By Steve Reitmeister
Aug 15, 2020

I took over StockNews.com 18 months ago with a vision of providing quality investment insights without all the insulting Get Rich Quick Schemes offered by many of my competitors. It appears that has resonated with others as we have become one of the fastest growing investment websites in the world.

The benefit to you is that we have been actively reinvesting in the business to offer you a better experience. Hopefully you noticed that the website is now 3X faster than the past. Plus we have added a host of new dedicated writers to offer a wider range of investment commentary that keeps you a step ahead of the market.

Today, I thought it would be a good idea to introduce you to these investment experts now at your disposal. Below is a link to their bios to learn more about each. Plus links to their most recent commentaries. Enjoy!

Jaimini Desai

David Cohne

Aditi Ganguly

Plus Yours Truly, Steve Reitmeister

Wishing you a world of investment success!


Steve Reitmeister

but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced Righty)
CEO, Stock News Network and Editor, Reitmeister Total Return

 

About the Author: Steve Reitmeister


Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks. More...


