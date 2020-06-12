SPY – Not only do I give you the Phoenix Formula so you can use it yourself, I also break down several REAL trades that I made in SPY, SBUX, and GILD, so you can understand exactly how to use it.

If you follow me on Twitter (@adammesh) you know that Monday at 10:58 AM I showed a chart and said, “Typical chart for a low volume euphoric market. This is where things can really get tricky.”

You also know that the Dow had a triple digit drop on Tuesday and Wednesday…

Then it dropped 1861 points yesterday.

Discover How to Profit in a Falling Market

That drop can be a bit unnerving if you don’t have the right knowledge, but for me it had me “licking my chops!”

As I always say, you’ll like us when the market is up and you’ll LOVE us when the market is down!

This Wednesday I did a training session where I revealed our proprietary “Phoenix Formula.”

Since we relaunched the Phoenix Letter in December of 2018, we have never had a down month… and this year we have been on fire!

By April 1st we had already outperformed 2019, and we have gone up every month since.

This training is a must watch. Not only do I give you the Phoenix Formula so you can use it yourself, I also break down several REAL trades that I made in SPY, SBUX, and GILD, so you can understand exactly how to use it.

What is really great about the Phoenix is, you can get into the trades with just a few hundred bucks, and you can invest as much into the trades as you want.

So you can start slow with small trades, or you can go big for large cash winners. The formula works for both and stays the same either way.

If you missed the training Wednesday, it’s critical that you click here and watch this presentation while it’s still available.

Kind Regards,

Adam Mesh

SPY shares fell $0.18 (-0.06%) in after-hours trading Friday. Year-to-date, SPY has declined -4.93%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.

About the Author: Adam Mesh

Adam Mesh started his career as a day trader in the 90's as electronic trading revolutionized the markets. After executives at the firm recognized his unique ability to breakdown and translate what's happening in the market, he quickly moved through the ranks gaining national attention. Mesh has been recognized by Fortune Magazine for an uncanny streak of successful trading and has appeared on every major financial media outlet. Mesh believes that the key to stock market success is to keep the strategies simple enough so that they can be repeated. "Consistency and Discipline" are always found at the base of every great success story. Adam can be reached via email at [email protected] More...

