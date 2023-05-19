Bulls Back in Charge?

NYSE: SPY | SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust News, Ratings, and Charts

SPY – It has been a nice week for stocks, and if the debt ceiling issue gets resolved without too much hassle, we could see further rallying. It goes without saying, but it’s a lot easier to make money when the S&P 500 (SPY) is going up, even if our portfolio is less correlated than large caps to the broad market. That said we still made additional changes to the portfolio this week to prepare ourselves for what’s ahead. Read on to get my latest take on the current market conditions and where I think it heads next….

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

May 19, 2023


(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary originally published in the POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletter).

As I mentioned above, stocks are looking a lot stronger this week. While the debt-ceiling is the primary issue to investors, the odds are that it will get resolved before any sort of actual default happens.

Once the self-inflicted drama passes us by, the focus will return to inflation, Fed meetings, and other economics news.

The summer tends to slow down in terms of market action. However, this year may be a bit different as the summer FOMC meetings will be closely watched.

As I said last week, I prefer a bigger picture of market conditions rather than looking at day to day moves.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has had a nice week so far, but as you can see in the chart above, we aren’t even 2 standard deviations from the 50-day moving average.

Obviously, this doesn’t mean the rally will continue. However, we also haven’t seen a sharp enough move higher to necessarily expect a bout of profit taking before the weekend.

Economics and earnings news were fairly uneventful this week. Walmart (WMT) posted stronger than expected results, raising profit and revenue guidance for the year.

Retail sales numbers were also solid for the month of April. All in all, the consumer spending picture still looks positive.

With the economy remaining resilient, it’s difficult to say whether the Fed will raise rates at the next meeting (in June).

The market is about 65% sure they won’t raise rates, but that could change pretty quickly based on new economic data.

I don’t think we need another quarter point rate hike, but the Fed generally doesn’t ask for my opinion.

A brush with default (the debt-ceiling stuff) could change the Fed’s mind, but once again, I don’t expect an actual default to occur.

The drop in the price of gold below $2000/ounce, seen above, may be a sign that investors are less concerned about being in safe-haven investments.

The VIX (the market volatility index) also continues its slow trend downwards. The VIX will have short-term spikes based on one-off news events.

However, its general direction in most years is going to be down or sideways (depending on what kind of year we had previously).

You can see that the VIX is approaching 16. That implies roughly a 1% move per day in stocks. Under 15 is typically considered a low-volatility environment. We may get there this summer, assuming nothing crazy happens with the debt-ceiling or the Fed.

What To Do Next?

If you’d like to see more top stocks under $10, then you should check out our free special report:

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

What gives these stocks the right stuff to become big winners, even in this challeging stock market?

First, because they are all low priced companies with the most upside potential in today’s volatile markets.

But even more important, is that they are all top Buy rated stocks according to our coveted POWR Ratings system and they excel in key areas of growth, sentiment and momentum.

Click below now to see these 3 exciting stocks which could double or more in the year ahead.

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

All the Best!

 

 

 

Jay Soloff
Chief Growth Strategist, StockNews
Editor, POWR Stocks Under $10 Newsletter

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

REVISED: 2023 Stock Market Outlook (includes top 7 picks)

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

SPY shares . Year-to-date, SPY has gained 10.04%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is the lead Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. He is the editor of Options Floor Trader PRO, an investment advisory bringing you professional options trading strategies. Jay was formerly a professional options market maker on the floor of the CBOE and has been trading options for over two decades. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SPYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
.INXGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DIAGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
QQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The WORST Stock Market Ever- Part 2

The S&P 500 (SPY) seems to be going nowhere. But that does not mean there is nothing happening. Nor does it mean there is not money to be made in this market. Listen up to Steve Reitmeister’s most recent market commentary lighting the path to investment profits even when the outlook seems so dark. Get the full story below...
May 17, 2023 | 6:57am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Undervalued Tech Stocks Ready to Soar

With fervent investments in technology and its management services, the tech industry sets a radiant course for the future. However, bearish sentiment toward the broader stock market has emerged. This could be an opportunity to secure discounted, solid tech stocks Concentrix (CNXC), Box (BOX), and LiveRamp (RAMP), which look well-positioned for long-term gains. Read on…
May 17, 2023 | 12:42pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why These 2 Consumer Stocks Are Worth Your Investment

Consumers seem to be showing resilience in the face of growing headwinds. Given the solid long-term prospects of the industry, investors should consider buying consumer goods stocks ACCO Brands (ACCO) and United-Guardian (UG). Read on...
May 17, 2023 | 11:52am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Bank Stocks to Take Advantage of Today

Despite assurances by the Federal regulators, investors and depositors are still wary about the banking sector’s health. Given the U.S. banking system’s current headwinds, investors could look beyond boundaries. To that end, it could be wise to buy fundamentally strong foreign bank stocks China Minsheng Banking (CMAKY), KB Financial Group (KB), and Banco Macro (BMA). Keep reading...
May 17, 2023 | 12:29pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why These 2 Consumer Stocks Are Worth Your Investment

Consumers seem to be showing resilience in the face of growing headwinds. Given the solid long-term prospects of the industry, investors should consider buying consumer goods stocks ACCO Brands (ACCO) and United-Guardian (UG). Read on...
May 17, 2023 | 11:52am

Read More Stories

More SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SPY News