. Are they right? And if so, what is an investor to do about it? Read on for the answers...
Feb 17, 2021 | 1:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Growth stocks have led the market over the last year despite an economic slowdown. Small-cap stocks, which were more sensitive to the macroeconomic tailwinds, outperformed their large-cap peers and the broader market in general. The trend will likely continue with the stay-at-home ecosystem likely remaining unchanged. So, we think small-cap growth names QAD (QADA), A10 Networks (ATEN) and Alpha Pro Tech (APT) should be solid bets considering their impressive revenue and earnings growth potential.
Feb 12, 2021 | 6:57pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Stock of the Week has a Berry on Top

The industrial sector has been heating up. That’s why it’s time to check out a top industry player like Berry Global (BERY) which is an integral part of the industrial supply chain as one of the largest packaging companies. It offers an attractive combination of growth and value. Read more about why it’s our Stock of the Week...
Feb 16, 2021 | 7:08pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Stay Away From These 3 Overvalued EV Stocks

The bullish EV industry outlook has helped many start-ups, without resources or products to trade at sky-high valuations. However, they do not have any substantial technological backing or production capacity to compete with the well-established players. Arcimoto (FUV), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO), and XL Fleet (XL) are three such stocks that are currently trading at extremely high valuations and may witness a significant pullback in the near term.
Feb 16, 2021 | 5:11pm

Read More Stories

More Sanmina Corporation (SANM) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SANM News