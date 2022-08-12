Bio-Techne is Our Growth Stock of the Week

NASDAQ: TECH | Bio-Techne Corp News, Ratings, and Charts

TECH – It’s uncertain whether the current market advance is the start of a new bull market or a bear market rally. What cannot be debated is that biotech stocks are leading the market higher. Since the June lows, the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) is up 29%, nearly double that of the S&P 500. Among biotech stocks, investors should target fundamentally strong companies with powerful catalysts. That is why I want to talk about a biotech – Bio-Techne (TECH) – with major upside and all the characteristics of a market leader in today’s article.

Jaimini DesaiBy Jaimini Desai

Aug 12, 2022


The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and massive bear market rally. Since the low on June 17, the S&P 500 is up nearly 16%.

Some of the major catalysts behind the rally are an unwinding of extreme levels of bearish sentiment, better than expected economic data, and marginal progress on the inflation front. Of course, there is a lively debate about whether this is a new bull market or a bear market rally that will inevitably roll over.

What cannot be debated is that biotech stocks are leading the market higher. Since the June lows, the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) is up 29%, nearly double that of the S&P 500. The sector also made a double bottom in June with the May lows, while the broader market made a lower low.

Among biotech stocks, investors should target fundamentally strong companies with powerful catalysts. That is why I want to talk about a biotech stock – Bio-Techne (TECH) – with major upside and all the characteristics of a market leader in today’s article.

Background

TECH is a supplier and manufacturer of biological materials like high-quality purified proteins and reagents like cytokines, growth factors, and antibodies that are used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies for their drug development and testing processes, specifically for genetic and cellular-based therapies. In addition to this, it also provides instruments and custom manufacturing solutions.

Thus, TECH provides investors with exposure to the genomics industry which is expected to grow at a 19.8% rate over the next decade. As a supplier to the industry, it has less risk than investing in the companies using genomics to develop drugs and bring them to market.

GARP

Every stock market strategy has its day in the sun. I believe this is a time when GARP investors are going to see stunning returns. 

For one, growth stocks have been mired in a brutal bear market for more than a year. Second, bearish headwinds in the form of rising inflation and long-term rates have ameliorated which means that investors need to start targeting, high-quality companies especially ones that are growing earnings.

TECH certainly has strong growth characteristics given that earnings are expected to double over the next year. Its recent earnings report showed a 17% increase in revenue. Unlike most companies, it’s also seeing operating margins expand.

While TECH is certainly not cheap on a forward valuation basis with a P/E of 39, it’s quite cheap when pricing in its long-term growth rate, attractive business model, and growth of the overall industry.

Catalysts

For the full year, analysts are forecasting $7.95 in EPS and $1.1 billion in revenue which would be improvements of 17% and 18%, respectively. The company has a good mix of slow and steady growth from its older reagent business with strong growth, albeit from a small base, in its genetic and cell therapy products.

On a longer-term basis, biotech stocks are one of the few areas of the market offering good value. This is evident in that about 40% of small and mid-cap biotech stocks have more cash on their balance sheets than their market cap. The longer-term bull case remains intact as the cost of drug development continues to decline, and the aging population means that the demand for new treatments will only continue to increase.

POWR Ratings 

As for the POWR Ratings, TECH is rated a Buy. It has a B grade for Sentiment as the Wall Street analyst community is very bullish on the stock with 5 out of 6 having a Buy rating with a consensus price target implying 30% upside.

It also has a Quality grade of B due to a strong balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks while staying on a growth trajectory.

Click here to access Bio-Techne’s (TECH) full POWR ratings.

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

What makes them “MUST OWN“?

All 9 picks have strong fundamentals and are experiencing tremendous momentum. They also contain a winning blend of growth and value attributes that generates a catalyst for serious outperformance.

Even more important, each recently earned a Buy rating from our coveted POWR Ratings system where the A rated stocks have gained +31.10% a year.

Click below now to see these top performing stocks with exciting growth prospects:

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Bear Market Game Plan!

3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year

Top 10 Stocks for the Year Ahead

7 SEVERELY Undervalued Stocks

TECH shares were unchanged in premarket trading Friday. Year-to-date, TECH has declined -27.50%, versus a -10.92% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Jaimini Desai


Jaimini Desai has been a financial writer and reporter for nearly a decade. His goal is to help readers identify risks and opportunities in the markets. He is the Chief Growth Strategist for StockNews.com and the editor of the POWR Growth and POWR Stocks Under $10 newsletters. Learn more about Jaimini’s background, along with links to his most recent articles. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
TECHGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating
IBBGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

History Lessons Say Stocks About to Head Lower Again

Yes, history has a way of repeating itself. Like how periods of high inflation are followed by recessions and bear markets time and time again. Or how periods of high stock valuations often lead to extended bear markets like 2000 to 2003…and yes that may be repeating now. Before you believe that the next bull market has emerged you may want to read this article to appreciate why the odds point to more downside ahead.
Aug 10, 2022 | 6:07am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

The 3 Top Aerospace and Defense Stocks to Buy Now

The U.S. aerospace and defense industry is evolving, supported by lucrative fiscal investments and rapid defense technology advancement. Moreover, given the growing tension between China and Taiwan, it could be wise to add quality aerospace and defense stocks, Lockheed Martin (LMT), L3Harris Technologies (LHX), and Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) to your portfolio now. Continue reading…
Aug 9, 2022 | 4:03pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After the Bear Market Rally What Comes Next?

The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and blistering rally. From the mid-June lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a 20% gain. Some of the factors behind this rally are extreme bearish positioning, better than expected economic data, marginally positive news on inflation, and odds of a 'soft landing' that have increased from implausible to 'pretty unlikely'. In today's commentary, I want to reiterate why I continue to see this as a 'bear market rally' rather than the start of a new bull market. Then, I want to provide some more insight on the thinking behind today's trade alert. We will conclude with an overview of the portfolio. and a couple of quick notes from my recent visit to Iceland. Read on below to find out more…
Aug 9, 2022 | 12:11pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

2 Momentum Stocks Crushing the Bear Market

Valero Energy (VLO) and Shell (SHEL) have maintained strong momentum amid the highly uncertain market conditions. With recession fears expected to keep the market under pressure in the near term, it could be wise to buy these stocks now to benefit from their momentum, which might continue for some time based on their fundamental strength irrespective of the market conditions. Read on…
Aug 10, 2022 | 1:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

After the Bear Market Rally What Comes Next?

The stock market is in the midst of an impressive and blistering rally. From the mid-June lows, the S&P 500 (SPY) is up 14%, while the Nasdaq Composite is closing in on a 20% gain. Some of the factors behind this rally are extreme bearish positioning, better than expected economic data, marginally positive news on inflation, and odds of a 'soft landing' that have increased from implausible to 'pretty unlikely'. In today's commentary, I want to reiterate why I continue to see this as a 'bear market rally' rather than the start of a new bull market. Then, I want to provide some more insight on the thinking behind today's trade alert. We will conclude with an overview of the portfolio. and a couple of quick notes from my recent visit to Iceland. Read on below to find out more…
Aug 9, 2022 | 12:11pm

Read More Stories

More Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All TECH News