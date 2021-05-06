(Please enjoy this updated version of my weekly commentary from the POWR Growth newsletter).

In last week’s commentary, we discussed the strong start to earnings season, improving economy, and favorable interest rate environment. And, why these factors support a bullish stance despite the choppy market environment.

Over the past week, we got tons of earnings releases, a steady stream of economic data, and an FOMC meeting, however, there was little impact in terms of the market as the S&P 500 remains stuck in a range between 4,100 and 4,200.

See chart below:

However, the new information in the form of earnings, economic data, and a FOMC press conference confirmed our economic and market outlook.

With earnings season about 70% over, 86% of S&P 500 companies topped earnings, while 76% beat revenue expectations. Recent data in terms of housing, industrial production, and labor market gauges continue to come in strong and in-line with continued economic expansion across multiple parts of the economy.

Finally, the FOMC made it clear that it was not ready to start raising rates or tapering asset purchases despite raising its growth forecast and acknowledging inflationary pressures.

Given that all these great things are happening – why is the market not reacting?

First of all, I do believe that the market will eventually respond to these fundamentals – like it always has in the past.

As regards to its current state, the market remains in consolidation mode. This choppy market environment lets the market reset on a sentiment and technical basis following its blistering performance from March 8 to April 13 in which the S&P 500 gained 12%.

Once this reset is over, the market should once again start moving higher in response to its improving fundamentals in the intermediary period.

What To Do Next?

SPY shares were trading at $417.82 per share on Thursday afternoon, up $2.07 (+0.50%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 12.12%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

