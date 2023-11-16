POWR Stock of the Week Under $10: TransAlta Corp (TAC)

NYSE: TAC | Transalta Corp. News, Ratings, and Charts

TAC – Renewable energy is the energy of the future, but that road to the future needs to be traveled in a fiscally responsible way by energy companies that are not only stewards of the environment, but also of their investor’s capital. Both government and social mandates are driving the move to renewables, and recent years have seen a massive influx of investment into the sector. One Canadian company that is doing renewables right, both for the environment, and for investors is TransAlta.

Jay SoloffBy Jay Soloff

Nov 16, 2023


As the possibility of the interest rate cycle turning comes into clearer relief, utilities, which have been underperforming in a rising rate environment, should switch back on and begin to outpace their non-dividend paying rivals. And a utility that both pays a dividend AND is growing earnings, would be a great play at this point in the rate cycle. TransAlta (TAC) is managing to do both, and is my Under $10 stock this week. 

TransAlta  is a Canadian based electric utility company that generates power via wind, hydro, gas, and coal. The company has been in business for over 100 years, and is one of the largest renewables energy companies in North America. The company is a huge wind power producer in Canada, and is the largest hydro power producer in Alberta.

In its latest earnings release the company increased year-to-date earnings by 18% over 2022, and increased free cash flow (FCF) 19% over the same period. TransAlta currently trades at just 5.2x earnings, and only 0.96x sales. The company is valued at just 2.7x its cash holdings. 

The stock has a positive reaction to earnings, but still is trading 25% below its consensus target price. The stock is in the bottom end of a range it has been in since late 2022, from just under $8 to just over $10. The company announced an acquisition in the recent quarter of Heartland Generation, an Alberta and British Columbia power company, as well as the commissioning of several new solar and wind projects. These new operations, combined with falling rates, could boost the stock back to the $10 level. 

TAC is an A rated stock in our POWR Ratings, with high marks in a combination of components that includes Value, Sentiment and Quality. 

All of the large energy players have been increasing renewables investments, and TransAlta is a leader in this increasingly important area of the energy market. The company has a ton of upside potential with its growing renewables portfolio, and has shown the ability to grow yet keep a steady eye on investment risk. 

This combination of growth, and the fact that TAC also pays a 1.9% dividend, makes TransAlta a definite portfolio candidate as rates soften and we face the possibility of rate cuts in the not too distant future.

What To Do Next?

If you like the stock shared above…then you will love this new special report sharing 3 low priced companies with tremendous upside potential.

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year >

 

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

2024 Stock Market Outlook >

10 Stocks to SELL NOW!

TAC shares were unchanged in after-hours trading Thursday. Year-to-date, TAC has declined -6.34%, versus a 19.04% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jay Soloff


Jay is a former professional market maker who cut his teeth trading on the floor of the CBOE. With more than 20 years of experience trading and investing, his focus is on making professional strategies accessible to everyone, which is exactly what does in his highly profitable POWR Income and POWR Stocks Under $10 investment advisory services. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TACGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

How High Will Stocks Go?

The correction is over. That’s because bond rates are easing and stocks are soaring higher. In fact, the S&P 500 (SPY) is once again knocking on the door of the previous highs. So the question on everyone’s mind right now is; How high will stocks go the rest of the year? 43 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister shares his views on that including a preview of his 11 favorite picks for today’s market. Read on below for more...
Nov 15, 2023 | 6:26am
: WHG | News, Ratings, and Charts

POWR Income Stock of the Week: Westwood Holdings (WHG)

Almost daily the market is becoming more convinced Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is done with his interest rate raising party, and that the next action the Fed takes, though when this action will take place is the big question, will actually be a rate cut. This would provide a much needed lifeline to small cap stocks that must refinance over $1 trillion of debt the next few years. Westwood Holdings is an asset manager focused on the small cap space with the potential to be a big winner when that part of the market turns.
Nov 14, 2023 | 5:15pm
: INFA | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Software Stocks Set for November Gains

Surging enterprise data volumes amid digitization across industries fuel robust demand for the software industry. Hence, fundamentally strong software stocks Informatica (INFA), EverCommerce (EVCM), and Yext (YEXT), which look poised to soar, might be solid buys this month. Read more...
Nov 15, 2023 | 10:53am
: DBX | News, Ratings, and Charts

This Stock's AI Revolutionizes File Management

If you follow AI, you know that literally everyday new applications taking advantage of the technology are released. But how many ways do you need AI to draw a picture of your dog before it gets boring (nothing against your dog). Investors need to find how AI is actually transforming companies and how they do business to take advantage of an AI boom. Dropbox is one of those companies that is using AI to take stodgy file management, and turn it into a trusted number two for project managers in all industries.
Nov 14, 2023 | 12:40pm
: SPY | News, Ratings, and Charts

Green Light for Stocks!

The late summer correction for stocks is over as we have bounced ferociously from bottom. This is easy to see as the S&P 500 (SPY) keeps leaping over technical hurdles like the 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. This green light for stocks will stay true as long as we avoid recession. So diagnosing the health of the economy is the most important thing that investors can do now. After that is selecting the best stocks & ETFs to outperform. That is exactly what Steve Reitmeister delivers in his most recent market commentary below...
Nov 11, 2023 | 6:18am

Read More Stories

More Transalta Corp. (TAC) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TAC News