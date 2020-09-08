Find Out: Key Level of Support Was Just Broken in Domtar (UFS)

NYSE: UFS | Domtar Corporation (NEW) News, Ratings, and Charts

UFS – Shares of Domtar (UFS) have been trading in a sideways trading range. This morning the stock broke through its support level. Learn how to profit from this.

By Christian Tharp, CMT
Sep 8, 2020

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!

Shares of Domtar Corp. (UFS) have been trading in a sideways trading range.  It looks like today is the day the range will be broken.

UFS makes and sells a variety of fiber-based products in two segments: pulp and paper and personal care. The company should benefit from strong demand in softwood and fluff pulp and its personal care unit is poised to benefit from productivity gains and new customers.

Take a look at the 1-year chart of UFS below with added notations:

 

Chart of UFS provided by TradingView

After jumping more than 20 percent on earnings, UFS moved into a small, sideways trading range. While in the range, the stock has formed a resistance area at $30 (red), and a level of support at $28 (green).

On the open this morning, shares of UFS broke below the $28 support level.  A possible trade could be to short UFS under $28 with the expectation of a breakdown.

Want to Discover More Great Trades?

I have explored virtually every flavor of technical analysis and chart pattern known to mankind. The sad fact is that the vast majority of them don’t work at all.

That is why I recently put together this special report to help investors focus on the only 5 chart patterns that matter…the ones that lead to the most timely and profitable stock trades. Click below to get your copy now!

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

Have a good trading day!

Good luck!

Christian Tharp, CMT

@cmtstockcoach

UFS shares were trading at $27.77 per share on Tuesday morning, down $0.86 (-3.00%). Year-to-date, UFS has declined -25.82%, versus a 5.16% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Christian Tharp, CMT


Christian is an expert stock market coach at the Adam Mesh Trading Group who has mentored more than 4,000 traders and investors. He is a professional technical analyst that is a certified Chartered Market Technician (CMT), which is a designation awarded by the CMT Association. Christian is also the author of the daily online newsletter Todays Big Stock. More...


More Resources for the Stocks in this Article

TickerPOWR RatingIndustry RankRank in Industry
UFSGet RatingGet RatingGet Rating

Get Free Updates

Join thousands of investors who get the latest news, insights and top rated picks from StockNews.com!


Most Popular Stories on StockNews.com

: | News, Ratings, and Charts

Will Stocks Fall into Historical September Slump?

September is typically an unkind month for the stock market (SPY). On top of that we are coming into Presidential Election season which has crushed the market in previous Septembers. Thus, for as euphoric as investors feel right now, perhaps they should consider a dose of caution at this time. Plus notes on recent AAPL & TSLA stock splits.
Sep 2, 2020 | 8:09am
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

5 Winning Stock Chart Patterns

The renewed volatility of the stock market (SPY) is a traders delight. But only if you really understand what drives stock prices and these 5 tried and true chart patterns to unlock the most timely trades.
Sep 4, 2020 | 4:33pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to BUY on the Dip

After soaring for five months, the market has taken a step back the last couple days. This provides an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a lesser price. Here are four growth stocks worth a look: Netflix (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), LAM Research (LRCX), and Franco-Nevada (FNV).
Sep 4, 2020 | 3:01pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

3 Silver Miners to Buy NOW

Silver has pulled back 7% following its incredible run higher that started in March. Investors should consider buying the dip. Silver miners offer the most upside, and WPM, PAAS, and SVM are the three most-attractive stocks in the sector.
Sep 4, 2020 | 1:52pm
: | News, Ratings, and Charts

4 Growth Stocks to BUY on the Dip

After soaring for five months, the market has taken a step back the last couple days. This provides an opportunity for investors to pick up shares at a lesser price. Here are four growth stocks worth a look: Netflix (NFLX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), LAM Research (LRCX), and Franco-Nevada (FNV).
Sep 4, 2020 | 3:01pm

Read More Stories

More Domtar Corporation (NEW) (UFS) News View All

Event/Date Symbol News Detail Start Price End Price Change POWR Rating
Loading, please wait...
View All UFS News