4 Inverse ETFs to Buy If You Believe Robert Kiyosaki Prediction of a Major Market Collapse in October

NASDAQ: SQQQ | ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ News, Ratings, and Charts

SQQQ – In concurrence with a few other analysts, Robert Kiyosaki asserted last month that a major market collapse is likely this month. So, if one accepts this prediction, we think inverse ETFs ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG), ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM), and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) could be good additions one’s portfolio. Read on for an explanation.

Nimesh JaiswalBy Nimesh Jaiswal

Oct 13, 2021


According to a Factset report, more S&P 500 companies have issued positive EPS guidance for the third quarter. Nevertheless, despite the U.S. Senate’s approval of a compromise bill, which allows for a short-term $480 billion increase in the nation’s debt ceiling and helped the country avoid a debt default, market volatility is very high owing to an  inflationary environment and industrial supply chain issues.

According to a Bankrate survey, most top experts believe a stock market correction is likely next year. Moreover, last month, the ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki said, “Giant stock market crash coming October.” Against  this backdrop, we think it could be wise to invest in inverse ETFs because they profit from a decline in the value of an underlying benchmark.

So, if one  agrees with Kiyosaki’s market collapse prediction, one could add inverse ETFs ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ), ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG), ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM), and Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) to one’s portfolio.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

SQQQ is an exchange-traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests through derivatives in companies that operate across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, health care, information technology, communication services, and utility sectors.

With $1.66 billion in AUM, SQQQ’s top holding is the U.S. Dollar, which has a 45.32% weighting in the fund, followed by United States Treasury Bills 0.0% 21-APR-2022 7.69% and the United States Treasury Bills 0.0% 14-DEC-2017 at 5.04%.

It has a 0.95% expense ratio, which is lower than the 1.4% category average. The ETF’s average four-year dividend yield stands at 2.24%. SQQQ has gained approximately 15% over the past month.

ProShares Short Dow30 (DOG)

Launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC, DOG employs a short strategy and uses derivatives such as futures, swaps in its portfolio. The fund invests in the growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -1x the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average by using a full replication technique.

The U.S. Dollar has a 61.07% weighting in the fund as its top holding, followed by United States Treasury Bills 0.0% 28-OCT-2021 at 10.52% and the United States Treasury Bills 0.0% 21-OCT-2021 at 5.26%. The fund has $293.10 million in AUM.

Its 0.95% expense ratio compares to the 1.02% category average. Its average four-year dividend yield stands at 0.66%. The ETF has gained marginally over the past month.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (RWM)

Managed and launched by ProShare Advisors LLC, RWM invests in U.S. public equity markets. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors through derivatives. The fund invests in the growth and value stocks of small-cap companies. It seeks to track -1x the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index.

RWM has $281 million in AUM. Its top holdings include U.S. Dollar, with a 60.58% weighting in the fund, United States Treasury Bills 0.0% 13-JAN-2022 at 5.48%, and United States Treasury Bills 0.0% 17-MAR-2022 at 5.48%.

The fund’s 0.95% expense ratio compares favorably to the 1.02% category average. Its average four-year dividend yield stands at 0.68%. Over the past month, the fund has gained marginally.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)

SQQQ was launched by Direxion Investments and managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It seeks to track -1x the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The fund invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions, and other financial instruments. The fund’s top holdings include the U.S. Dollar with a 76.04% weighting, and Goldman Sachs Trust Financial Square Treasury Instruments Fund Institutional at 23.96%. It has $119.10 million in AUM.

Its 0.50% expense ratio compares to the 1.02% category average. Its average four-year dividend yield stands at 0.93%. The fund has gained approximately 2.5% over the past month.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2022 Stock Market Outlook

9 "Must Own" Growth Stocks

How to Beat the Market the Rest of the Year?

SQQQ shares were trading at $8.51 per share on Wednesday morning, down $0.12 (-1.39%). Year-to-date, SQQQ has declined -43.94%, versus a 16.96% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Nimesh Jaiswal


Nimesh Jaiswal's fervent interest in analyzing and interpreting financial data led him to a career as a financial analyst and journalist. The importance of financial statements in driving a stock’s price is the key approach that he follows while advising investors in his articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
SQQQGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
DOGGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
RWMGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
SPDNGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Why Are Stocks Stuck in the Mud?

In many ways the overall stock market (SPY) has been in the same place for several months. We just keep having endless rallies followed by pullbacks, sector rotations, consolidations all equating to unwanted volatility. Why is this happening? What happens next? And how to successfully carve out investing profits? The answers to those questions and more await you in the new commentary below...
Oct 13, 2021 | 10:27am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Top 10 Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are not in favor. In fact, the recent tech stock sell off is scaring many investors away from all Risk On, growth oriented stocks. However, this stock market (SPY) is providing profitable growth stocks if you look in the right place. Like those produced from our Top 10 Growth Stocks strategy sporting a average annual return of +46.42%. If you would like to learn more about this strategy, including the next trades coming out soon, the read on below for more...
Oct 7, 2021 | 4:21pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The last few weeks have been more volatile than usual as investors have been dealing with an array of concerns, including inflation, debt in China and the debt ceiling debate here at home. That’s why investors should consider diversifying their portfolios. Buy-rated international tech stocks such as Nokia Corp. ADR (NOK), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and SAP SE ADS (SAP) would be strong additions to a portfolio.
Oct 4, 2021 | 9:47am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

Due to heightened volatility in the markets as of late, driven by concerns over the debt ceiling and supply chain issues, investors should consider cash-rich companies that can navigate the current market situation. Three stocks that fit the bill include LKQ Corporation (LKQ), Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), and United States Steel Corporation (X).
Oct 4, 2021 | 6:20pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 International Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The last few weeks have been more volatile than usual as investors have been dealing with an array of concerns, including inflation, debt in China and the debt ceiling debate here at home. That’s why investors should consider diversifying their portfolios. Buy-rated international tech stocks such as Nokia Corp. ADR (NOK), Silicon Motion Technology Corp. ADR (SIMO) and SAP SE ADS (SAP) would be strong additions to a portfolio.
Oct 4, 2021 | 9:47am

Read More Stories

More ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All SQQQ News