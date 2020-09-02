How Much Upside Is Left In Snap Inc.?

: SNAP | Snap Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

SNAP – One industry that has experienced some growth but has not gone crazy is social media with stocks like: SNAP.

By Jay Soloff
Sep 2, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Despite the major stock indexes hitting record highs, this hasn’t been the easiest market to trade for many investors. For starters, value investors have been left in the dust. This is certainly a growth market; however, even growth stock investors may be struggling if they aren’t in the handful of outperforming industries.

Most of the action has been in the “Big 5” tech companies; electric vehicle companies; and biotech (COVID-19 vaccine and testing) companies. Unfortunately, options in those groups can be so expensive that they aren’t worth taking a risk on for options traders. Of course, there are ways to use options spreads to lower your cost, but that requires a more advanced understanding of options trading.

One industry that has experienced some growth but has not gone crazy is social media. Some of the largest social media companies (not including Facebook) could make very attractive covered call trades.

A covered call trade is when the investor buys shares of a stock in 100-lot increments and sells calls on those shares at a higher strike price. This gives the investor a chance to earn profits from upside potential up to the call strike, while also collecting income from selling the call.

The reason covered calls are potentially suitable for the social media industry is that many of these companies have both reasonable growth potential and a floor. With remote working/schooling prevalent in this pandemic environment, social media has become an important communication source.

Snap (SNAP)

Take Snap (SNAP), for example, the social media video streaming service behind the popular Snapchat app. SNAP shares are up about 37% year-to-date. That’s a solid performance and certainly a more realistic gain to hold than some of the wild moves we see in other stocks. Snap can back up its performance with substantial user growth.

At least one well-capitalized trader agrees that SNAP is a reliable, long-term covered call candidate. The trader purchased 1 million shares of SNAP at $22.42, while simultaneously selling 10,000 January 2022 30 strike calls for $3.05.

The trader collects $3.1 million from selling the calls but also has upside potential in the stock up to $30 per share (until expiration in January of 2022). The yield on the calls alone is 13.6% over the life of the trade (about 1.5 years). Max gain on the trade is 47.4% if SNAP is at $30 or above at expiration. The position doesn’t start losing money until the stock drops below the breakeven point of $19.37.

https://stockcharts.com/c-sc/sc?s=SNAP&p=D&b=5&g=0&i=t7797475435c&r=1598998656172

Usually, I’m not much of a fan of long-term covered calls, but in this case, I think it makes sense. There is still plenty of upside potential for the stock, while also generating a robust yield for a one and half-year period. I don’t think SNAP is an overly risky stock to own, but the call sale does provide some downside cushion there as well.

Want more great investing ideas?

Download free the “10-Step Options Trading Checklist” you need before making a trade.

The Virtual Trading Pit Is Open: Trade Set-ups, Training, New Trading Ideas

How to Try Out Options Without Risking a Penny

SNAP shares fell $0.09 (-0.38%) in after-hours trading Wednesday. Year-to-date, SNAP has gained 44.09%, versus a 12.28% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is the lead Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. He is the editor of Options Floor Trader PRO, an investment advisory bringing you professional options trading strategies. Jay was formerly a professional options market maker on the floor of the CBOE and has been trading options for over two decades. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SNAPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Stocks Fall into Historical September Slump?

September is typically an unkind month for the stock market (SPY). On top of that we are coming into Presidential Election season which has crushed the market in previous Septembers. Thus, for as euphoric as investors feel right now, perhaps they should consider a dose of caution at this time. Plus notes on recent AAPL & TSLA stock splits.
Sep 2, 2020 | 8:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 "Strong Buy" Dow Jones Dividend Stocks Yielding 3%

While stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average have not kept up with tech stocks, there are company's set to benefit from ongoing trends. Here are three strong companies yielding over 3%: Verizon Communications (VZ), Pfizer (PFE), and 3M Company (MMM).
Sep 2, 2020 | 1:40pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Social Media the New Tobacco?

Social media stocks have a lot in common. Both sell addictive products with high margins that produce a considerable amount of negative externalities. Like tobacco, social media is likely to get larger and more powerful, until governments step in and increase regulations to curb their rise.
Sep 2, 2020 | 1:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 DOWNGRADED Stocks to AVOID

Stocks that underperform during bull markets should be avoided. The POWR Ratings can help you find these underperformers since it rates stocks on a daily basis. FHB, INSW, ESTE, and GIFI are four stocks that were recently downgraded.
Sep 2, 2020 | 2:56pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Is Social Media the New Tobacco?

Social media stocks have a lot in common. Both sell addictive products with high margins that produce a considerable amount of negative externalities. Like tobacco, social media is likely to get larger and more powerful, until governments step in and increase regulations to curb their rise.
Sep 2, 2020 | 1:11pm

Read More Stories

More Snap Inc. (SNAP) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SNAP News