1 Real Estate Stock to Put on Your Watchlist This Winter

NYSE: TCI | Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. News, Ratings, and Charts

TCI – The slowing pace of interest rate hikes should benefit real estate companies in 2023. Real estate investment company Transcontinental Realty Investors (TCI) looks well-positioned to benefit from the backdrop. Hence, this stock might be a solid addition to your watchlist now. Read on….

Anushka DuttaBy Anushka Dutta

Jan 6, 2023


Last year, real estate companies were hard hit due to the Fed’s massive interest rate hikes. The valuations of these companies are sitting at significant discounts compared to private real estate benchmarks. However, potential tailwinds, such as the slowing pace of interest rate hikes, could propel the real estate investment industry’s prospects.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (TCI) holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the United States. The company engages in real-estate investment through direct ownership, leases, and partnerships.

The stock has gained 13.1% over the past year and 12.5% over the past six months to close its last trading session at $44.82. It is trading higher than its 50-day moving average of $42.23 and 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Here are the factors that could influence TCI’s performance in the upcoming months:

Solid Bottom Line

For the quarter that ended September 30, TCI’s total revenue decreased 17.1% year-over-year to $8.32 million. However, net income attributable to the company increased significantly from the prior-year quarter to $378.35 million. Its EPS also improved considerably from the prior-year period to $43.79.

Impressive Growth History

TCI’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 96.9% over the past three years and a CAGR of 32.5% over the past five years. Over the past three years, the company’s net income and EPS grew at 44.6% and 45.1% CAGRs, respectively. Its total assets increased at a 10.1% CAGR over the same period.

Robust Profitability

TCI’s trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 0.52% is 303.5% higher than the industry average of 0.13%. Its trailing-12-month EBIT margin and net income margin of 90.92% and 79.25% are 288.2% and 366.1% higher than the industry averages of 23.42% and 17%, respectively.

Its trailing-12-month ROTA, ROTC, and ROCE of 34.40%, 31.79%, and 71.50% are significantly higher than the respective industry averages of 2.34%, 2.23%, and 4.99%.

POWR Ratings Reflect Promising Prospects

TCI’s strong fundamentals are reflected in its POWR Ratings. The stock has an overall rating of B, which equates to Buy in our proprietary rating system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by considering 118 different factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

Our proprietary rating system also evaluates each stock based on eight distinct categories. TCI has a B grade for Growth, consistent with its solid growth record. The stock has a Stability grade of B, in sync with the five-year beta of 0.54.

In the 48-stock REITs – Diversified industry, it is ranked #3.

Click here to see the additional POWR Ratings for TCI (Value, Momentum, Sentiment, and Quality).

View all the top stocks in the REITs – Diversified industry here.

Bottom Line

The slowing pace of interest rate hikes is expected to benefit the real estate investment industry, which could be prospectively beneficial for TCI. On top of it, the company has a solid growth history and impressive profitability. Therefore, this stock might be a solid addition to your watchlist now.

How Does Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (TCI) Stack up Against Its Peers?

While TCI has an overall POWR Rating of B, one might consider looking at its industry peers, Alliance Global Group, Inc. (ALGGY) and One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP), which also have an overall B (Buy) rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

2023 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: Bear Market Game Plan!

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

TCI shares were trading at $45.03 per share on Friday afternoon, up $0.21 (+0.47%). Year-to-date, TCI has gained 1.92%, versus a 1.21% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Anushka Dutta


Anushka is an analyst whose interest in understanding the impact of broader economic changes on financial markets motivated her to pursue a career in investment research. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TCIGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
ALGGYGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
OLPGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Are Bulls or Bears Winning in 2023?

The new year has begun with a roller coaster ride for investors. Some excited…some losing their lunch. That is the past. The key is what it all means for the future especially as we close in on the all important 200 day moving average for the S&P 500 (SPY). Check out what 40 year investment veteran Steve Reitmeister has to say about it all in his new commentary including a trading plan to stay one step ahead of the market.
Jan 7, 2023 | 6:28am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Trending Stocks on Wall Street to Buy This Week

The major market indexes endured a difficult time last year amid high inflation and the Fed’s rate hikes. With the Fed stating that high-interest rate hikes will continue through 2023, the market could remain under pressure. Therefore, it could be wise to buy trending stocks Salesforce (CRM), Altria Group (MO), and General Motors Company (GM) because of their fundamental strength. Keep reading…
Jan 5, 2023 | 7:38am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Super-Safe Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

Amid the rising fears of an economic slowdown, recession-proof sectors are witnessing significant investor attention. Defensive stocks Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bridgestone (BRDCY) could be safe additions to one’s portfolio amid the uncertain market backdrop. Keep reading…
Jan 4, 2023 | 3:25pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

A 100% EV Future is a Pipe Dream. What’s It Mean for TSLA and RIVN?

A look at how electric vehicle sales may not manifest, and what this means for EV companies like TSLA and RIVN.
Jan 5, 2023 | 9:24am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Super-Safe Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

Amid the rising fears of an economic slowdown, recession-proof sectors are witnessing significant investor attention. Defensive stocks Procter & Gamble (PG) and Bridgestone (BRDCY) could be safe additions to one’s portfolio amid the uncertain market backdrop. Keep reading…
Jan 4, 2023 | 3:25pm

Read More Stories

More Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (TCI) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TCI News